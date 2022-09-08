Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
police1.com
MTA, NYPD struggle to rein in rising fare evasion on NYC buses and subways
NEW YORK — At the Bowling Green subway station recently, a pair of well-dressed men leaving work in the Financial District showed little regard for the finances of the MTA. The duo jumped the turnstiles in unison before heading to the uptown platform. A trio of more casually dressed younger riders soon followed them. One of those riders jumped a turnstile and opened an emergency gate to let the other two riders in.
News 12
Council members, NYCHA tenants demand water testing in buildings
Community leaders and NYCHA tenants gathered in Brooklyn on Friday to demand NYCHA test the water in all its buildings and publicize the results. The rally took place in East New York. Council members Charles Barron and Darlene Mealy gathered to call for action. This comes after it had been...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
News 12
Mayor relaunches program for new youth jobs in Bronx, Brooklyn
A new pilot program in the Bronx aims to help increase enrollment and work to create more youth job opportunities. Mayor Eric Adams today called for jobs that New Yorkers can build their lives around instead of hitting dead ends. The new job training regime has the goal to reinvigorate enrollment and reset for today's job needs.
News 12
Bronx residents lost in Sept. 11 attacks honored at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi
A memorial event was held at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi Sunday to mark 21 years since New York City was targeted during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Loved ones of the victims said prayers and poems at the hospital’s 9/11 Memorial Garden, where the names of Bronx residents who died in the attacks are engraved.
NYC’s first chief equity officer in public health steps down
Dr. Torian Easterling is departing his post as the city health department's first chief equity officer. Dr. Torian Easterling, who spent more than seven years at the city’s health department, was appointed to the position by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in September 2020. [ more › ]
Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners
"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
Looking to rent on Staten Island? You’ll need to earn at least $80k a year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you want to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Staten Island, you’ll probably need to bank a little overtime first: According to a new study from a fair housing group that tracks the rising cost of living in some of the costliest states in the nation, the annual income required for such an expenditure is somewhere in the neighborhood of $95,000. If you’re earning minimum wage, that means you’ll have to work 120 hours a week to afford it.
News 12
Bronx tenants say building management office's closure has been too long
Some Bronx tenants voiced their frustrations Friday after they said the management office for their apartment buildings has been closed for over a year. Residents at 1432 Crotona Park East said the management office at their building has been closed since last September. The management company, Crotona Park Redevelopment LLC,...
brickunderground.com
'We're kicking our landlord out,' Bronx affordable housing lottery, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out a harrowing story (with photos) about a group of East Village tenants who are trying to kick out an owner who has turned a blind eye to squatters, leaks, and other dangerous conditions. They filed a 7A complaint in housing court, which is a request to appoint a new administrator, and are on rent strike to get better living conditions.
New York City Housing Authority Randomly Sends Tenant’s Private Financial Data to Reporter
On a Wednesday afternoon in April, according to a report from The City, during a routine video conference, employees of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, were startled to see a male superintendent and a woman, naked, in bed. This bizarre incident ended, for reasons that require some explanation, in an equally bizarre one: NYCHA sending Motherboard sensitive documents outlining the finances of a tenant who had nothing whatsoever to do with any of this.
‘Multiple’ gas leaks leave Staten Island families without cooking gas for nearly a week; restoration timeline unclear
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A building in the Mariner’s Harbor Houses is without cooking gas until further notice. Local elected officials and community leaders are working together to support the affected tenants and are working with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which owns the property, to restore service as soon as possible.
Ex-NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate rally at City Hall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former city workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rallied at City Hall for their jobs as several city agencies struggled with staff shortages. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa noted the city’s difficulty hiring and retaining staff has “weakened vital parts of our essential services.” A report compiled by the New […]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 43 apartments in the Bronx
Applications are open for 43 newly constructed apartments at 2 Mount Hope Pl. through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $545 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $21,738 to $215,150, depending on the size of the household. There are 12...
brickunderground.com
Rent hike for rat trap, Jersey City buyer lottery, & more
A Williamsburg renter goes viral with a TikTok of her roach- and rat-infested, flooded apartment that just got an $800 rent hike (New York Post) Jersey City will cover down payments and closing costs, plus award grants of up to $150,00, for qualified low- and moderate-income winners of a first-time buyer lottery (Jersey Digs)
Body found on NYC subway tracks; NYPD believes homeless man in tunnel struck by a passing train
A man believed to be homeless was found dead on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, cops and transit officials said. The man’s body was first found north of the Canal St. station on the Lexington Ave. line by the operator of an uptown No. 5 train at 9:19 a.m., MTA officials said. The operator stopped short of the corpse. Authorities later determined the victim was ...
News 12
‘It’s dangerous for our lives.’ Brooklyn woman dealing with ceiling leak since January
A Brooklyn woman says she has been dealing with water pouring through her ceilings across her apartment since January. She says at one point, there was a leak for 11 days straight. “This condition is not just unhealthy,” said Emilia, “it’s dangerous for our lives. It’s dangerous.”...
News 12
Major Owens Community Center hosts free swim lessons for children
Some Brooklyn children took part in free swimming lessons Sunday at Major Owens Community Center. The pool lanes were filled with children receiving one-on-one instruction on how to keep their heads above the water. The event was part of the Brooklyn Swims outreach program to teach children water safety tips.
