STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you want to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Staten Island, you’ll probably need to bank a little overtime first: According to a new study from a fair housing group that tracks the rising cost of living in some of the costliest states in the nation, the annual income required for such an expenditure is somewhere in the neighborhood of $95,000. If you’re earning minimum wage, that means you’ll have to work 120 hours a week to afford it.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO