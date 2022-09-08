ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New and Emerging Treatments in Managing Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity

In the United States, 11.3% of people are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and 41.9% of people are diagnosed with obesity. While there are a wide range of treatment options for managing type 2 diabetes, there is a narrower coverage of care for obesity. However, new therapies have recently emerged, improving the management of both diseases.
