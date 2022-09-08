Read full article on original website
BBC
England v South Africa: Zak Crawley hits winning four to secure 2-1 series win
Watch Zak Crawley hit the winning runs as England secure a 2-1 series win over South Africa on day five of the third Test at The Oval. FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa - text updates, in-play clips and TMS commentary.
Sky Shifting ‘This England’ Launch Date By One Week To Respect UK Period Of Mourning
Sky is shifting the TX date of its Boris Johnson TV series This England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In order to respect the period of mourning, the broadcaster has moved the launch date from September 21 to September 28. We understand there won’t be any edits needed to the drama in light of the Queen’s passing. The anticipated series, which will star Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh, follows the tumultuous events surrounding former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic. The six-episode drama is set inside the halls...
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
morningbrew.com
A royal roundup: what happens next in the UK
The death on Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest reigning monarch, seemed to leave a void just about everywhere except for the top of major news outlets’ websites. To help you sift through it all, here’s a little guide to what’s happening, what’s coming next, and what’s on hold (everything in Britain).
ESPN
Why Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel, hired Graham Potter after just six league games
It was assumed that the end of Roman Abramovich's ownership would be a good thing for the longevity of Chelsea managers. No English club won more than the 21 trophies amassed in 19 years of the Russian's tenure, but 13 different managers -- two of whom came back for a second stint -- rarely enjoyed any lasting comfort in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.
Millions of UK patients forced to go private amid record NHS waiting lists
Exclusive: 10% of adults turned to private sector or independent healthcare in past year
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
SB Nation
Chelsea v Liverpool: Next Weekend’s Fixture “In Doubt”
While all of this weekend’s games have been called off in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, there are concerns around the feasibility of next weekend’s games as well. Ben Rumsby, a football reporter for The Telegraph, has noted these concerns, though no official decision...
ESPN
Brazil are strong World Cup favourites, so why is Tite's squad selection so erratic?
Brazil's record last season makes impressive reading: 10 wins and three draws, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded. It might be thought, then, that the team would be sailing in the calmest of waters in the buildup to the World Cup. But coach Tite made some waves with...
BBC
BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry holds off Rory McIlroy & Jon Rahm
-17 S Lowry (Ire); -16 J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -15 T Gooch (US); -14 P Reed (US), T Detry (Bel) Selected others: -12 L Westwood (Eng), M Southgate (Eng); -11 D Horsey (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng); -10 G Forrest; -9 I Poulter (Eng); -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -7 G McDowell (NI)
BBC
Jai Field: Wigan Warriors full-back voted rugby league writers' player of the year
Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field has been named player of the year by the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association. The 25-year-old joined the club for 2021 but had an injury-hit first season with the Cherry and Whites. Field went on to have a breakout season in 2022, however, scoring...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen's coffin
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the royal standard, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh under late-summer sunshine. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers. Once inside St. Giles, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand an topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
BBC
King Charles III's address to the nation and Commonwealth in full
King Charles III gave the following address to the nation and Commonwealth. I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.
Premier League Fixtures Set To Continue Next Weekend
The Premier League is set to continue next weekend after this weeks round of fixtures were postponed.
BBC
Klopp on Napoli, speaking 'truths' and Ajax
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League game with Ajax on Tuesday. He wanted to play the postponed game against Wolves on Saturday but “of course we respect the reasons why it didn’t happen”. He has spent the past few days...
'Global crisis, global response': U.N. chief urges support for flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited several areas of Pakistan ravaged by floods, calling for increased global financial support at the end of a two-day trip aimed at raising awareness of the disaster.
Casual workers and spare food: Premier League clubs navigate postponements
On Friday Premier League clubs were forced to decide whether to compensate casual workers expecting to be paid at their stadiums over the next three days as they began donating food bought for their postponed home matches. The Guardian established that Manchester City would pay all their casual staff –...
Going in to bat for long-form cricket
You could have made a case for the Hundred on the grounds of new audiences or financial necessity without indulging in lazy stereotypes about accountants and retired colonels being archetypical Test cricket followers (Editorial, 5 September). Test cricket is followed by people of all classes, demographics and genders. Supporters of the other traditional form, the county championship, are by no means all posh, rich or male.
Premier League clubs fear more games will be postponed next weekend
Premier League clubs are fearful of losing further fixtures next weekend due to policing and logistical issues
Impressive Thiago Alcantara Data Shows Liverpool What They Have Been Missing
The 31-year-old returned against Napoli in midweek to outshine teammates in second-half cameo.
