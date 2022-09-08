Read full article on original website
Related
British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast
Eight ancient glass vessels shattered in the 2020 Beirut explosion go on display at the British Museum from Thursday, walking visitors through the painstaking international project to piece them back together. The exhibition will take visitors on the journey undergone by the glass vessels, from the moment of the blast to their display in the famous London museum.
The oldest surviving copy of the Bible is housed in the Vatican Library
The Codex VaticanusCredit: Leszek Jańczuk; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Codex Vaticanus is a Greek Bible that dates to the 4th century (325 CE to 350 CE). It contains the majority of the Greek Old Testament and the Greek New Testament.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
IFLScience
Archaeologist That Unearthed Tutankhamun's Tomb Stole Artifacts From It, Newly Revealed Letter Suggests
In 1922, Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists were the first to enter the most famous Egyptian tomb ever uncovered – Tutankhamun's tomb. Much like many tombs of the era, the tomb was sprawling, with thousands of treasures including gilded beds, miniature golden statues, and intricate amulets meant to guard the dead within their final resting place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)
It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
A folding chair that existed 3,300 years ago belonged to the ancient Egyptian King Tut
Reconstruction of an ancient folding chairAttribution: Archäologisches Museum Hamburg; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Germany. The Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun (reigned 1333 - 23 BCE) was said to be disabled, malarial, and inbred. He took over the throne as a young boy and ended up marrying his half-sister. Tutankhamun died when he was only 19.
Should the British Be Forced to Return the Ancient 2,200-year-old Rosetta Stone? Egyptian Archaeologist Reveals Request
Recently, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass has publicly requested that the Rosetta Stone, housed at the British Museum, be returned to Egypt. He announced that "a group of Egyptian intellectuals" plan to forward a signed petition to the European museums at the start of October. [i]
The biblical scrolls left behind by Jewish rebels in Israel's "Cave of Horror"
Nahal Hever (Israel)Benno Rothenberg/Meitar Collection/National Library of Israel/Pritzker Photo Collection; CC-BY-4.0 In 2021, archaeologists reported that they found fragments of a biblical scroll in Israel's "Cave of Horror."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Throne Ivory Worth More Than Gold Discovered in Jerusalem
The rare ivory plaques date back thousands of years to Solomon's Temple in the City of David.
Archaeologists Find 3,000-Year-Old Artifacts at Popular Tourist Site
Discoveries include ceramic remains and human figurines, along with a miniature vessel known as "the crown jewel."
Who were the Huns, the nomadic horse warriors who invaded ancient Europe?
The Huns were nomadic warriors, likely from Central Asia, who are best known for invading and terrorizing Europe in the fourth and fifth centuries A.D. and hastening the downfall of the Western Roman Empire. They were expert horsemen known for their ferocity in battle and their ruthlessness toward conquered peoples.
'Extremely rare' discoveries are helping archaeologists paint a picture of this 2,000-year-old Roman temple
Archaeologists in Italy's Marche region have recovered fragments of an ancient temple's frescoed walls and ceiling, still painted in vivid hues.
Knuckle Bones Used for Play, Prayer Unearthed in Ancient City
The bones, known as 'astragali,' date back to the Hellenistic period.
Egyptian Antiquities Trafficking Investigation Embroils Several German Museums
A criminal investigation into an international trafficking ring that has seen the seizure of Egyptian artifacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and resulted in an indictment against the former director of the Louvre has expanded. The inquiry has now ensnared several public museums and universities in Germany who worked with new suspects in the case. According to the Art Newspaper, a Paris judge has issued European arrest warrants against four Hamburg-based dealers: Roben Dib, a German Lebanese gallery owner who is awaiting trial in a Paris court on charges of gang fraud and money laundering; Serop Simonian; and two of Simonian’s...
Smithonian
Israeli Archaeologists Uncover Hundreds of Ancient Dice Used for Divination—and Gaming
The ancient site of Maresha, now part of a national park in Israel, was once a thriving city with a subterranean secret. Beneath the shops and houses that snaked through the city was a vast network of underground caves, hewn into soft chalk and serving a variety of possible purposes, from sites of worship to grain stores to clandestine hideouts.
The Strangest Battleship Island: Hashima Island and the Battles That Defined Japan’s WWII
Hashima Island: Japan’s Gunkanjima Battleship Island. Few names remain more infamous than that Hashima Island, the battleship island located off the coast of Nagasaki that played a pivotal role in the nation’s WWII. The island, which was originally built as a coal storage site during the 1890s, became world-renowned as one of the strongest battleship islands in existence due to its unique geological features and the drama that ensued from its strategic location. In this blog post, we will explore the island’s rise and fall, the battles that took place on it, and the aftermath of those battles.
'Nobody knows where their village is': New inland sea swamps Pakistan
From a hastily erected embankment protecting Mehar city, mosque minarets and the price board of a gas station poke above a vast lake that has emerged, growing to tens of kilometres wide. - 'Immense need' - A new 10-kilometre mud embankment has so far held back the flood from Mehar city, with a population of hundreds of thousands.
Phys.org
Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant
Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric elephant near a kibbutz in southern Israel, a remnant of a behemoth once hunted by early people around half a million years ago. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday that the 2.5-meter (yard) long fossil belonging to the long-extinct straight-tusked...
The Derveni Papyrus is Europe's oldest book containing ancient philosophy older than Socrates
The Derveni PapyrusCredit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. The Derveni Papyrus is one of the earliest European texts and is different from any of the written works from ancient Egypt or the Middle East.
Atlas Obscura
Hanshin Expressway Earthquake Museum
On January 17, 1995, a massive M7 earthquake hit Japan’s Hyogo prefecture. This event, which became known as Great Hanshin or Kobe Earthquake, caused catastrophic damage to buildings and infrastructure in the city of Kobe and surrounding areas and caused the deaths of approximately 6,400 people. The earthquake caused...
Comments / 0