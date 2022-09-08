Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
NAVIGATOR CO2 VENTURES SUES WOODBURY COUNTY COUPLE
ONE OF THE COMPANIES PROPOSING TO BUILD A CARBON PIPELINE IN IOWA IS SUING A WOODBURY COUNTY COUPLE AND OTHER LANDOWNERS IN IOWA SO THEY CAN SURVEY THEIR PROPERTY. NAVIGATOR CO2 VENTURES HAS FILED SUIT AGAINST WILLIAM AND VICKI HULSE, AS WELL AS LANDOWNERS IN CLAY AND BUTLER COUNTIES BECAUSE THEY HAVE REFUSED TO ALLOW NAVIGATOR SURVEYORS TO SET FOOT ON THEIR LAND.
iowa.media
State schools asking Board of Regents for additional allocation
Citing increasing first-year enrollment numbers and the rising cost of doing business due to inflation, the University of Iowa, Iowa State and the University of Northern Iowa are asking for an increase in appropriations for the next fiscal year of $32 million. The schools cite the rise on consumer prices...
iowa.media
Iowa vs Iowa State: What We’re Watching For
WHO: Iowa State (1-0) WHEN: 3:00 PM CT (Saturday, September 10) WHERE: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Brandon Gaudin, Anthony Herron, and Rick Pizzo. RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (TuneIn, or local listings) | SiriusXM Ch. 133/195. STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @IowaFBLive | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. WEATHER:...
iowa.media
Community enjoys Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Dinner
WOODWARD, Iowa — A large crowd enjoyed the perfect late-summer weather Sunday evening for the first annual Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Dinner. More than 20 local businesses and organizations sponsored the free meal of hot dogs and hamburgers, which was served in the fire station, with the free-will proceeds going to support the fire department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Be prepared for personal, system-wide disasters
As any good scout knows, we should always be prepared. September is Preparedness Month, a good time to plan what to do “just in case.”. Non-profit organizations, such as the American Red Cross and Salvation Army, help persons experiencing house fires, storm damage and other personal losses. These agencies also educate individuals and groups on prevention and appropriate response to unavoidable disasters.
iowa.media
Perry announces Homecoming Court
Homecoming 2020 will be next week at Perry High School, with the candidates for king and queen officially revealed today. Taylor Atwell, Cloe Nance, Lydia Olejniczak, Yamilet Ortega, and Sarai Ramos are the quintet vying for queen honors, with Fithawi Andemichael, Anthony Chavez, Jonathan Chavez, Jefry Gonzalez, and Kyle Hernandez the five young men from who the king will be chosen.
iowa.media
Clarke overwhelms visiting Perry gridders
OSCEOLA, IA — Perry and host Clarke found themselves tied, at 7-all, only a few minutes into Friday’s football game. By the time the quarter ended so had much of the drama, with the Indians seizing a 28-7 lead en route to a 68-7 thumping. Perry fell to...
iowa.media
Raccoon River Pet Rescue thanks Dallas County Foundation for grant
In April the Dallas County Foundation (DCF) gave a $6,388.38 grant to the Raccoon River Pet Rescue (RRPR) in Perry to help build a roof over their outdoor dog runs. On Tuesday the RRPR board members hosted a thank-you event for the DCF board members, including a tour of the shelter with special emphasis on the new roof their generosity made possible.
RELATED PEOPLE
iowa.media
Jayette swimmers fall to visiting Indians
For the second time this season, the swim teams from Indianola and Perry met for a dual meet. By far the larger squad, Indianola could always count upon filling three spots in each of the eight individual races and have two quartets vying to for honors in all three relays. Those additional points (including six diving points earned when in Indianola) have allowed for lopsided wins, including a 115-53 Indian victory earlier this season.
iowa.media
West Des Moines man threatens to shoot cops, hospital staff
A West Des Moines man was arrested for harassment after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff and police officers Sunday morning. Richard Dale Moore III, 21, of 1316 Locust St., West Des Moines, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the...
iowa.media
Woodward-Granger harriers run at Colfax-Mingo
COLFAX, IA — Thursday’s cross country schedule for Woodward-Granger included a visit to the Colfax-Mingo invitational, with the full Hawk program in action. W-G freshman Eva Fleshner has exploded onto the scene and is ranked fourth among Class 1A girls harriers. She won Thursday in 18 minutes, 43.47 seconds to help power the Hawks to second place in a six-team race with 54 points. Grandview Christian won with 26 points.
iowa.media
Pella Christian sweeps past visiting W-G volleyballers
PELLA, IA — W-G saw their overall mark drop to 3-6 Thursday after suffering a 3-0 loss to host Pella Christian. The Eagles were victorious on scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-18. Lindsay Mescher’s five kills led the W-G attack, with Audrey Simmons adding two kills while Grace Deputy, Anna Weaver, and Cadence Klocke all had one apiece. Weaver distributed six assists, Bella McDivitt two and Cela Hill one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Roadrunners rally to collect win against Hawks
TRURO, IA — Woodward-Granger scored the first two touchdowns Friday, but host Interstate-35 scored the final three and added a field goal as well to claim a 24-14 victory in non-district play. The 24-14 victory lifted I-35 to 1-2 overall, with the loss giving W-G a 1-2 mark as...
Comments / 0