Fox News

Meghan Markle cancels US events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report

Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth's last days 'full of fun,' clergyman says

In the days leading up to her death, Queen Elizabeth II was living her life to the fullest and enjoying her days. The Right Rev. Dr. Iain Greenshields, who was a guest of the queen's at Balmoral Castle last weekend, revealed that in spite of her health becoming increasingly poor, Elizabeth was the "life and soul of things."
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the greatest leaders of the modern era

Queen Elizabeth II’s death is devastating news. She will be sorely missed on both sides of the Atlantic and across the free world. Her sudden passing at the age of 96 was a shock to the British nation, and particularly heartbreaking for the tens of millions of Britons who had spent their entire lives in the second Elizabethan Age. For many in the United Kingdom, a world without the Queen is simply unimaginable. Such was her constant presence in the hearts and minds of the British people since she ascended to the throne in 1952, when Winston Churchill was prime minister in his second term of office.
Fox News

Douglas Murray: British Monarchy vs. American Oligarchy

On this episode, Will sits down with New York Post Columnist and author of ‘The War On The West’ Douglas Murray, to discuss what Queen Elizabeth II’s passing means for this moment in history. Douglas and Will discuss the historic moments the Queen has lived through and...
Fox News

Fox News

