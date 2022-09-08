ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Eater

Soon All of the East Bay Can Cry in H Mart, Too

It wasn’t too long ago that San Franciscans could finally enjoy the splendor that is Korean grocery store H Mart. The first Bay Area location outside of San Jose’s two shops opened in Oceanview in April. But now, the San Francisco Business Times reports East Bay city Dublin will play host to the fourth H Mart at its Dublin Retail Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

‘Clairvoyant’ 2012 climate report warned of extreme weather

Record high temperatures in urban Europe as heat waves bake the planet more often. Devastating floods, some in poorer unprepared areas. Increasing destruction from hurricanes. Drought and famine in poorer parts of Africa as dry spells worsen across the globe. Wild weather worldwide getting stronger and more frequent, resulting “in unprecedented extremes.”
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vice

San Francisco Just Decriminalized Shrooms

San Francisco has become the latest U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca. A resolution passed unanimously by the city’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday says arresting people for using, growing, and distributing federally banned plant-based psychedelics like shrooms, ayahuasca, and peyote shall be “the lowest law enforcement priority” and that no city resources should be used for investigations tied to the use of psychedelics. The resolution also calls for the state and federal government to decriminalize psychedelics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Reagan
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Tony Bennett

Comments / 0

Community Policy