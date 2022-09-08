Read full article on original website
Kenneth Delmar Schoeni
Kenneth Delmar Schoeni, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 8, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on January 1, 1931 in Columbiana County, Ohio to the late Frederick and Laura (Grove) Schoeni. He married Rita Mae Edgerton on October 22, 1950 and she survives in Bowling Green.
David “Ryan” Walker II
On the evening of September 4, 2022, David “Ryan” Walker II of Vermilion, Ohio was called home to be with the Lord at the tender age of 20. Though his life was short in years on Earth, his impact on those around him is everlasting. He was and continues to be a blessing, a delightful child, kind, caring, and committed to doing what is right. He was compassionate and empathetic, always able to walk in another person’s shoes. His character was flawless, an absolute gift from God.
Rossford Award of Distinction recipients
ROSSFORD — The 2022 Award of Distinction Ceremony will be held on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Rossford Junior-Senior High School Auditorium. This year’s honorees, Peter Landolt and Joseph Schaller, will be recognized for their significant contributions to society. Landolt graduated from Rossford High School in 1970....
Health department conducts inspections
A baby crib and blankets were found on food storage shelving during a health inspection at a Perrysburg hotel. During a follow-up inspection on Aug. 26, the Wood County Health Department found one critical and three non-critical offenses at Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road. Critical was food employee(s) not...
A&E Briefs
TOLEDO – Wander the Warehouse on Sunday from noon-4 p.m. Wander the Warehouse is the signature loft and business tour of Warehouse District buildings. Participants will get a behind-the-scene look inside eight renovated or soon-to-be renovated buildings, including some of the downtown area’s oldest structures. The eight locations...
Keller Logistics constructing two spec buildings in Northwest Ohio
A third-party logistics provider is taking aggressive steps to attract new business to Northwest Ohio. Keller Logistics has confirmed plans to construct two spec buildings in neighboring counties, with visions of drawing heavy job-creating opportunities tied to advanced manufacturing. Keller Logistics will soon begin constructing a 70,000 square-foot spec building...
Eastwood names 2022 Hall of Fame class
PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood Alumni Association has announced the Eagle Way Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The Class of 2022 includes Jim Kurfess, Dr. Kreig Spahn and Dr. Ted Bowlus. Kurfess graduated from Troy-Luckey in 1958 where he excelled in academics and athletics. As a student, he was...
Local Briefs: 9-12-2022
FOSTORIA – ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Foundation is hosting its signature fundraising event, Oktoberfest, on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Stacy’s Place. The event proceeds will be going towards supporting employee wellness initiatives. This year’s Oktoberfest event will offer a grazing dinner and dessert station, celebrity servers,...
Sauder Village to celebrate Apple Week
ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will welcome the fall season with Apple Week, featuring apple-themed recipes, hands-on apple activities and cider pressing. From Wednesday-Saturday, guests will enjoy apple-related activities throughout the Historic Village and apple treats at the Doughbox Bakery. Saturday is also Smithsonian Museum Day – a day that brings together museums, zoos and cultural centers from across the country to offer free admission to Museum Day ticket holders.
Otterbein Pemberville celebrates 5 years of 5-star rating
PEMBERVILLE — Otterbein Pemberville’s Rehabilitation and Long Stay Neighborhood is celebrating five years of having a five-star rating with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. In order to receive this rating, a skilled nursing facility has to have a strong survey history in quality measures, staffing, and health...
Sculptors work in contrasts together
Metal sculptors Bryant and Sharon Tubbs, 2022 Black Swamp Arts Festival Best of Show winners of the juried art show, each put on the welding hoods to create their art together. The couple’s sculptures are typically full of contrasts. “We start out with flat sheets of metal. We hand...
Pizza and Pages Book Cub Returns
Middle school students can join the Pizza and Pages Book Group for snacks, games, discussion and giveaways. The Wood County District Public Library and the Bowling Green Middle School host Pizza and Pages on Tuesdays from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Bowling Green Media Center. Students from outside BGMS are welcome...
Lake sweeps O-G, stays unbeaten
MILLBURY — Lake volleyball improved to 8-0 overall with a 25-19, 27-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Ottawa-Glandorf Saturday. Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 14 kills and 17 assists, Ella Vorst with 13 kills, Keira Magers 10 kills, Syd Stanley with 24 digs, and Vayda Delventhal with 21 assists.
Jackson leads Knights to shootout title
PERRYSBURG — Otsego won the third Northern Buckeye Conference girls golf shootout at Crosswinds Golf Course Thursday, shooting 192 to defeat second place Rossford (198), the host. Medalist Elizabeth Jackson shot a 39 to lead Otsego while Lake golfer Sarah Patrick shot 44. Rossford golfer Haley Hogan, Woodmore golfer...
BGSU announces new scholarship for Michigan residents to pay in-state tuition
Bowling Green State University has announced a new scholarship that allows students from Monroe County, Michigan, to attend BGSU at an in-state tuition price. Under the Monroe County, Michigan Scholarship, new and transfer students from Monroe County, Michigan, with a 3.0 GPA or 20 ACT or 1040 SAT are eligible for the scholarship upon application to BGSU.
Get an in-depth look inside Wood County Courthouse
The Wood County Commissioners invite the public to explore the historic Wood County Courthouse during guided tours that will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Tours will take place every 30 minutes, led by former Wood County Auditor Mike Sibbersen, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.
Perrysburg’s Mandly leads Falcons against American
PITTSBURGH — The Bowling Green State University volleyball program captured the team’s first three-set victory of the season, topping American, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 on Saturday. The win closes out the weekend for the Falcons at the Panther Challenge in Pittsburgh, bringing the team’s record to 4-5 on the...
Jackets defeat Bobcats, 49-13, to open NLL play
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg took a 42-7 halftime lead and opened Northern Lakes League play by defeating Bowling Green, 49-13, at Steinecker Stadium Friday. The Yellow Jackets, which accumulated 505 total offensive yards, are 3-1 overall, while BG falls to 1-3. Perrysburg senior quarterback T.J. Takats completed 16-of-21 passes for...
BGSU climbs to No. 2 in national rankings as a top university for veterans, active military students
Bowling Green State University has been ranked second in the nation — and No. 1 in the Midwest — for veterans and active military students by Military Times in its Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 rankings. The university is up three spots in the national rankings, according to...
In ‘the longest game,’ Falcons fall to Colonels, 59-57
In the longest game in program history, Bowling Green football fell to FCS member Eastern Kentucky, 59-57, in seven overtimes at Doyt L. Perry Stadium Saturday. The seven overtimes are a record for a game involving a Mid-American Conference school and tied for the second-longest game in FBS history. The...
