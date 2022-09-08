ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William Doesn’t Automatically Become Prince of Wales

By Whitney Danhauer
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, in Balmoral, Scotland . Clarence House confirmed Britain’s new king, King Charles III , hours after her death. However, King Charles’s son, Prince William , doesn’t automatically gain the title of Prince of Wales due to the queen’s death. Here’s how the process officially works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4Bhn_0hnZPd9Y00
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge | Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

King Charles wasn’t declared the Prince of Wales until 1958

King Charles III was born in 1948, during the reign of his grandfather, King George VI, and was the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. When King George VI died in 1952, Queen Elizabeth took her place on the throne, making Charles the heir apparent. This meant Charles automatically received the titles of Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland as Queen Elizabeth’s and Philip’s oldest son. However, his title didn’t include Prince of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth named Charles the Prince of Wales in 1958. But, she didn’t hold the official ceremony until 11 years later, in 1969. The queen crowned Charles in a televised ceremony at Caernarfon Castle on July 1, 1969.

RELATED: ‘The Queen’: Helen Mirren Wrote a Letter to Queen Elizabeth II Before Playing the Oscar-Winning Role

King Charles III doesn’t have to crown Prince William as Prince of Wales

The British royal family began performing more public duties with the start of Charles. Charles’ first wife, and Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, captivated the world with her down-to-earth demeanor. The public’s fascination with the royals has only increased since Diana’s tragic death in 1997.

As the oldest son, William holds the title of heir to the throne. While that usually means the heir also gains the title of Prince of Wales, it’s not automatically the case. The decision on who to name Prince of Wales lies with King Charles III, and technically he could choose someone else. However, almost everyone expects him to bestow the title on his oldest son.

No details on Prince William’s investiture if he’s named Prince of Wales

Should Charles decide to announce Prince William as the new Prince of Wales, no details about his investiture are known at this time. However, it seems likely Charles will hold the ceremony at Caernarfon Castle as his mother did.

According to Wales Online , “There is no suggestion that Caernarfon would host William’s ceremony but the Prince does have connections to the area having lived and worked in Anglesey where he trained with the Royal Air Force while living with then girlfriend Kate MIddleton.”

Being named Prince of Wales won’t grant William any extra privileges but is more a sign of dignity and respect.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more information regarding the royal family and Queen Elizabeth’s death.

RELATED: Prince Harry Rushes to Queen Elizabeth’s Side After Health Emergency, Says Palace Spokesperson

Comments / 3

Related
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
George Vi
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Prince Of Wales#Uk#Cambridge Photo#Duke Of Cornwall
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

178K+
Followers
114K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy