Read full article on original website
Related
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
Ex-Coppin State basketball star Yarbray dies in bike crash
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Larry Yarbray Sr., a former Coppin State University basketball player who holds the Baltimore school's career record for assists, died on Saturday in a bicycle crash in Delaware, according to police and the head of a charter school that employed him. He was 51.Yarbray was riding Sunday in a group of bicyclists along a road near Dover, Delaware, when he lost control of his bike, swerved into the path of an oncoming pickup truck and was hit, according to the Delaware State Police.An ambulance took Yarbray to a hospital, where he died, police said. The 23-year-old...
NBC Philadelphia
Big Apple Seeding Philly Area With New Residents
Out-of-towners — whether they be from New York, California, Chicago or Florida — often bring with them higher salaries and higher budgets. As they do, home prices and rents are rising in Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The average adjusted gross income for people...
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Veterans Post to Host Second Annual 9/11 Memorial Car Show
In the wake of tragedy Americans come together to show the resilience and bond of our people. There may be no greater example of this than the events of September 11, 2001. Even today, Americans remember the efforts of those who responded to the attacks, commemorate the fallen, and share in the mourning of all those affected. Here is one such example of how you can join Delaware Veterans Post #1 in their 9/11 memorial event.
Community Education Building reintroduces itself with block party
A block party Saturday at the Community Education Building in downtown Wilmington will feature free food, entertainment and even free sports physicals. “This is our re-introduction to the community,” said Tamarra Morris, chief operating officer of the CEB. “A lot of people have no idea what we’re doing here in this building, so we want to make sure that we ... Read More
WMDT.com
The Bone stays in Laurel for another year
LAUREL, Del. – The defending 1A champs made quick work of another opponent Friday night, defeating Brandywine in the Battle for the Bone 45-0. Kylse Wilson led the way for the Bulldog offense with 11 carries for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. Laurel (2-0) next plays at Early College...
Masks no longer required in Philadelphia public schools beginning Monday
The district only required masks for the first 10 days of the school year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her. The New Castle County police department says the armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night.
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: PA Bicyclist Dies after Kent County Crash
UPDATED 7:15pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal bicycle collision that occurred on September 10, 2022, in the Camden Wyoming area as 51 year old Larry Yarbray of Chester, PA. ===============================================================. A bicycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday morning in...
Father of 7, a SEPTA conductor, killed in Germantown ambush shooting: Police
The family said right after his wife got inside the home, someone ambushed 37-year-old Daniel Ruley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
Family fun day to focus on emergency planning
By the time disaster strikes, it’s too late to prepare. That’s why the Delaware Emergency Management Agency plans to bring the community together to learn how to be ready for the unknown. However grim the premise, DEMA promises a fun-filled and adventure-packed day for the entire family. On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m., the agency will ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Delaware counties' review of substance use treatment system reveals scale of need
A review of Delaware’s substance use treatment network found state service providers currently meet only a fraction of the demand for its services — a challenge particularly acute for those needing the highest levels of care, including inpatient treatment. New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties commissioned the study...
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer touts new program for first-time moms
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced the launch of an initiative to help first-time mothers get access to prenatal and postnatal health care. The initiative is a partnership between the county and local nonprofit Children & Families First, as well as the Longwood Foundation. It will serve 120 Medicaid-eligible...
phillyvoice.com
Cold case of Celina Mays, missing South Jersey girl, to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
Celina Mays was 12 years old and pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Willingboro on a December morning in 1996. Hours before she vanished, she had attended church and eaten ice cream with her family, seeming as normal as a child can just two weeks before she was due to give birth.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Women Critical in Del. Police-Involved Shooting
Two women were hospitalized Friday night after a police-involved shooting at a Delaware apartment complex, authorities said. At around 8:30 p.m., New Castle County police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Fairway Road in Newark, Del., police said. At the scene, officers found a woman actively...
Kennett Library’s Upcoming Evening with the ‘Godmother of Soul’ at Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens will host a fundraiser performance with Patti LaBelle to benefit the new Kennett Library & Resource Center, which will open in 2023. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center will serve the community’s growing needs and enhance Kennett Square’s streetscape, as well as serve as a gathering place, a hub for community meetings and activities, and a vital resource welcoming to all. Learn more at campaign4.kennettlibrary.org.
WBOC
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Teen
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for Autumn Dischar, a 13-year-old Dover girl. Autumn Dischar voluntarily left her residence at approximately 6:45 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a blue dress with white floral print, black sweatpants, and no shoes, according to police. She was last seen walking toward South Governors Avenue from Monroe Terrace.
Comments / 0