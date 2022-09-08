Read full article on original website
Berkadia client looks to capitalize on strong multifamily market
A high-end apartment building in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield has hit the market as its owner looks to make bank on a booming multifamily market. LaSalle Investment Management tapped Berkadia to find a buyer for a 248-unit Woodview Apartments, at the southwest corner of Deerfield Road and I-94, Crain’s reported. LaSalle acquired the property on behalf of a client more than six years ago.
Developer Jim Onan sells Waukegan condos in $4M bulk sale
The developer of a Waukegan condo building sold more than three-quarters of the building’s units for $4.1 million. Jim Onan, who built Onan Place Condos in 2006, sold 58 of the building’s 74 units to an undisclosed buyer. Onan appears to be the seller based on prior reporting in the Lake County News-Sun. A news release about the deal stating that Kiser Group’s senior director Matt Halper and director Danny Mantis represented the seller did not identify Onan.
Home of former Sears head and Allstate founder lists for $2.95M
A 7,000-square-foot Highland Park lakefront mansion that was the longtime home of Sears head Gen. Robert Wood has hit the market for the first time in almost 50 years. The eight-bedroom home at 54 Laurel Lane in the northern Chicago suburb has been listed for the first time since 1974, Crain’s reported. It’s asking $2.95 million.
Parisian-style Gold Coast condo seeks $6.3M
A Gold Coast condo has cut its initial asking price by nearly 10 percent. Now priced at $6.3, the 7,500-square-foot condo in the Parisian-style building was first listed at $6.9 million in September 2020. The Lucien Lagrange-designed building was completed in 2001. It has a 24-hour doorman and is one...
Lightfoot launches casino advisory council for Bally’s project
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has appointed a 19-member advisory group to address local concerns about Bally’s new casino. The mayor’s move is in an effort to stay ahead of pushback from residents living near the casino’s future site along the Chicago River, the Chicago Tribune reported. The committee will be overseen by the city’s planning and transportation departments.
R. Kelly’s former Chicago home sells after several price cuts
After two years on the market and several price cuts, a Chicago home that once belonged to disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly sold for $2.9 million. Built in 1905, the five-bedroom, 8,400-square-foot house at 1010 West George Street in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood was once home to a cigarette vending machine business before its conversion to a single-family residence in the 1980s, the Chicago Tribune reported.
