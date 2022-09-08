ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware LIVE News

Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices

  Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Coppin State basketball star Yarbray dies in bike crash

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Larry Yarbray Sr., a former Coppin State University basketball player who holds the Baltimore school's career record for assists, died on Saturday in a bicycle crash in Delaware, according to police and the head of a charter school that employed him. He was 51.Yarbray was riding Sunday in a group of bicyclists along a road near Dover, Delaware, when he lost control of his bike, swerved into the path of an oncoming pickup truck and was hit, according to the Delaware State Police.An ambulance took Yarbray to a hospital, where he died, police said. The 23-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Big Apple Seeding Philly Area With New Residents

Out-of-towners — whether they be from New York, California, Chicago or Florida — often bring with them higher salaries and higher budgets. As they do, home prices and rents are rising in Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The average adjusted gross income for people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
wilmtoday.com

Delaware Veterans Post to Host Second Annual 9/11 Memorial Car Show

In the wake of tragedy Americans come together to show the resilience and bond of our people. There may be no greater example of this than the events of September 11, 2001. Even today, Americans remember the efforts of those who responded to the attacks, commemorate the fallen, and share in the mourning of all those affected. Here is one such example of how you can join Delaware Veterans Post #1 in their 9/11 memorial event.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Community Education Building reintroduces itself with block party

A block party Saturday at the Community Education Building in downtown Wilmington will feature free food, entertainment and even free sports physicals. “This is our re-introduction to the community,” said Tamarra Morris, chief operating officer of the CEB. “A lot of people have no idea what we’re doing here in this building, so we want to make sure that we ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

The Bone stays in Laurel for another year

LAUREL, Del. – The defending 1A champs made quick work of another opponent Friday night, defeating Brandywine in the Battle for the Bone 45-0. Kylse Wilson led the way for the Bulldog offense with 11 carries for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. Laurel (2-0) next plays at Early College...
LAUREL, DE
fox29.com

Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman in Delaware

NEWARK, Del. - Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her. The New Castle County police department says the armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night.
NEWARK, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: PA Bicyclist Dies after Kent County Crash

UPDATED 7:15pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal bicycle collision that occurred on September 10, 2022, in the Camden Wyoming area as 51 year old Larry Yarbray of Chester, PA. ===============================================================. A bicycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday morning in...
CHESTER, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Family fun day to focus on emergency planning

By the time disaster strikes, it’s too late to prepare. That’s why the Delaware Emergency Management Agency plans to bring the community together to learn how to be ready for the unknown.  However grim the premise, DEMA promises a fun-filled and adventure-packed day for the entire family.  On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m., the agency will ... Read More
CAMDEN, DE
NBC Philadelphia

2 Women Critical in Del. Police-Involved Shooting

Two women were hospitalized Friday night after a police-involved shooting at a Delaware apartment complex, authorities said. At around 8:30 p.m., New Castle County police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Fairway Road in Newark, Del., police said. At the scene, officers found a woman actively...
NEWARK, DE
VISTA.Today

Kennett Library’s Upcoming Evening with the ‘Godmother of Soul’ at Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens will host a fundraiser performance with Patti LaBelle to benefit the new Kennett Library & Resource Center, which will open in 2023. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center will serve the community’s growing needs and enhance Kennett Square’s streetscape, as well as serve as a gathering place, a hub for community meetings and activities, and a vital resource welcoming to all. Learn more at campaign4.kennettlibrary.org.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
WBOC

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Teen

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for Autumn Dischar, a 13-year-old Dover girl. Autumn Dischar voluntarily left her residence at approximately 6:45 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a blue dress with white floral print, black sweatpants, and no shoes, according to police. She was last seen walking toward South Governors Avenue from Monroe Terrace.
DOVER, DE

