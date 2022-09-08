HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some people living in Henderson are looking for an explanation as to why their utility bills are so high. The city says it could be connected to the challenge of hiring people in the wake of COVID-19. Some long-time residents in Henderson say they’re seeing utility bill amounts unlike any they’ve seen before. The city says a potential fix to the problem could be in the works, but it may take a bit of time.

