Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Chef Derek Davis Introducing ‘Bagels, Bialys & Benedicts Brunch’ at LibertineMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
Here’s the Best Delaware County Small Town to Raise a Family
For those who prefer the slower pace of suburban living as a comfy place to start a family, consider this list of towns from Stacker.com. Several Pennsylvania places made the list of the 100 best small towns to raise a family in the nation, and Swarthmore is among them, according to a new ranking published by Stacker.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Travel notes: American’s flight cuts; Cultural attraction-hotel offer; Amtrak group fare
December travelers will see fewer flights to and from Philadelphia International Airport. The Philadelphia Business Journal (subscription) reported American Airlines will cut 15% of its flights during the first two weeks of the month due to pilot and other staff shortages. Some of the cuts involve fewer flights to popular...
kensingtonvoice.com
Philly LGBTQ+ ‘champion’ inspires new school name and tradition in Kensington
Kensington’s Sheridan Elementary began the school year with a new name, Gloria Casarez Elementary School, and a Pride flag-raising ceremony. The change honors the late Casarez, a queer woman and former Kensington resident, who served as Philadelphia’s first director of the Office of LGBT Affairs. The school’s new...
cohaitungchi.com
Philadelphia On a Rainy Day: 13 Things To Do
Philadelphia, PA is a great place to visit for so many reasons. You will have fun in this city no matter what the weather is like, and a rainy day should not slow you down when you visit. You will have the option to head to an art museum, go to a movie theater, or even head to specialty shops if you wish to avoid the rain. You don't need to let the rain slow you do or impede your trip in any way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
716ers owner Hassan Shaheed plans to build generational wealth with food truck
Hassan Shaheed is the owner of the 716ers food truck which specializes in Buffalo, New York-style cuisine such as authentic Buffalo wings, steak hoagies and chicken fingers. Shaheed spoke with rolling out about the inspiration for the food truck and the importance of generational wealth. What inspired you to open...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
After the Unthinkable Happened to Their Son, Exton Couple Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities
After their son Cailen, who has an intellectual disability, was assaulted during a shoplifting incident at Acme, where he was working, Exton residents John and Denise Bailey have taken to fighting for the rights of those with disabilities, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. While individuals with disabilities are...
How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’
Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
underthebutton.com
President Magill Pledges To Host Second Ice Cream Social in Response to Townhome Protest
On Monday night, freshman convocation for the class of 2026 came to an abrupt end when protestors arrived on College Green demanding that the administration take action to save the University City Townhomes. The UC Townhomes are some of the last affordable housing in University City, but with their recent sale by the owner, residents are scheduled to be forcibly evicted. Frustrated after years of being ignored by Penn administrators, protestors felt as though disrupting the event was their only chance to be heard as the eviction date rapidly approaches.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
Blue Sage Hair Wellness Salon helps women regrow their hair
Kimberly Nesmith from Blue Sage Hair Wellness Salon in Overbrook, Philadelphia helps people experiencing alopecia and hair thinning.
Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids
Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
Philadelphia prepares for potential arrival of migrant buses | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Social Misfits clothing brand and the culture of Philadelphia’s hustle
PHILADELPHIA – It’s larger than selling T-shirts and hoodies. Walking down Benjamin Franklin Parkway on the way to the Made in America festival, this reporter saw Donnell Lynch and G, both 22, standing in front of an open trunk full of T-shirts and hoodies on hangers. “We’re just...
Philadelphia braces for possibility migrant buses from Texas will be sent to city
Philadelphia officials are preparing the city to receive buses of migrants from Texas in the event Gov. Greg Abbott targets Philadelphia as the next destination for migrants being bussed to Democrat-led cities. "The city is inventorying existing resources should those seeking safe refuge find their way to Philadelphia," Kevin Lessard,...
sanatogapost.com
Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale
POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
Reported rape near high school in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a reported rape in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at North 2nd and Luzerne Streets, right across from Thomas Edison High School. The victim says she was held inside a makeshift tent during the assault. CBS3 is working to confirm if police have any suspects.
Man killed in shooting at SEPTA trolley station in Center City Philadelphia
Police say there was some kind of physical altercation before the shots were fired.
Philly DA Krasner working now to ensure safe and secure voting experience in November
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner warns people not to even think about tampering with the upcoming midterm elections in the city. Krasner spoke out at an event announcing the increase in pay for election day officials, and past and present members of the City Commissioners talked about how they received threats during the past presidential election.
Comments / 0