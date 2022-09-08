Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?
From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
dailytrib.com
Alliance formed over LCRA lease increases, which are now on hold
Subdivision residents on Lake Buchanan are forming an alliance they hope will help them deal with the Lower Colorado River Authority’s recent attempts to dramatically increase money collected for waterfront access lease agreements. The LCRA has since informed DailyTrib.com that the increases, originally set to begin Jan. 1, 2023, are on hold for the time being, although no one interviewed for this article had been directly notified of that.
Zombies Are Coming To Killeen, Texas: Will You Be Able To Stop Them?
As the air turns cooler, the fall approaches toward Central Texas. It also brings a holiday that many can't wait to celebrate. With Halloween fast approaching, many have costumes and events planned. But did anyone truly plan for this? Heck is Killeen even prepared for this moment? It's been confirmed...
brownwoodnews.com
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Temple Car Accident Leads to Traffic Delays
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department worked a major car accident on Airport Road and Research Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Officers asked people to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes due to traffic delays. The Temple Police Department later said on social media that...
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds Thursday, September 1st at the 28th Annual Business Expo. T’Dubs Suds services Brown, Erath, Coleman, Eastland, and Comanche counties. T’Dubs Suds is owned by Travis Woodley and is a personal auto detailing service. T’Dubs Suds...
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
fox44news.com
Bell County inmate death under investigation
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bell County Jail inmate has died in the hospital after having what the Sheriff’s Office describes as a medical emergency. Bell County Chief Deputy T.J. Cruz says Juan Antonio Rodriguez was originally booked into the Bell County Jail at 9:04 p.m. on August 25. Rodriguez had two separate charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance – with bond set at $40,000 on each charge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Car stolen, victim shot in Killeen Aggravated Assault
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help identifying three suspects in a case of Aggravated Assault. Police responded to an Aggravated Assault around 2:32 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Dodge Charger was reported stolen from a residence earlier in the morning.
fox44news.com
Temple woman choked, cigarette forced down throat
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A man already on probation for a family violence assault has been arrested on charges of choking a woman and forcing a lit cigarette down her throat. Temple Police say it happened late Thursday night in the 500 block of West Avenue L. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to this location about 11:00 p.m., and arrived to find a woman crying and looking as if she had been in some kind of physical altercation.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Badgers hold on to early lead for win over East View
The Badgers jumped out to an early 21-3 lead in the first half of Friday's game against Georgetown East View. The Patriots fought their way back into the game, but Lampasas never gave up the lead, eventually winning 48-39. The Badgers will now head back home and play their first game at Badger Field of the season with a 2-1 record. See Tuesday's print edition of the Dispatch Record for the full…
KWTX
Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
Police: Bell County man arrested after shooting child in foot
A 9-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the foot during a domestic altercation Tuesday at a residence in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle in Killeen.
Clerk robbed at gunpoint in Temple aggravated robbery
A clerk was robbed at gunpoint around 8:38 p.m. in Temple on Friday. Police said they are looking for a black male wearing camouflage clothing.
brownwoodnews.com
New Ice Cream Shop Opens
Downtown Brownwood has a new, homemade ice cream shop. “Over the Rainbow Ice Cream” opened last weekend, and sold out of most all of their flavors in their first go. Over the Rainbow Ice Cream is owned by Julie McDermed, who has lived in the Brownwood area for about nine years. “I wanted to have a business of my own, I wasn’t sure what, but I love ice cream and I always wanted a hand-dipped ice cream shop in Brownwood. So I figured, why not do it myself?”
lhindependent.com
Long, Panthers run roughshod over Eagles
Fittingly on a night when former Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker was honored during a pre-game ceremony with the unveiling of the new street sign that bears his name, the offense the late coach used to refer to as a “well-oiled machine” was running on all cylinders.
Comments / 0