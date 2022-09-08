Prince William and Kate Middleton are adopting new titles following the news of Queen Elizabeth's death. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the Queen, 96, had died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the official @KensingtonRoyal Twitter and Instagram accounts were updated as belonging to the "Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge." The Duke of Cornwall is traditionally held by the eldest son of the reigning British monarch, with his wife taking the Duchess title.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO