St. Marys’ Lukaschunis Named Week Three 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Alex Lukaschunis was all over the field for St. Marys in the Dutch’s 30-0 win over Kane, and that is a big reason the senior offensive/defensive lineman/punter is the Week 3 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Sept. 10 D10 Football: Mercyhurst Prep Wins in Overtime, Northwestern Triumphs
ERIE, Pa. – David Bahm’s 1-yard touchdown run and the following extra point helped lift Mercyhurst Prep to a thrilling 28-27 win over Seneca. • Special Teams Send Redbank Valley Past Punxsutawney • Port Allegany Rushes Past Smethport • D10 Recaps • D9 Recaps. Ryan...
Week 3 D10 Recaps: Oil City’s Knox Continues Rushing Assault; Cochranton Wins in OT
NORTH EAST, Pa. – Oil City’s Ethen Knox was at it again in a 52-20 win over North East, continuing to put up some of the most eye-popping rushing numbers in the nation. Pizza Hut Scoreboard • Special Teams Send Redbank Valley Past Punxsutawney • Port Allegany Rushes Past Smethport • D9 Recaps.
Small School Roundup: Slippery Rock, Mercyhurst, Westminster, Grove City Notch Wins
WEST CHESTER, Pa. – The 18th-ranked Slippery Rock University football team put together a dominant second half to run away with a 35-14 win on the road at West Chester University Saturday in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover action from John Farrell Stadium. The Rock improve to 2-0 on...
WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
Special Teams Help Redbank Valley Beat Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Two long punt returns by Redbank Valley – one for a touchdown and one to the 2-yard line – helped the Bulldogs knock off Punxsutawney, 28-14, in a battle of early-season unbeatens at Punxsutawney. Pizza Hut Scoreboard • Port Allegany Rushes Past Smethport •...
Watch Live: Union City at Eisenhower Football
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Union City travels to Eisenhower for a District 10 clash. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms are on the call from the Pasture of Pain in Russell. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels. It will also be available on the McCray and Son Broadcasting network as well as Sunny 105.7 FM in Canadotha Lake.
Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries
Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies
Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
Mohawk football team resumes schedule after 2-game suspension due to hazing allegations
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The Mohawk Warriors football team will be back on the gridiron Friday night after what some are calling a very lenient, two-game suspension. This comes after three 17-year-olds on the team were charged for what the district attorney calls “assault, humiliation and abuse,” on five underclassmen.
New Brighton Car Cruise a Total Success
The image above shows 3rd Avenue in New Brighton with the cruise in full swing. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 10, 2022 3:45 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) Cars lined the streets of New Brighton Saturday while people enjoyed the sights and sounds offered on 3rd Avenue for the annual car cruise. A mix of classic cars, good food, great music, and even vacuum cleaners made for a truly eventful day in New Brighton. A live broadcast from Beaver County Radio took place for the opening ceremonies. The spectacular cruise was a sure way to end summer and welcome fall. You can view photos from the event below:
One person injured in New Castle shooting
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in New Castle, Lawrence County. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Centennial Street. 911 dispatchers said the person who was shot was taken to the hospital. No arrests have...
Franklin Man, Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision on Route 8
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man and his passenger were killed in a motorcycle versus car collision on State Route 8 on Friday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened on Friday, September 9, around 4:00 p.m. on State Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) at its intersection with Branchton Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
Lawrence County rest stops to close for repairs
Some rest stops along Interstate 79 in Lawrence County will close for a few months, beginning Monday.
Woman facing charges for crash into Canfield pond
A 75-year-old Canfield woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crews rescued her from a car that was sinking in a pond last week.
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Joseph Sabino Mistick: We could use a little of Jack Bogut's storytelling these days
When Jack Bogut was the king of morning radio in Pittsburgh, waking up to your favorite station was not as scary as it is these days. We always seem to be on the brink of something terrible or faced with something terrible that happened overnight — political violence, mass shootings, the pandemic — but it wasn’t always like that.
Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County
KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game
This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season. But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip to see the Big Orange play in their first Top-25 matchup in a little under two years. The game ...
Crawford County Woman Still Missing
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. A representative of Meadville-based State Police told exploreVenango.com that 35-year-old Candace Caffas remains missing as of Friday morning, September 9. Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut...
