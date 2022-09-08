Read full article on original website
Killeen, Texas Come Out And Enjoy The Second Annual Fall Festival
I love seeing the Killeen, Texas community come together in a positive way to party and welcome the fall season, and so I'm excited to announced Kick It Artisan's Market Fall Festival coming up later this month. COME AND ENJOY THE PARTY AT THE SECOND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL. The fall...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
KWTX
Homecoming mums made by McGregor students raise big money for FFA
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students at one school will be wearing mums and garters made by fellow students for Homecoming this week thanks to a successful fundraiser by a local FFA chapter and hard work by floral design students. This is the second year McGregor High School FFA...
KWTX
Over $13k in damages: Bell County Commissioner candidate has his campaign office’s AC tampered with three times
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Louie Minor, a Bell County Commissioner candidate had his campaign office, in Killeen, vandalized over the Labor Day holiday weekend. From hot on the campaign trail to just plain hot, Minors has had his campaign office’s AC systems vandalized three separate times. In the videos...
Williamson County Animal Shelter again takes in influx of animals
Friday, the shelter was asked to help care for 45 animals from a single location. The case is still developing, but WCRAS is preparing to take in those animals.
Zombies Are Coming To Killeen, Texas: Will You Be Able To Stop Them?
As the air turns cooler, the fall approaches toward Central Texas. It also brings a holiday that many can't wait to celebrate. With Halloween fast approaching, many have costumes and events planned. But did anyone truly plan for this? Heck is Killeen even prepared for this moment? It's been confirmed...
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
CBS Austin
WAA Fall Fun Show: Escape to Taylor for quaint hometown vibes and much more
The quintessential town of Taylor, Texas is booming! While this small community welcomes growth, they remain true to cultivating quaint hometown vibes. In Taylor, Main Street is the top spot if you love to shop, dine out, and enjoy live music. For all car enthusiasts, it is also the premier place to see some of the best vehicles ever made.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas
UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Houston, Texas Deputy Death
An update has been provided in the case of the death of Omar Ursin. On Sunday August 28th, 2022, Ursin was killed while picking up food for his family. Law enforcement was looking for a dark sedan with tinted windows that pulled up next to Ursin's vehicle, fired multiple bullets into the vehicle. Officers also released a statement that asked anyone who had information about the case to report the info to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office.
KWTX
Temple Police search for suspect in aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the suspect in connection to an aggravated robbery. Temple police officers were dispatched at around 8:40 p.m. Sept. 9 to the 1100 block of North General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, officers...
Clerk robbed at gunpoint in Temple aggravated robbery
A clerk was robbed at gunpoint around 8:38 p.m. in Temple on Friday. Police said they are looking for a black male wearing camouflage clothing.
KWTX
Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
fox44news.com
Car stolen, victim shot in Killeen Aggravated Assault
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help identifying three suspects in a case of Aggravated Assault. Police responded to an Aggravated Assault around 2:32 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Dodge Charger was reported stolen from a residence earlier in the morning.
Autopsy confirms remains found to be murdered Waco woman
Remains found by authorities were confirmed to be Elizabeth Ann Romero, a Waco woman who disappeared in April.
Police: Bell County man arrested after shooting child in foot
A 9-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the foot during a domestic altercation Tuesday at a residence in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle in Killeen.
Bell County inmate dies in hospital after 'medical emergency' inside jail
TEMPLE, Texas — An inmate in the Bell County Jail died in the hospital after having what was described as a "medical emergency" in the jail, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department. Juan Antonio Rodriguez was booked into the jail Aug. 25 on two separate drug possession charges,...
Killeen man in critical condition after he tracked down men who stole vehicle
A Killeen man tracked down three men who stole his vehicle but was shot and left in critical condition in an aggravated assault early Friday morning.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Badgers hold on to early lead for win over East View
The Badgers jumped out to an early 21-3 lead in the first half of Friday's game against Georgetown East View. The Patriots fought their way back into the game, but Lampasas never gave up the lead, eventually winning 48-39. The Badgers will now head back home and play their first game at Badger Field of the season with a 2-1 record. See Tuesday's print edition of the Dispatch Record for the full…
