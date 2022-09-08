Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Wasn’t With the Queen When She Died—Why He Just Missed Her Death
A family gathering. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responded to news of Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, with Harry traveling from Germany to Scotland to be with the rest of the royal family, though he arrived mere hours after she passed. According to People, a spokesperson for the...
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
Operation Unicorn: What happens if the Queen dies in Scotland?
The Royal family has rushed to see the Queen who is under medical supervision after doctors expressed concern for her health.Her Majesty, 96, is staying in Balmoral, Scotland, where she greeted the new prime minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday. However, her health has deteriorated since then, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirming: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince...
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
Death of the Queen: what we know
Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle
Prince Charles, William head to Balmoral to be with queen
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned for her health.
Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral
Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
Queen Elizabeth II dies 'peacefully'; Prince William, Harry arrive at Balmoral Castle
The royal family traveled to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side at Balmoral Castle. She died "peacefully" Thursday. Follow here for the latest updates.
'No Guard Changing Ceremony' Sign at Buckingham Palace Amid Queen Fears
The monarch is "under medical supervision" after doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.
Prince Harry & Prince William Flew To Scotland To Be With Queen Elizabeth Before Death
Prince William and other members of the royal family were seen arriving at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8 to be with Queen Elizabeth, 96, amidst her declining health condition. A plane carrying William, as well as the Queen’s sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, reportedly touched down in Scotland Thursday afternoon, according to NY Daily News. Andrew, Edward, and Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were photographed in a car arriving at Balmoral. Their arrivals came just hours before news broke that The Queen had died during the afternoon of Sept. 8.
Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced
Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.
How the Queen’s death was announced to the world after Her Majesty, 96, dies peacefully at Balmoral
THE Queen died peacefully today aged 96 - marking an end to her historic reign and sparking an outpouring of grief around the world. In a sombre statement, Buckingham Palace today confirmed Her Majesty Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, had passed away - making her son, Charles, King.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly did not travel to Scotland to see the Queen before she died
Thursday is the first day of school for the Duchess of Cambridge's children as other royals made their way to Balmoral to be with Queen Elizabeth.
Buckingham Palace statement on death of Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on Thursday. Here is the full statement released by Buckingham Palace:. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
King Charles III: First visit to Wales as the King announced
King Charles III is set to visit Wales for the first time as the King on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, died aged 96 on Thursday, passing the throne to the heir. The King will attend a service of prayer and meet the first minister on...
Here’s why the Queen can be expected to live at Windsor Castle from now on
Windsor Castle, reportedly, is the Queen’s favourite residence and holds a lot of special and happy memories for her. Her Platinum Jubilee celebration may have been in Central London, but it is believed that Her Majesty will stay at her Windsor Castle from now on, instead of the much more conveniently located Buckingham Palace. According to sources, the royal staff has been told that Windsor Castle will be known as her permanent home moving forward.
Queen Elizabeth, longest-serving British monarch, dies
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, ending the longest reign for a British head of state in history, a staggering 70-year tenure that included the administrations of 14 U.S. presidents and a dramatic reshaping of the Commonwealth. The queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish...
Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king
The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”. That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death. However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal...
