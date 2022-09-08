ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Queen Elizabeth's storied history with U.S. presidents

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBxZb_0hnZXryo00

Queen Elizabeth II met 13 American presidents during her lifetime and forged fast friendships with many of them over her 70-year reign, reflecting the close ties between the U.S. and U.K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zG3Hs_0hnZXryo00
American President Harry Truman and Elizabeth II, sitting next to each other in the back of the Lincoln Cosmopolitan Presidential state car, with the convertible top open, Washington, DC, October 31, 1951. Image courtesy National Archives. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

While she was a princess, she visited President Harry Truman in Washington, D.C. She ascended the throne in 1952, while Truman was still president, and her coronation took place the following year, when Dwight Eisenhower was president. Eisenhower was the first president she met as queen, although the two had met before, when she was a princess and he was NATO's first supreme allied commander in Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KA0GI_0hnZXryo00
President Eisenhower (centre) with the British Royal family (L-R) Prince Philip, Princess Anne, HM Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Captain John Eisenhower, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, September 1959. Fox Photos / Getty Images

He and his wife visited her at Balmoral and were apparently impressed by the English drop scones she made for them, so much so that a year later, the queen sent Eisenhower the recipe .

Lyndon Johnson is the only president she never met, although they corresponded.

She visited the White House during her reign multiple times, the last of which was in 2007, when  George W. Bush was president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EW1zs_0hnZXryo00
The Duke of Edinburgh, Laura Bush, HM Queen Elizabeth II and President George W. Bush attend a State Banquet at the White House, Washington DC on May 7, 2007. Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage

The queen and President Biden met multiple times, even long before he was vice president. Their last meeting was in June 2021 at Windsor Castle, on Mr. Biden's first international trip as president.

"She reminded me of my mother, in terms of the look of her and just the generosity," Mr. Biden said at the time, noting that the White House could fit inside the courtyard of Windsor Castle.

The last time Mr. Biden spoke with the queen was during that 2021 meeting, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump enjoyed a state dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2019 and had tea with the queen at Windsor Castle.

"We had a long talk. She was very generous," Trump said during his 2018 visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADfyc_0hnZXryo00
In this July 13, 2018, photo President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Matt Dunham/AP

Former President Barack Obama met with the queen in 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016. He was honored at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2011, and he helped the queen down the steps at Normandy for a D-Day remembrance in 2014.

"I really love the queen," Obama told Ben Rhodes, according to Rhodes' 2018 book. "She's just like Toot, my grandmother. Courteous. Straightforward. All about what she thinks. She doesn't suffer fools."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmBZA_0hnZXryo00
Queen Elizabeth II and President Barack Obama pose with first lady Michelle Obama and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace ahead of a state banquet on May 24, 2011, in London. The first lady wore a white gown by American designer Tom Ford, which she paired with white gloves and long drop earrings. AFP/Getty Images

There have been awkward moments between the queen and U.S. presidents.

Former President Jimmy Carter broke protocol when he met the queen by kissing her on the lips instead of bowing. Obama continued his toast even after the band began playing "God Save the Queen" at a dinner at Buckingham Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzGm8_0hnZXryo00
President Jimmy Carter joins Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace when he and six other world leaders attended dinner in the Blue Drawing Room. PA Images/Contributor/Getty

Some presidents introduced the queen to favorite sports.

In 1991, former President George H. W. Bush took the queen to a baseball game in Baltimore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bam0C_0hnZXryo00
George H.W. Bush and Queen Elizabeth at a baseball game in 1991

The queen was particularly close to President Ronald Reagan. The two shared a love of horseback riding, and when she and Prince Philip visited the Reagans at Rancho del Cielo, in Santa Barbara, she was disappointed that terrible weather prevented her from seeing California by horseback, according to the Reagan Library . The queen brought the Yacht Britannia with her on the trip and she and Prince Philip hosted the Reagans on the yacht. Reagan described it as a "magic evening" and called the royal couple "really warm, likable people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jix11_0hnZXryo00
President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth II go for a ride. Courtesy Ronald Reagan Library

The queen died Thursday at 96 years of age, the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom.

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next

It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
U.K.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
George W Bush
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
John Eisenhower
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Donald Trump
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
WORLD
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
People

A Look Back at Our All-Time Favorite First Lady Portraits Adorning the White House

In honor of Michelle Obama's newly revealed White House portrait, we revisit all the official first lady portraits that still give us chills Michelle Obama Tenure: 2009-2017 President: Barack Obama Portrait Artist: Sharon Sprung Date: 2018 The latest first lady portrait to join the White House collection is also the most colorful, featuring Michelle Obama in a celestial blue silk chiffon gown designed by Jason Wu. Aside from promoting healthy programs as first lady, Michelle left a legacy of resilience, navigating relentless racist and sexist remarks (during the boom...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#President Eisenhower#Washington Dc#American#National Archives#Nato#English
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?

Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy