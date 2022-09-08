Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Marijuana and cash found in Jasper home; woman arrested on multiple charges
A woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police in Dubois County, Indiana, say they found marijuana, marijuana wax, paraphernalia, and nearly $2,000 during the search of a home. The Jasper Police Department says officers conducted a drug investigation at a home off of North Portersville Road around noon...
Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
Henderson man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
The Henderson Police Department arrested Elijah Lovell, 19, of Henderson, on Friday at 11:13 a.m. after getting called to a motel on US North Highway 41 for an individual refusing to leave a room.
wevv.com
EPD: Woman with child facing neglect charge after starting fight while intoxicated
An Evansville woman is facing charges including neglect and public intoxication after being accused of starting a fight with her child present while under the influence. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a fight at a home in the area of East Eichel Avenue and Stringtown Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
14news.com
Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday at a hotel room on Highway 41. It was around 11:15 a.m. at the Ramada Inn. Police say Elijah Lovell was inside the room with pressed Fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, Ecstasy, marijuana, a gun, and a large amount of cash.
wevv.com
Evansville attempted kidnapping suspect believed to have ties to Dubois County, authorities say
An attempted kidnapping suspect in a case out of Evansville, Indiana, is believed to be connected to Dubois County, according to authorities. We first told you about the attempted kidnapping case in Evansville on Friday, after a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun tried to abduct her.
wevv.com
19-year-old charged with fentanyl trafficking after pills, gun found in motel room
A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges out of Henderson, Kentucky, after fentanyl, cash, and a gun was found during an investigation, police said. The Henderson Police Department says Elijah Lovell was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident, which started when officers were called to a motel on Highway 41.
EPD investigate attempted kidnapping
The Evansville Police Department say there was an attempted kidnapping on Thursday at 8:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. Louisiana.
wamwamfm.com
Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois
On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
wevv.com
Attempted murder charge against Evansville man dismissed, court records show
An attempted murder charge that was filed against an Evansville man after a shooting incident along Fulton Avenue has been dropped, court records show. Court records say the attempted murder charge against 32-year-old Randall Hood was dismissed on Thursday. The Indiana courts website doesn't list many details on the case,...
14news.com
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley, in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out...
14news.com
EPD investigating two home break-ins
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two burglaries they say happened on Saturday. According to a media report, a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street. They say the suspect took several items including a riding lawn mower from the...
Lawsuit filed against Tropicana Evansville
(WEHT) - A lawsuit has been filed against Tropicana alleging the company violated the Indiana Wage Payment statute by paying tipped employees less than minimum wage.
Man arrested for attempted murder after fleeing into bean field
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force made an arrest Sunday morning at 8 a.m. after spotting a man with outstanding warrants.
Charges dropped against second suspect in shooting case
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says attempted murder charges were dropped Thursday against the second suspect in a shooting incident involving an Evansville Police officer.
JPD ask for help identifying man
The Jasper Police Department (JPD) is attempting to identify an individual and his vehicle so it asked the public for their help.
Attorney appointed to replace Indiana judge who resigned
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a southern Indiana attorney to replace a judge who resigned in July, two months after she was charged with domestic battery.
vincennespbs.org
Child removed from fathers care after arrest
Jasper police arrested a French Lick resident on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel where a juvenile was reported to be unattended. Police arrived to find the child in the custody of his father, 43-year-old Albert Apple. It was determined Apple was possibly under the influence...
wevv.com
AUDIO: Woman calls 911, says man armed with gun tried to kidnap her in Evansville
Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping incident that happened in Evansville on Thursday. A police report says Evansville Police Department officers responded to the area of West Louisiana Street and North 7th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday after a woman told 911 dispatchers that someone tried to kidnap her.
14news.com
Hiring struggles could link to high utility bills in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some people living in Henderson are looking for an explanation as to why their utility bills are so high. The city says it could be connected to the challenge of hiring people in the wake of COVID-19. Some long-time residents in Henderson say they’re seeing utility bill amounts unlike any they’ve seen before. The city says a potential fix to the problem could be in the works, but it may take a bit of time.
