BBC

William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor

Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
CELEBRITIES
SB Nation

Arsenal, Premier League sides to donate food from cancelled matches, won’t pay casual workers for missed matchday

Arsenal plan to donate to local charities any food that was to be used for catering and concessions for the now-postponed Everton match on Sunday that cannot be frozen until the PSV match on Thursday. The Gunners join Liverpool, Leeds, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City in giving away food to food banks to avoid waste and spoilage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel, hired Graham Potter after just six league games

It was assumed that the end of Roman Abramovich's ownership would be a good thing for the longevity of Chelsea managers. No English club won more than the 21 trophies amassed in 19 years of the Russian's tenure, but 13 different managers -- two of whom came back for a second stint -- rarely enjoyed any lasting comfort in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.
MLS
BBC

Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation

An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
POLITICS
BBC

K﻿lopp on Napoli, speaking 'truths' and Ajax

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League game with Ajax on Tuesday. He wanted to play the postponed game against Wolves on Saturday but “of course we respect the reasons why it didn’t happen”. He has spent the past few days...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Concerns over staging next weekend’s Premier League matches in London as well

Football’s failure to plan properly for an eventuality decades in the making could have further impact on the teams and the leagues beyond just a free weekend, especially down the line when fixture congestion will hit even more severely than it had been expected to, but also next weekend already, when London will receive unprecedented crowds for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Going in to bat for long-form cricket

You could have made a case for the Hundred on the grounds of new audiences or financial necessity without indulging in lazy stereotypes about accountants and retired colonels being archetypical Test cricket followers (Editorial, 5 September). Test cricket is followed by people of all classes, demographics and genders. Supporters of the other traditional form, the county championship, are by no means all posh, rich or male.
SPORTS
BBC

Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
UEFA
BBC

Kim Lenaghan: Radio Ulster presenter dies aged 61

The BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan has died aged 61. The broadcaster had worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own show on weekend mornings. The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, said staff were "shocked and saddened" by the "death...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
U.K.

