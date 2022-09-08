Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
Photos show the Queen at her final royal engagement 2 days before her death
The Queen broke tradition by appointing Liz Truss as the UK's prime minister from Balmoral Castle rather than at Buckingham Palace.
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
"Confess, Fletch" gives Jon Hamm a shot at the irreverent reporter in what will hopefully become a lucrative franchise of mystery novel adaptations.
Eater
Soon All of the East Bay Can Cry in H Mart, Too
It wasn’t too long ago that San Franciscans could finally enjoy the splendor that is Korean grocery store H Mart. The first Bay Area location outside of San Jose’s two shops opened in Oceanview in April. But now, the San Francisco Business Times reports East Bay city Dublin will play host to the fourth H Mart at its Dublin Retail Center.
‘Clairvoyant’ 2012 climate report warned of extreme weather
Record high temperatures in urban Europe as heat waves bake the planet more often. Devastating floods, some in poorer unprepared areas. Increasing destruction from hurricanes. Drought and famine in poorer parts of Africa as dry spells worsen across the globe. Wild weather worldwide getting stronger and more frequent, resulting “in unprecedented extremes.”
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
San Francisco Just Decriminalized Shrooms
San Francisco has become the latest U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca. A resolution passed unanimously by the city’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday says arresting people for using, growing, and distributing federally banned plant-based psychedelics like shrooms, ayahuasca, and peyote shall be “the lowest law enforcement priority” and that no city resources should be used for investigations tied to the use of psychedelics. The resolution also calls for the state and federal government to decriminalize psychedelics.
Pete Buttigieg and Nancy Pelosi Toured the Central Subway, Said It Looks Great
On Thursday, the man formerly known as Mayor Pete joined Mayor London Breed, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to tour the much delayed and still not quite operational Central Subway in SF. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg expressed delight and pride in the project, which one has...
