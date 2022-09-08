Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
2022 FIBA AmeriCup: Team USA eliminated in semifinals after loss to Argentina; to play in bronze medal game
Team USA's dream of going back-to-back as FIBA AmeriCup champions is no more. On Saturday evening, the Americans were eliminated in the semifinals after an 82-73 loss to Argentina. Now, the Americans will face the loser of Brazil vs. Canada in the bronze medal game on Sunday. Argentina jumped in...
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe drops out of Davis Cup matches after semifinal run at US Open
NEW YORK -- US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe's withdrawal Saturday. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows,...
'Clairvoyant' 2012 climate report warned of extreme weather
Record high temperatures in urban Europe as heat waves bake the planet more often. Devastating floods, some in poorer unprepared areas. Increasing destruction from hurricanes. Drought and famine in poorer parts of Africa as dry spells worsen across the globe. Wild weather worldwide getting stronger and more frequent, resulting “in unprecedented extremes.”Sound like the last few summers?It is. But it was also the warning and forecast for the future issued by top United Nations climate scientists more than 10 years ago.In a report that changed the way the world thinks about the harms of global warming, the Intergovernmental Panel on...
