The developer of a Waukegan condo building sold more than three-quarters of the building’s units for $4.1 million. Jim Onan, who built Onan Place Condos in 2006, sold 58 of the building’s 74 units to an undisclosed buyer. Onan appears to be the seller based on prior reporting in the Lake County News-Sun. A news release about the deal stating that Kiser Group’s senior director Matt Halper and director Danny Mantis represented the seller did not identify Onan.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO