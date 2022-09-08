Record high temperatures in urban Europe as heat waves bake the planet more often. Devastating floods, some in poorer unprepared areas. Increasing destruction from hurricanes. Drought and famine in poorer parts of Africa as dry spells worsen across the globe. Wild weather worldwide getting stronger and more frequent, resulting “in unprecedented extremes.”Sound like the last few summers?It is. But it was also the warning and forecast for the future issued by top United Nations climate scientists more than 10 years ago.In a report that changed the way the world thinks about the harms of global warming, the Intergovernmental Panel on...

