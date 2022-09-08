Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
England v South Africa: Zak Crawley hits winning four to secure 2-1 series win
Watch Zak Crawley hit the winning runs as England secure a 2-1 series win over South Africa on day five of the third Test at The Oval. FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa - text updates, in-play clips and TMS commentary.
'Milner Can Still Play At The Top Level' - Pundit Launches Defence Of Liverpool Midfielder
The 37-year-old was criticised for his performance against Napoli in the Champions League in midweek.
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
SB Nation
Arsenal, Premier League sides to donate food from cancelled matches, won’t pay casual workers for missed matchday
Arsenal plan to donate to local charities any food that was to be used for catering and concessions for the now-postponed Everton match on Sunday that cannot be frozen until the PSV match on Thursday. The Gunners join Liverpool, Leeds, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City in giving away food to food banks to avoid waste and spoilage.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Why Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel, hired Graham Potter after just six league games
It was assumed that the end of Roman Abramovich's ownership would be a good thing for the longevity of Chelsea managers. No English club won more than the 21 trophies amassed in 19 years of the Russian's tenure, but 13 different managers -- two of whom came back for a second stint -- rarely enjoyed any lasting comfort in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.
MLS・
Millions of UK patients forced to go private amid record NHS waiting lists
Exclusive: 10% of adults turned to private sector or independent healthcare in past year
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
Prince William to fashion role for modern Wales - Mark Drakeford
Prince William will try to carry out his new role in a way fitting for modern Wales, Mark Drakeford has said. The first minister said he had a "very warm" conversation with the prince after he and his wife Catherine were named Prince and Princess of Wales. Mr Drakeford said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Brazil are strong World Cup favourites, so why is Tite's squad selection so erratic?
Brazil's record last season makes impressive reading: 10 wins and three draws, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded. It might be thought, then, that the team would be sailing in the calmest of waters in the buildup to the World Cup. But coach Tite made some waves with...
MLS・
BBC
Jai Field: Wigan Warriors full-back voted rugby league writers' player of the year
Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field has been named player of the year by the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association. The 25-year-old joined the club for 2021 but had an injury-hit first season with the Cherry and Whites. Field went on to have a breakout season in 2022, however, scoring...
Premier League Fixtures Set To Continue Next Weekend
The Premier League is set to continue next weekend after this weeks round of fixtures were postponed.
BBC
Klopp on Napoli, speaking 'truths' and Ajax
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League game with Ajax on Tuesday. He wanted to play the postponed game against Wolves on Saturday but “of course we respect the reasons why it didn’t happen”. He has spent the past few days...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Concerns over staging next weekend’s Premier League matches in London as well
Football’s failure to plan properly for an eventuality decades in the making could have further impact on the teams and the leagues beyond just a free weekend, especially down the line when fixture congestion will hit even more severely than it had been expected to, but also next weekend already, when London will receive unprecedented crowds for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
'Global crisis, global response': U.N. chief urges support for flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited several areas of Pakistan ravaged by floods, calling for increased global financial support at the end of a two-day trip aimed at raising awareness of the disaster.
Going in to bat for long-form cricket
You could have made a case for the Hundred on the grounds of new audiences or financial necessity without indulging in lazy stereotypes about accountants and retired colonels being archetypical Test cricket followers (Editorial, 5 September). Test cricket is followed by people of all classes, demographics and genders. Supporters of the other traditional form, the county championship, are by no means all posh, rich or male.
BBC
Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
UEFA・
Impressive Thiago Alcantara Data Shows Liverpool What They Have Been Missing
The 31-year-old returned against Napoli in midweek to outshine teammates in second-half cameo.
BBC
Kim Lenaghan: Radio Ulster presenter dies aged 61
The BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan has died aged 61. The broadcaster had worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own show on weekend mornings. The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, said staff were "shocked and saddened" by the "death...
BBC
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
U.K.・
Comments / 0