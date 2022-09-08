Read full article on original website
Related
LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia poses for picture at college football game in Texas just hours after withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship for no reason following his four-over par first round, as Spaniard is criticised for denying reserve chance to play
Sergio Garcia was pictured pitchside at a college football match not long after he withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship following a first round score of four-over par. The golfer then attended the Texas versus Alabama college football game at the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, which Alabama won 20-19. He...
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship
A couple of Irishmen battled to the end of the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, with Shane Lowry pulling off the victory to beat Rory Mcilroy by one stroke at Wentworth in England. In the DP World Tour marquee event that was shortened to 54 holes because of the death...
LIV Golf: How each player finished at the DP World Tour's 2022 BMW PGA Championship
While the talk of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship is now about Shane Lowry’s win despite a late charge from the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the discussion leading up to the event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, was focused on the presence of more than a dozen players from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed hits back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel's "insulting" comments
Patrick Reed has hit back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel following their comments about LIV Golf players competing in the DP World Tour's flagship tournament of the season at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week, following an interview with The Times. McIlroy claimed it would be "hard...
Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, shows up on field at Texas-Alabama game
Sergio Garcia withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, England, it was announced Saturday. There was no official reason given for Garcia’s withdrawal. He finished his opening round Thursday, shooting a 4-over 76. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: Carlos Alcaraz won a ridiculous point against Frances Tiafoe
Carlos Alcaraz is relentless on the tennis court, and he showed on Friday night just how difficult he is to take down. Alcaraz was facing Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals of the US Open. The 19-year-old was serving down 5-6 in the first set and had the advantage. He served...
golfmagic.com
Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America
PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe drops out of Davis Cup matches after semifinal run at US Open
NEW YORK -- US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe's withdrawal Saturday. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows,...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy narrowly misses eagle putt to force playoff at BMW PGA
Golf is a game of inches ... sometimes, millimeters. Rory McIlroy closed the BMW PGA Championship by shooting a 67, but he needed an eagle on the final hole to get to 17 under and force a playoff with good friend Shane Lowry. On Wentworth's par-5 18th, the Northern Irishman...
Rory McIlroy welcomes decision to play on at Wentworth and seizes on lucky break
Rory McIlroy took full advantage of a major stroke of luck to boost his bid for a second BMW PGA Championship title following a moving tribute to the Queen at Wentworth.A two-minute period of silence at 9.50am was impeccably observed, with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee.Defending champion Billy Horschel also revealed that he and his wife visited Windsor Castle to pay their respects when the tournament was put on hold on Friday, with Min Woo Lee doing likewise at Buckingham Palace.McIlroy paid tribute...
ESPN
Shane Lowry claims 1-shot victory at BMW PGA Championship as Rory McIlroy falls short
Ireland's Shane Lowry produced a masterful third round to win the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, his first title since winning the 2019 Open. Lowry found a birdie on the par-5 18th at Wentworth for a blemish-free 65 to reach 18-under for his three rounds, 1 stroke ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm, who had earlier set the course alight with a dazzling 62.
Golf Channel
Scottie Scheffler named 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year
The PGA Tour announced Saturday morning that Scottie Scheffler has been named the 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year. Scheffler received 89 percent of the votes to win the Jack Nicklaus award over Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith after a season that saw the former Longhorn win four times, including his first major championship, the 2022 Masters.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy (T-3) wants to pull off FedExCup, Race to Dubai 'double'
After winning the PGA Tour's season-long title, Rory McIlroy wants more. The Northern Irishman overtook world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, at East Lake for the FedExCup crown and $18 million. Now, he finds himself across the pond at the BMW PGA Championship — the DP World Tour's flagship event — sitting T-3, one stroke off the lead at 11 under, after closing his round with consecutive birdies on Saturday.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule
The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy one back as play resumes at Wentworth after Queen's death
The tournament was suspended on Thursday evening immediately after Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Her Majesty and play was also cancelled on Friday, with the event reduced to 54 holes ahead of its resumption on Saturday morning. Thirty players returned to complete their opening rounds and a two-minute period...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy survives scare on 17th hole to contend at BMW PGA Championship
Luck was smiling on Rory McIlroy this afternoon at Wentworth as his ball escaped the trees on the 17th hole which led to his fourth of five birdies in the second round of the BMW PGA Championship. When the Northern Irishman arrived on the 17th tee box, he was three...
Comments / 0