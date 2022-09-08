ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH, PA
d9and10sports.com

Special Teams Help Redbank Valley Beat Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Two long punt returns by Redbank Valley – one for a touchdown and one to the 2-yard line – helped the Bulldogs knock off Punxsutawney, 28-14, in a battle of early-season unbeatens at Punxsutawney. Pizza Hut Scoreboard • Port Allegany Rushes Past Smethport •...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Union City at Eisenhower Football

RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Union City travels to Eisenhower for a District 10 clash. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms are on the call from the Pasture of Pain in Russell. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels. It will also be available on the McCray and Son Broadcasting network as well as Sunny 105.7 FM in Canadotha Lake.
UNION CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries

Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies

Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
beavercountyradio.com

New Brighton Car Cruise a Total Success

The image above shows 3rd Avenue in New Brighton with the cruise in full swing. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 10, 2022 3:45 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) Cars lined the streets of New Brighton Saturday while people enjoyed the sights and sounds offered on 3rd Avenue for the annual car cruise. A mix of classic cars, good food, great music, and even vacuum cleaners made for a truly eventful day in New Brighton. A live broadcast from Beaver County Radio took place for the opening ceremonies. The spectacular cruise was a sure way to end summer and welcome fall. You can view photos from the event below:
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
wtae.com

One person injured in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in New Castle, Lawrence County. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Centennial Street. 911 dispatchers said the person who was shot was taken to the hospital. No arrests have...
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man, Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision on Route 8

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man and his passenger were killed in a motorcycle versus car collision on State Route 8 on Friday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened on Friday, September 9, around 4:00 p.m. on State Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) at its intersection with Branchton Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
KOPPEL, PA
explore venango

Crawford County Woman Still Missing

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. A representative of Meadville-based State Police told exploreVenango.com that 35-year-old Candace Caffas remains missing as of Friday morning, September 9. Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

