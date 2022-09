Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful will host its 17th annual e-recycling event Saturday. Special Illustration

ALBANY — Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful will host its 17th annual collection and disposal of unwanted recyclable materials Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center, KADB Executive Director Jwana Washington announced.

The event will be held rain or shine.