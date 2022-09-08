Read full article on original website
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn Smoot
Electric bills have tripled for some Illinois businesses
The co-owner of Belleville restaurant Copper Fire, Renae Eichholz, said her bill from Ameren Illinois has more than tripled. It’s not just her – it’s the way Ameren Illinois is set up. Hear why from KMOX.
KMOV
Apple AirTag shows stolen gun’s location but owner hasn’t gotten it back
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Outbreaks of crime across St. Louis City and Downtown have continued in recent months. This weekend brought even more shootings and car break-ins. One Metro man is speaking out after his property was stolen and said police aren’t helping him get it back. His main concern is that it could be used to commit a crime.
KSDK
St. Louis non-profit loses city funding for shelters
City Hope St. Louis has operated multiple night-by-night shelters in the St. Louis metro region for the past three years. Now, funding by the city is gone.
St. Louis Standards: LeGrand's Market & Catering Has What the People Love
Since 1937, LeGrand’s has found success by focusing on the people
kbia.org
‘Dad's dying. You have stage one colon cancer. Also, you may have given it to your child not knowing.’
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about Angie’s own experiences with colorectal cancer and about how this condition impacted them...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This Festus House Has a Toilet and Uncle Fester in the Living Room [PHOTOS]
Listed as a two-bedroom, two bathroom property, this house in Festus is really something to see. The 1,044 square foot house is being sold mid-renovation, which means that there’s plenty of time left to mold it to be exactly what you want. But if your dream home includes a...
KMOV
Over 50 companies hiring at St. Louis job fair
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -JobNewsUSA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, September 15. The fair will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Orlando’s Event & Conference Center in Maryland Heights. There will be over 50 different companies in attendance from the St. Louis area. Some of the...
‘Chemo brain’ can impact quality of life long after treatment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Chemotherapy can be lifesaving, but can also leave patients with debilitating side effects. These include cognitive impairments in processing speed, memory, executive function, and attention. Saint Louis University pain researcher Daniela Salvemini joins us to discuss “chemo brain.” Lingering symptoms can dramatically impact patients’ quality...
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
The stirring story of the ‘9/11 ad that only aired once’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The nation is marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It is a reminder of the time a St. Louis-based company helped pay tribute to those who lost their lives that day. All through an ad that only aired once. The original ad aired during the Super Bowl on […]
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
wgel.com
PHOTOS: Homestead Harvest Days In Highland
As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. Thanks for hosting Tom Kennedy Saturday! While he was visiting, Tom snapped some pics of the event. The “cage” you’ll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.
lutheranmuseum.com
Lenora and the Milk Man
Yesterday’s story highlighted the life of Hilda Gerler, who was born on September 10, 1897. One day after Hilda was born, another baby girl was born across the Mississippi River in Jacob, Illinois. That means, once again, we will be looking at a girl who, if she was alive today, would be celebrating her 125th birthday.
Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores
ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
KMOV
Man charged for allegedly stealing $12K in Pokémon cards
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
