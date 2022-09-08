Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Family of missing Eldon teen hold event to raise awareness, funds, to find him
The family and friends of a missing Eldon teen are planning an event to raise awareness about the young man’s disappearance. David Bowers, who would be 19 this year, went missing a year ago. His mother, Cheyenne Noriega, says even though her son didn’t live at home with her, it’s unlike him to disappear without a word.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
Body found under Osage Beach boat dock
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A body was found under a boat dock in Osage Beach this morning, Sept. 8. According to an Osage Beach Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a boat and personal watercraft business on Osage Beach Parkway at 8:38 a.m. to investigate a report of found human remains. The body […]
KRMS Radio
One Injured in Accident on Westbound-54 in Miller County
Improper loading of a unit being towed is being blamed for a one-vehicle accident on westbound-54 near Tollwood Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Saturday afternoon causing the pickup driven by Larry Skinner, of Nelson, Missouri, to fishtail before overturning and coming to rest upright off the roadway. Nelson was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
myozarksonline.com
Jefferson City Man Dead In Lake Of The Ozarks Accident
A Jefferson City man is dead after falling from his watercraft after hitting a wake at the Lake of the Ozarks. 62-year-old Russell Rauba was riding a personal watercraft, hit a wake, and went airborne. He landed on the watercraft and lost consciousness. The incident happened at 12:22 Wednesday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the main channel in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
KYTV
Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Phelps County man flown to University Hospital after crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man was flown to University Hospital early Sunday morning following a crash in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Missouri Route 87 at Boulder Rd. in Miller County. Troopers say, 58-year-old Joseph Luskey was traveling northbound...
Three hurt in Jefferson City crash
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Route C. The post Three hurt in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man dead after personal watercraft jumps wake on Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A man was killed in a personal watercraft accident after his vessel went airborne on Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday. Russell J. Rauba, 62, of Jefferson City, was driving a 2011 Kawasaki personal watercraft at the 5-mile mark in the main channel. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
myozarksonline.com
Body found under a Lake of the Ozarks dock is male
The Osage Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of how a body ended up under a boat dock. On Thursday morning, Police officers responded to the 5-thousand block of Osage Beach Parkway, when human remains were found underneath a boat dock. According to the latest report, the victim is a man and he was wearing shorts and shoes, but his identity has yet to be determined. Osage Beach Police report that the man had been in the water for some time, which means they will only be able to determine who he is and how he died through an autopsy. The preliminary autopsy report should be available some time Monday.
Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 36-year-old Chancelor Kitts crashed his motorcycle in front of 316 Albany Dr. in Camden County. Troopers say, the crash happened around 12:20 Sunday morning when Kitts was driving too fast on The post Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man Injured In Early Morning Accident
A 71-year-old Lebanon man suffered moderate injuries following a single vehicle accident at 1:23 this morning on Edison Drive, west of the 135-mile marker exit in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by James R. Meeth ran off the left side of the road and struck a fence. Meeth was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. He was wearing a safety device.
mymoinfo.com
Teenager Injured After Crashing Vehicle in Dent County Attempting to Avoid Deer
(Salem) A teenager from Salem was injured in a one vehicle accident Friday morning in Dent County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 19, a half mile south of Salem when 18-year-old Brooke Scott swerved her Chevy Traverse to miss a deer but ran off the road and struck an embankment.
myozarksonline.com
Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory
Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory. This advisory only includes customers on Highway 133 and customers on Highway 17 north of Crocker. Please boil water for 3 minutes before drinking, or use bottled water. PW3 SHOULD have an update by September 13th. If you have any questions, contact the Public Water Supply District #3 at 573-736-2109.
houstonherald.com
Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says
One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
