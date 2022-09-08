Queen Elizabeth II’s death is devastating news. She will be sorely missed on both sides of the Atlantic and across the free world. Her sudden passing at the age of 96 was a shock to the British nation, and particularly heartbreaking for the tens of millions of Britons who had spent their entire lives in the second Elizabethan Age. For many in the United Kingdom, a world without the Queen is simply unimaginable. Such was her constant presence in the hearts and minds of the British people since she ascended to the throne in 1952, when Winston Churchill was prime minister in his second term of office.

U.K. ・ 5 HOURS AGO