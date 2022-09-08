ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

visitshenandoah.org

Good Fall Family Fun: Apples, Corn Mazes, and Pumpkin Patches

Straw bales, flannel, apple cider, and giggles make up the perfect Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley each fall. Families flock to farms hosting pick-your-own harvests, hayrides, livestock petting areas, and seasonal flavors. If you’re looking to create such memories for your scrapbook, we have a few destinations that will more than meet your expectations.
LURAY, VA
theburn.com

Grand opening scheduled for Hanson Regional Park in Aldie

Exciting news — Loudoun County residents will soon have another massive regional park for them to recreate in and enjoy. Officials have announced that the grand opening ceremony for the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will be held on September 23. The 257-acre park is located off Evergreen...
ALDIE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Summer resort on Tanner’s Ridge

September 11, 1890 — A syndicate of our townsmen, composed of Messrs. Walter Campbell, D.F. Kagey, Judge A.J. Brand, Wm. L. Hudson, S.J. Richey, L.H. Keller, C.T. Holtzman, and S.A. Walton, have purchased from the executors of Martin Biedler, dec’d., the beautiful farm of 272 acres, on that part of the Blue Ridge near Marksville known as “Tanner’s Ridge,” and will immediately organize a company for the purpose of establishing a summer resort at that point.
LURAY, VA
visitshenandoah.org

10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley

Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
WAYNESBORO, VA
theburn.com

Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location

Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
MANASSAS, VA
PennLive.com

For this winner of the Va. wineries Governor’s Cup, everything is coming up rosés

It’s not that folks in the region didn’t already know about Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, perched on a hill amid the trees and rolling farmland of Loudoun County. Between the setting, the Sunset Pavilion that was finished fortuitously just before the COVID pandemic, the gorgeous two-story tasting room and a physical therapist-turned-winemaker who was already beginning to bring her influence to the wine list, there were many reasons to visit.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Jennifer Lynn Williams

Jennifer Lynn Williams, age 49, a resident of Warrenton, Va. passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2022 at her home. She was the Director of Medical Imaging at Fauquier Hospital. She was preceded in death by her dog, Binky. She is survived by her husband, Eric H. Williams of Warrenton,...
WARRENTON, VA
rewind1051.com

Bridge over I-81 scheduled to close Monday

The Route 720 bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County near Harrisonburg is scheduled to close this Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation will demolish the 62-year-old bridge and construct a replacement. The project is expected to continue through the fall of next year. In the meantime, V-DOT officials say...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Planet Defense LLC Launches New Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) in Stafford County, VA

Planet Defense LLC = Innovation + Integration + Security. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The creation and implementation of a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) that is a core element of the Virginia Smart Community Testbed based in Stafford County, Virginia, was announced today by Planet Defense LLC and its government and industry partners. Planet Defense LLC is a global cybersecurity consulting, engineering and training company headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Carroll Theodore ‘Ted’ Grandstaff

Carroll Theodore “Ted” Grandstaff, 91, of Luray, died on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Whispering Pines. He was born on Oct. 25, 1930, in Luray and was a son of the late Glendon Grandstaff Sr. and Anna Fox Grandstaff. Mr. Grandstand worked for Seaboard Plywood and Lumber Company,...
LURAY, VA
WDBO

Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu

A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
MANASSAS, VA
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

