Queen Elizabeth's funeral could be 'last we see' of Prince Andrew with family: royal expert
With King Charles III having ascended the British throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, there's a possibility her upcoming funeral will mark the last time Prince Andrew is seen with the rest of the royal family, according to one expert. Andrew stepped back from royal duties...
Fox News
The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
Kate Middleton tells mourners her 'sweet' Prince Louis, 4, told her the queen was 'with great-grandpa now'
While greeting the public outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, told a group of children that her youngest son Louis said his great-grandmother was "now with" his late great-grandfather Prince Philip after her death. "My little Louis, he's so sweet. He said: 'Mommy don't...
Fox News
King Charles III sets Twitter abuzz by mentioning Meghan Markle during first address after death of Queen
King Charles III sent social media into a frenzy on Friday when he mentioned Meghan Markle during his address to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The new king spoke about his mother’s legacy before touting members of the royal family, including his...
Meghan Markle cancels US events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report
Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
Queen Elizabeth's last days 'full of fun,' clergyman says
In the days leading up to her death, Queen Elizabeth II was living her life to the fullest and enjoying her days. The Right Rev. Dr. Iain Greenshields, who was a guest of the queen's at Balmoral Castle last weekend, revealed that in spite of her health becoming increasingly poor, Elizabeth was the "life and soul of things."
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
King Charles III leads Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession in Scotland
Fast, 24/7 alerts delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe to be in the know of the most important moments around the world. King Charles III will return to Holyroodhouse after Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles' Cathedral. King Charles III will return to Holyroodhouse after a Service of Thanksgiving was...
Queen Elizabeth II was one of the greatest leaders of the modern era
Queen Elizabeth II’s death is devastating news. She will be sorely missed on both sides of the Atlantic and across the free world. Her sudden passing at the age of 96 was a shock to the British nation, and particularly heartbreaking for the tens of millions of Britons who had spent their entire lives in the second Elizabethan Age. For many in the United Kingdom, a world without the Queen is simply unimaginable. Such was her constant presence in the hearts and minds of the British people since she ascended to the throne in 1952, when Winston Churchill was prime minister in his second term of office.
Prince Harry issues first statement after the Queen's death: 'This final parting brings us great sadness'
Prince Harry broke his silence on the passing of his "Granny," Queen Elizabeth II, touching upon this period of mourning he, his family and the world are facing. In a beautiful tribute, he wrote how she was "globally admired and respected" with "unwavering grace and dignity." Posted to his website...
King Charles III gives address to nation after Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Read it
King Charles III gave an address to the United Kingdom just one day after Queen Elizabeth II died. During his speech given on Friday, King Charles III said that Queen Elizabeth II's life was "well lived" and added that his life will change as "new responsibilities" are added. Queen Elizabeth...
Douglas Murray: British Monarchy vs. American Oligarchy
On this episode, Will sits down with New York Post Columnist and author of ‘The War On The West’ Douglas Murray, to discuss what Queen Elizabeth II’s passing means for this moment in history. Douglas and Will discuss the historic moments the Queen has lived through and...
Fox News
