American Legion to hold flag retirement ceremony Sept. 24

HERTFORD — Hertford’s American Legion Post 126 will conduct an American flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, at noon.

The ceremony, which will be held in the parking lot at the post home at 111 West Academy Street, will provide a “dignified disposal of unserviceable and worn” American flags, the Legion said in a press release.

The opening dedication ceremony is scheduled to last approximately 30 minutes. Because of the number of flags to be retired, however, the disposal is expected to last into the late afternoon.

Hertford Scout Troop 150 will also take part in the ceremony.

Local organizations or individuals who have a worn or unserviceable American flag can drop it off at the American Legion Building. Due to flag preparations, flags brought the day of the ceremony may not be included for disposal that day.

The rules the American Legion follows for disposing of worn or unserviceable American flags were adopted by Congress after the American Legion and members of 68 other patriotic, fraternal, civic and military organizations met in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 1923, to draft a Code of Flag Etiquette.

For questions about how to dispose of an American flag, call Post 126 of American Legion at 252-426-1679.