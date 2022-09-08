As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. Thanks for hosting Tom Kennedy Saturday! While he was visiting, Tom snapped some pics of the event. The “cage” you’ll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.

HIGHLAND, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO