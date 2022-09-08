ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia On a Rainy Day: 13 Things To Do

Philadelphia, PA is a great place to visit for so many reasons. You will have fun in this city no matter what the weather is like, and a rainy day should not slow you down when you visit. You will have the option to head to an art museum, go to a movie theater, or even head to specialty shops if you wish to avoid the rain. You don't need to let the rain slow you do or impede your trip in any way.
How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
President Magill Pledges To Host Second Ice Cream Social in Response to Townhome Protest

On Monday night, freshman convocation for the class of 2026 came to an abrupt end when protestors arrived on College Green demanding that the administration take action to save the University City Townhomes. The UC Townhomes are some of the last affordable housing in University City, but with their recent sale by the owner, residents are scheduled to be forcibly evicted. Frustrated after years of being ignored by Penn administrators, protestors felt as though disrupting the event was their only chance to be heard as the eviction date rapidly approaches.
Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids

Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale

POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
Reported rape near high school in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a reported rape in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at North 2nd and Luzerne Streets, right across from Thomas Edison High School. The victim says she was held inside a makeshift tent during the assault. CBS3 is working to confirm if police have any suspects.
