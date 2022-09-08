Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced
Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.
Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Queen's grandchildren are in Scotland to be with her
Photos show Princes Andrew, Edward, and William arrived at Balmoral in a car after landing in Scotland just before 4:00 p.m. local time.
King Charles Releases Statement Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth
King Charles released a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles said in a statement on Thursday. “We mourn profoundly the passing of...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Change Social Media to Duke and Duchess of Cornwall Titles
Prince William and Kate Middleton are adopting new titles following the news of Queen Elizabeth's death. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the Queen, 96, had died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the official @KensingtonRoyal Twitter and Instagram accounts were updated as belonging to the "Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge." The Duke of Cornwall is traditionally held by the eldest son of the reigning British monarch, with his wife taking the Duchess title.
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Travels to Scotland Without Meghan Markle Amid Concerns Over Queen Elizabeth's Health
ET has learned that only Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side as doctors express concern for the 96-year-old British monarch's health. Though it was originally reported that he was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, for the trip to Scotland, ET...
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Photos show rainbows appearing in London and at Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96
The Queen died at Balmoral in Scotland Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced.
Britain's Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral - ITV reporter
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth, ITV reported. Analysis: Britain's new oil and gas push no salve for short-term pain, article with image.
BBC
Ipswich Half Marathon postponed after Queen's death
A half marathon due to take place this weekend has been postponed following the death of the Queen. The running event in Ipswich was due to return on Sunday for the first time in three years following cancellations due to the Covid pandemic restrictions. Organisers said the decision was made...
Now the Queen has died, Charles will be King. Here's what will happen to the British monarchy.
Queen Elizabeth II's son Charles became King after her death. He reportedly plans to make the monarchy smaller during his reign.
What to know about U.K. accession rules after queen’s death
The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”. That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death. However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal...
Businesses shut, events cancelled and rates decision delayed after Queen’s death
Businesses, financial institutions and unions have cancelled or postponed events as a mark of respect to the Queen, with the Bank of England delaying a decision over raising interest rates to tackle soaring inflation. The central bank said its rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) would hold its next meeting due...
BBC suspends ALL regular programming to provide special Royal coverage after the Queen passes away at Balmoral
BBC One has suspended all regular programming to provide special Royal coverage after the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. Earlier today Bargain Hunt was taken off air to inform viewers that doctors were 'concerned' about Her Majesty's health, following a statement from Buckingham Palace. The BBC One afternoon...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and is making a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10:00 and will make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Staffordshire residents who met Queen asked to share memories
People who met the Queen have been asked to share memories so they can be "captured for future generations". Staffordshire County Council asked residents to share their stories, pictures and videos on social media with the hashtag #WhenIMetTheQueen. The county's archive service will then put together a "snapshot of memories".
BBC
King Charles presented with the keys of Edinburgh
King Charles III has attended the traditional Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. In a symbolic gesture, the King has been offered the keys of the city by Edinburgh's Lord Provost Robert Aldridge.
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
King Charles III's address to the nation and Commonwealth in full
King Charles III gave the following address to the nation and Commonwealth. I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.
