41nbc.com
Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
21-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting at Pio Nono barbershop in July
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a July shooting death on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes Jr. was arrested on Monday by deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at Hughes’ residence on Highland Avenue.
WJCL
Authorities: Security guard shot in head during incident at Georgia bar
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A security guard is dead following a shooting at a Georgia bar. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that killed 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon. According to the BCSO, several people at the Rodeo Bar and Grill...
Bibb deputies investigating after customer shoots security guard at Macon bar
MACON, Ga. — It was another violent weekend in Macon, including the deadly shooting of a security guard at a business on Pio Nono Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, who worked at the Rodeo Bar and Grill Restaurant, was killed. Deputies say that a...
Macon man shot in attempted armed robbery
MACON, Ga. — A man was victim to an attempted robbery early Sunday morning near the Tubman Museum. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a call came in around 1:30 a.m., and responded to Atrium Health Navicent in regards to a person shot. Deputies talked to a 32-year-old...
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Saturday night shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital following a shooting late Saturday night. It happened around 11 o’clock in the 300 block of Grier Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 1300 block of Gray Highway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was [..]
41nbc.com
Bar and Grill security guard shot and killed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon, who was shot while working as security for the Rodeo Bar and Grill was pronounced deceased Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 04:00 a.m after there was an altercation inside the Rodeo Bar and Grill. Multiple people were involved...
41nbc.com
Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday two men entered the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with guns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store on foot. One of the clerks was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.
Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound
MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
41nbc.com
Man robbed and shot in Downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.
41nbc.com
Adult and teen shot after altercation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.
41nbc.com
Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
41nbc.com
BCSO: Macon-Bibb at 50 homicides for 2022
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – After three gun violence victims died within 24 hours over the weekend, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Macon-Bibb’s homicide count for the year is now at 50. According to the sheriff’s office, 54 homicides were recorded all of last year. Bibb County...
wgxa.tv
Macon man dead after being shot multiple times Saturday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Macon Saturday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of Grier Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators say a 34-year-old man was driven to the hospital. He's in stable condition.
County leaders respond to Macon-Bibb hitting 50 homicides in 2022
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County has officially hit 50 homicides so far in 2022 with 3 gun violence victims dying within 24 hours Sunday. This comes as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a total of 7 separate shootings just this weekend that injured 8 people. Bibb...
Warner Robins man gets 10-year sentence on firearms charge
MACON — A Warner Robins man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm resulting from an ATF-led investigation. Denota Lowe, 33, was sentenced to serve the statutory maximum of 120 months in prison to be followed by three...
wgxa.tv
Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins on drugs and gun charges
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail Thursday following the execution of a search warrant in Warner Robins. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says they served the warrant at a Woodlawn Avenue address at 1 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say they arrested four...
wgxa.tv
Macon brothers in jail after U.S. Marshals discovered guns and drugs while serving warrant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two brothers are behind bars after an arrest warrant led to U.S. Marshals discovering weed and a gun. The U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Trayon Brown. That's when they found Trayon and his 44-year-old brother Larry Brown, as well of the 22 grams of weed. The Marshals then discovered that Larry Brown, a convicted felon, had a pistol on him.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two men with a long rifle rob Macon gas station
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A gas station in Macon was robbed late Thursday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened at the Chevron gas station on Emery Highway just after 2 a.m. Friday. According to investigators, two men walked inside the store....
