Rolla, MO

kjluradio.com

Family of missing Eldon teen hold event to raise awareness, funds, to find him

The family and friends of a missing Eldon teen are planning an event to raise awareness about the young man’s disappearance. David Bowers, who would be 19 this year, went missing a year ago. His mother, Cheyenne Noriega, says even though her son didn’t live at home with her, it’s unlike him to disappear without a word.
ELDON, MO
Rolla, MO
Paris, MO
KOLR10 News

Body found under Osage Beach boat dock

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A body was found under a boat dock in Osage Beach this morning, Sept. 8. According to an Osage Beach Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a boat and personal watercraft business on Osage Beach Parkway at 8:38 a.m. to investigate a report of found human remains. The body […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

One Injured in Accident on Westbound-54 in Miller County

Improper loading of a unit being towed is being blamed for a one-vehicle accident on westbound-54 near Tollwood Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Saturday afternoon causing the pickup driven by Larry Skinner, of Nelson, Missouri, to fishtail before overturning and coming to rest upright off the roadway. Nelson was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Jefferson City Man Dead In Lake Of The Ozarks Accident

A Jefferson City man is dead after falling from his watercraft after hitting a wake at the Lake of the Ozarks. 62-year-old Russell Rauba was riding a personal watercraft, hit a wake, and went airborne. He landed on the watercraft and lost consciousness. The incident happened at 12:22 Wednesday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the main channel in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
ROLLA, MO
myozarksonline.com

Body found under a Lake of the Ozarks dock is male

The Osage Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of how a body ended up under a boat dock. On Thursday morning, Police officers responded to the 5-thousand block of Osage Beach Parkway, when human remains were found underneath a boat dock. According to the latest report, the victim is a man and he was wearing shorts and shoes, but his identity has yet to be determined. Osage Beach Police report that the man had been in the water for some time, which means they will only be able to determine who he is and how he died through an autopsy. The preliminary autopsy report should be available some time Monday.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 36-year-old Chancelor Kitts crashed his motorcycle in front of 316 Albany Dr. in Camden County. Troopers say, the crash happened around 12:20 Sunday morning when Kitts was driving too fast on The post Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Man Injured In Early Morning Accident

A 71-year-old Lebanon man suffered moderate injuries following a single vehicle accident at 1:23 this morning on Edison Drive, west of the 135-mile marker exit in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by James R. Meeth ran off the left side of the road and struck a fence. Meeth was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. He was wearing a safety device.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory

Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory. This advisory only includes customers on Highway 133 and customers on Highway 17 north of Crocker. Please boil water for 3 minutes before drinking, or use bottled water. PW3 SHOULD have an update by September 13th. If you have any questions, contact the Public Water Supply District #3 at 573-736-2109.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says

One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

