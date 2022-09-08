Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship
A couple of Irishmen battled to the end of the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, with Shane Lowry pulling off the victory to beat Rory Mcilroy by one stroke at Wentworth in England. In the DP World Tour marquee event that was shortened to 54 holes because of the death...
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, shows up on field at Texas-Alabama game
Sergio Garcia withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, England, it was announced Saturday. There was no official reason given for Garcia’s withdrawal. He finished his opening round Thursday, shooting a 4-over 76. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.
Golf Digest
Patrick Reed makes a case for why playing for LIV isn't much different than his past dedication to compete in England and Europe
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst all that has gone on and continues to go on in his eternally controversial existence, no one has ever doubted Patrick Reed’s ability to play golf. Just about everywhere and anywhere that is. Long before the former Masters champion committed a large chunk of his future to the endlessly lucrative but less-challenging entity that is LIV Golf, he was a member of the European Tour (he is now an honorary member of what is now the DP World Tour). In contrast to many of his compatriots, he was willing and able to test himself on unfamiliar courses that contrasted wildly with the relative sameness of the PGA Tour.
US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
golfmagic.com
Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America
PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
Yardbarker
Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open
Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule
The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
US Open Winner Carlos Alcaraz Wore a Champion-Level Rolex Daytona to Accept His Trophy
Carlos Alcaraz may only be 19, but he’s already accomplished at least two feats that most could only dream about. The Spanish tennis player won his first grand slam title at the US Open on Sunday night, defeating Casper Ruud in four sets. Then, immediately following the most significant moment of his career, the teenage sensation slapped on a gorgeous Rolex Daytona for the trophy ceremony. Think about the watch you were wearing at 19. It may have been nice. It may have even been Swiss-made. But did it also have the distinction of being the world’s most coveted timepiece? Only so...
Golf.com
Sergio Garcia spotted at Alabama-Texas after BMW PGA WD
Turns out Scottie Scheffler wasn’t the only former Masters Champion taking in the Alabama-Texas college football game Saturday. While Scheffler was surprised on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show with his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela Atkins were later seen during the FOX broadcast of the game chatting with Scheffler and his wife Meredith on the sideline.
