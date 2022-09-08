ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sky Shifting ‘This England’ Launch Date By One Week To Respect UK Period Of Mourning

Sky is shifting the TX date of its Boris Johnson TV series This England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In order to respect the period of mourning, the broadcaster has moved the launch date from September 21 to September 28. We understand there won’t be any edits needed to the drama in light of the Queen’s passing. The anticipated series, which will star Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh, follows the tumultuous events surrounding former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic. The six-episode drama is set inside the halls...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor

Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
CELEBRITIES
morningbrew.com

A royal roundup: what happens next in the UK

The death on Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest reigning monarch, seemed to leave a void just about everywhere except for the top of major news outlets’ websites. To help you sift through it all, here’s a little guide to what’s happening, what’s coming next, and what’s on hold (everything in Britain).
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Brunt
ESPN

Why Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel, hired Graham Potter after just six league games

It was assumed that the end of Roman Abramovich's ownership would be a good thing for the longevity of Chelsea managers. No English club won more than the 21 trophies amassed in 19 years of the Russian's tenure, but 13 different managers -- two of whom came back for a second stint -- rarely enjoyed any lasting comfort in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.
MLS
BBC

Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation

An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
POLITICS
SB Nation

Chelsea v Liverpool: Next Weekend’s Fixture “In Doubt”

While all of this weekend’s games have been called off in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, there are concerns around the feasibility of next weekend’s games as well. Ben Rumsby, a football reporter for The Telegraph, has noted these concerns, though no official decision...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Commonwealth Games#Cricket#T20s
BBC

BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry holds off Rory McIlroy & Jon Rahm

-17 S Lowry (Ire); -16 J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -15 T Gooch (US); -14 P Reed (US), T Detry (Bel) Selected others: -12 L Westwood (Eng), M Southgate (Eng); -11 D Horsey (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng); -10 G Forrest; -9 I Poulter (Eng); -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -7 G McDowell (NI)
GOLF
The Associated Press

King Charles III and his siblings escort queen's coffin

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the royal standard, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh under late-summer sunshine. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers. Once inside St. Giles, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand an topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

King Charles III's address to the nation and Commonwealth in full

King Charles III gave the following address to the nation and Commonwealth. I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.
U.K.
BBC

K﻿lopp on Napoli, speaking 'truths' and Ajax

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League game with Ajax on Tuesday. He wanted to play the postponed game against Wolves on Saturday but “of course we respect the reasons why it didn’t happen”. He has spent the past few days...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Going in to bat for long-form cricket

You could have made a case for the Hundred on the grounds of new audiences or financial necessity without indulging in lazy stereotypes about accountants and retired colonels being archetypical Test cricket followers (Editorial, 5 September). Test cricket is followed by people of all classes, demographics and genders. Supporters of the other traditional form, the county championship, are by no means all posh, rich or male.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy