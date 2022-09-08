ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced

Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.
People

Prince William and Kate Middleton Change Social Media to Duke and Duchess of Cornwall Titles

Prince William and Kate Middleton are adopting new titles following the news of Queen Elizabeth's death. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the Queen, 96, had died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the official @KensingtonRoyal Twitter and Instagram accounts were updated as belonging to the "Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge." The Duke of Cornwall is traditionally held by the eldest son of the reigning British monarch, with his wife taking the Duchess title.
BBC

William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor

Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
Reuters

Britain's Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral - ITV reporter

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth, ITV reported. Analysis: Britain's new oil and gas push no salve for short-term pain, article with image.
BBC

Ipswich Half Marathon postponed after Queen's death

A half marathon due to take place this weekend has been postponed following the death of the Queen. The running event in Ipswich was due to return on Sunday for the first time in three years following cancellations due to the Covid pandemic restrictions. Organisers said the decision was made...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh

The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and is making a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10:00 and will make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Staffordshire residents who met Queen asked to share memories

People who met the Queen have been asked to share memories so they can be "captured for future generations". Staffordshire County Council asked residents to share their stories, pictures and videos on social media with the hashtag #WhenIMetTheQueen. The county's archive service will then put together a "snapshot of memories".
BBC

King Charles presented with the keys of Edinburgh

King Charles III has attended the traditional Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. In a symbolic gesture, the King has been offered the keys of the city by Edinburgh's Lord Provost Robert Aldridge.
BBC

Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'

Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC

King Charles III's address to the nation and Commonwealth in full

King Charles III gave the following address to the nation and Commonwealth. I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.
