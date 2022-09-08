ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wevv.com

Marijuana and cash found in Jasper home; woman arrested on multiple charges

A woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police in Dubois County, Indiana, say they found marijuana, marijuana wax, paraphernalia, and nearly $2,000 during the search of a home. The Jasper Police Department says officers conducted a drug investigation at a home off of North Portersville Road around noon...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
14news.com

Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday at a hotel room on Highway 41. It was around 11:15 a.m. at the Ramada Inn. Police say Elijah Lovell was inside the room with pressed Fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, Ecstasy, marijuana, a gun, and a large amount of cash.
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Money Laundering#Mail Fraud#Securities Fraud
wamwamfm.com

Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois

On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD investigating two home break-ins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two burglaries they say happened on Saturday. According to a media report, a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street. They say the suspect took several items including a riding lawn mower from the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vincennespbs.org

Child removed from fathers care after arrest

Jasper police arrested a French Lick resident on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel where a juvenile was reported to be unattended. Police arrived to find the child in the custody of his father, 43-year-old Albert Apple. It was determined Apple was possibly under the influence...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Hiring struggles could link to high utility bills in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some people living in Henderson are looking for an explanation as to why their utility bills are so high. The city says it could be connected to the challenge of hiring people in the wake of COVID-19. Some long-time residents in Henderson say they’re seeing utility bill amounts unlike any they’ve seen before. The city says a potential fix to the problem could be in the works, but it may take a bit of time.
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy