visitshenandoah.org
Good Fall Family Fun: Apples, Corn Mazes, and Pumpkin Patches
Straw bales, flannel, apple cider, and giggles make up the perfect Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley each fall. Families flock to farms hosting pick-your-own harvests, hayrides, livestock petting areas, and seasonal flavors. If you’re looking to create such memories for your scrapbook, we have a few destinations that will more than meet your expectations.
theburn.com
Grand opening scheduled for Hanson Regional Park in Aldie
Exciting news — Loudoun County residents will soon have another massive regional park for them to recreate in and enjoy. Officials have announced that the grand opening ceremony for the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will be held on September 23. The 257-acre park is located off Evergreen...
pagevalleynews.com
Summer resort on Tanner’s Ridge
September 11, 1890 — A syndicate of our townsmen, composed of Messrs. Walter Campbell, D.F. Kagey, Judge A.J. Brand, Wm. L. Hudson, S.J. Richey, L.H. Keller, C.T. Holtzman, and S.A. Walton, have purchased from the executors of Martin Biedler, dec’d., the beautiful farm of 272 acres, on that part of the Blue Ridge near Marksville known as “Tanner’s Ridge,” and will immediately organize a company for the purpose of establishing a summer resort at that point.
visitshenandoah.org
10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley
Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
Stafford County country club faces backlash for 9/11 themed dinner menu
A country club restaurant in Stafford is facing online backlash after the establishment posted a special menu for Patriot Day this coming Sunday -- which featured entirely 9/11-themed dishes and drinks.
For this winner of the Va. wineries Governor’s Cup, everything is coming up rosés
It’s not that folks in the region didn’t already know about Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, perched on a hill amid the trees and rolling farmland of Loudoun County. Between the setting, the Sunset Pavilion that was finished fortuitously just before the COVID pandemic, the gorgeous two-story tasting room and a physical therapist-turned-winemaker who was already beginning to bring her influence to the wine list, there were many reasons to visit.
pagevalleynews.com
Jennifer Lynn Williams
Jennifer Lynn Williams, age 49, a resident of Warrenton, Va. passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2022 at her home. She was the Director of Medical Imaging at Fauquier Hospital. She was preceded in death by her dog, Binky. She is survived by her husband, Eric H. Williams of Warrenton,...
rewind1051.com
Bridge over I-81 scheduled to close Monday
The Route 720 bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County near Harrisonburg is scheduled to close this Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation will demolish the 62-year-old bridge and construct a replacement. The project is expected to continue through the fall of next year. In the meantime, V-DOT officials say...
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Virginia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Factory Antique Mall in Verona. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC 29 News
Southwood mobile home redevelopment produces permanent home for Madrid family, hundreds more units to come
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is getting a first look at their brand new home. It’s part of a multi-million dollar project that has been years in the making, where families in Southwood’s community are moving from mobile homes to something more permanent. The Habitat...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Planet Defense LLC Launches New Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) in Stafford County, VA
Planet Defense LLC = Innovation + Integration + Security. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The creation and implementation of a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) that is a core element of the Virginia Smart Community Testbed based in Stafford County, Virginia, was announced today by Planet Defense LLC and its government and industry partners. Planet Defense LLC is a global cybersecurity consulting, engineering and training company headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
pagevalleynews.com
Carroll Theodore ‘Ted’ Grandstaff
Carroll Theodore “Ted” Grandstaff, 91, of Luray, died on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Whispering Pines. He was born on Oct. 25, 1930, in Luray and was a son of the late Glendon Grandstaff Sr. and Anna Fox Grandstaff. Mr. Grandstand worked for Seaboard Plywood and Lumber Company,...
Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu
A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
hburgcitizen.com
City seeks input on plans to reroute University Boulevard, which will mean big changes for that corridor
As Harrisonburg prepares for the estimated $10 million project to reroute University Boulevard, the construction is expected to improve traffic flow while adding a walking and biking path — but will also lead to some big changes in that area, including the demolition of eight homes. City officials on...
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
cbs19news
Man agrees to pay civil penalty for digging on part of National Military Park property
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Alexandria will pay thousands in a civil penalty for illegal excavation and damage at a National Park Service property. According to a release, rangers at the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park conducted a multi-year investigation under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.
royalexaminer.com
FR-WC EDA finalizes $5.7-million sale of Baugh Drive warehouse to Shahi Foods
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) is pleased to announce that Shahi Food, LLC is the new owner of 426 Baugh Drive in Stephens Industrial Park. The new property owners will relocate and expand their successful family-owned business to Warren County. The FR-WC EDA originally purchased the...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
