Belleville, IL

40southnews.com

Maplewood house historically known as Woodside is for sale

Maplewood's oldest home, known as Woodside, built in 1848, is being listed for $899,000 by Coldwell Banker. A Richmond Heights couple bought the house in 2016 and has renovated it throughout. Its address is 2200 Bredell Avenue.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
KMOV

Apple AirTag shows stolen gun’s location but owner hasn’t gotten it back

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Outbreaks of crime across St. Louis City and Downtown have continued in recent months. This weekend brought even more shootings and car break-ins. One Metro man is speaking out after his property was stolen and said police aren't helping him get it back. His main concern is that it could be used to commit a crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Over 50 companies hiring at St. Louis job fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -JobNewsUSA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, September 15. The fair will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Orlando's Event & Conference Center in Maryland Heights. There will be over 50 different companies in attendance from the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

‘Chemo brain’ can impact quality of life long after treatment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Chemotherapy can be lifesaving, but can also leave patients with debilitating side effects. These include cognitive impairments in processing speed, memory, executive function, and attention. Saint Louis University pain researcher Daniela Salvemini joins us to discuss "chemo brain." Lingering symptoms can dramatically impact patients' quality of life.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

PHOTOS: Homestead Harvest Days In Highland

As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. The "cage" you'll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.
HIGHLAND, IL
Lenora and the Milk Man

Lenora and the Milk Man

Yesterday's story highlighted the life of Hilda Gerler, who was born on September 10, 1897. One day after Hilda was born, another baby girl was born across the Mississippi River in Jacob, Illinois. That means, once again, we will be looking at a girl who, if she was alive today, would be celebrating her 125th birthday.
SMITHTON, IL
FOX 2

Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores

ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo's Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub's, and Walmart.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged for allegedly stealing $12K in Pokémon cards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

