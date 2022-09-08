On the evening of September 4, 2022, David “Ryan” Walker II of Vermilion, Ohio was called home to be with the Lord at the tender age of 20. Though his life was short in years on Earth, his impact on those around him is everlasting. He was and continues to be a blessing, a delightful child, kind, caring, and committed to doing what is right. He was compassionate and empathetic, always able to walk in another person’s shoes. His character was flawless, an absolute gift from God.

