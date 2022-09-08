ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"A truly historic figure": Minnesotans pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By Marielle Mohs
MINNEAPOLIS -- Mourners in Minnesota, and around the world, are remembering the only British monarch that much of the world has ever known.

The queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland Thursday afternoon. She was 96 years old. All four of her children and other members of her family traveled there to be at her side.

Royal officials have confirmed that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, ending speculation about whether would use another name during his reign. The former Prince of Wales has been known as Prince Charles since his birth in 1948, but British monarchs have in the past selected new names when they ascent to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth spent more than 70 years on the British throne. She helped the United Kingdom rebuild from war.

President Joe Biden on Thursday said that Queen Elizabeth II defined an era.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half staff in her honor. Many of Minnesota's notable lawmakers also paid tribute to the queen's legacy.

As soon as the news dropped just after noon about the Queen's passing, Brit's Pub in downtown Minneapolis began live streaming BBC coverage out of England.

Patrons, both intentionally and unintentionally, went to Brit's Pub on their lunch break and the Queen's death with the main topic of conversation.

"The minute we walked in we saw the bulletin on CNN that the Queen had just passed," said Brendan DuBois, who discussed this loss with his three other friends, "We raised our ice teas in her honor."

DuBois said he marveled at the Queen's leadership from across the Atlantic.

"Even as an American, I admired the queen, just the service she did to her country, from basically World War II to today," said DuBois, "She served to the bitter end."

Janet Baker was glued to the BBC coverage of the Queen's death as Brit's Pub as well.

"She's a legend," said Baker, who intentionally went to Brit's Pub after the news dropped.

"I came here when I heard it. I don't live far away and this would be the best place to be," said Baker.

Brit's Pub is a place where you will be surrounded by several photos of the Queen through the decades of her monarchy.

"We've got photographs everywhere of the dear old Queen," said Shane Higgins, the general manager of Brit's Pub.

Higgins hopes people continue to come to their pub to honor the Queen's legacy.

"If people want to come down, have a drink, pay their respects, they're welcome to," said Higgins, who is a native to northern England.

Higgins says he's trying to focus on her legacy, instead of her loss.

"It had to come to an end, and it was a life well-lived," said Higgins.

Brit's Pub plans to do a more organized event in the Queen's honor around the time of her funeral, which will likely be in a few weeks.

