AFP

British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast

Eight ancient glass vessels shattered in the 2020 Beirut explosion go on display at the British Museum from Thursday, walking visitors through the painstaking international project to piece them back together. The exhibition will take visitors on the journey undergone by the glass vessels, from the moment of the blast to their display in the famous London museum. 
MUSEUMS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Archaeologist That Unearthed Tutankhamun's Tomb Stole Artifacts From It, Newly Revealed Letter Suggests

In 1922, Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists were the first to enter the most famous Egyptian tomb ever uncovered – Tutankhamun's tomb. Much like many tombs of the era, the tomb was sprawling, with thousands of treasures including gilded beds, miniature golden statues, and intricate amulets meant to guard the dead within their final resting place.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Egyptian Antiquities Trafficking Investigation Embroils Several German Museums

A criminal investigation into an international trafficking ring that has seen the seizure of Egyptian artifacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and resulted in an indictment against the former director of the Louvre has expanded. The inquiry has now ensnared several public museums and universities in Germany who worked with new suspects in the case. According to the Art Newspaper, a Paris judge has issued European arrest warrants against four Hamburg-based dealers: Roben Dib, a German Lebanese gallery owner who is awaiting trial in a Paris court on charges of gang fraud and money laundering; Serop Simonian; and two of Simonian’s...
MUSEUMS
Lord Ganesh

The Strangest Battleship Island: Hashima Island and the Battles That Defined Japan’s WWII

Hashima Island: Japan’s Gunkanjima Battleship Island. Few names remain more infamous than that Hashima Island, the battleship island located off the coast of Nagasaki that played a pivotal role in the nation’s WWII. The island, which was originally built as a coal storage site during the 1890s, became world-renowned as one of the strongest battleship islands in existence due to its unique geological features and the drama that ensued from its strategic location. In this blog post, we will explore the island’s rise and fall, the battles that took place on it, and the aftermath of those battles.
AFP

'Nobody knows where their village is': New inland sea swamps Pakistan

From a hastily erected embankment protecting Mehar city, mosque minarets and the price board of a gas station poke above a vast lake that has emerged, growing to tens of kilometres wide. - 'Immense need' - A new 10-kilometre mud embankment has so far held back the flood from Mehar city, with a population of hundreds of thousands. 
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant

Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric elephant near a kibbutz in southern Israel, a remnant of a behemoth once hunted by early people around half a million years ago. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday that the 2.5-meter (yard) long fossil belonging to the long-extinct straight-tusked...
SCIENCE
Atlas Obscura

Hanshin Expressway Earthquake Museum

On January 17, 1995, a massive M7 earthquake hit Japan’s Hyogo prefecture. This event, which became known as Great Hanshin or Kobe Earthquake, caused catastrophic damage to buildings and infrastructure in the city of Kobe and surrounding areas and caused the deaths of approximately 6,400 people. The earthquake caused...
ENTERTAINMENT

