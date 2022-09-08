Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Death: Final Moments Uncovered As Her Eldest Son Charles Becomes Monarch

James Whatling / MEGA

Britain is mourning the death of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth , as tributes pour out for the iconic and beloved figure from both the 20th and 21st centuries.

RadarOnline.com confirmed the news of her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday.

She was earlier placed under medical supervision following further evaluation by her doctors, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, noting she "remained comfortable" at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where family members rushed to be by her side.

Here's everything we know about Elizabeth's final moments and days leading up to her death:

Cancer Concerns

Mysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her Majesty's hands raised concerns that she was facing a deadly diagnosis following the release of a photo from the palace on Tuesday, showing her meeting with Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss .

"In an elderly woman like her, bruising that's not the result of trauma points to the loss of clotting component and indicates a blood cancer, like leukemia or lymphoma," Longevity expert Dr. Gabriel Mirkin , a graduate of Harvard University, previously said.

Grim News As Wives Stay Behind

Following the announcement of her ailing health, RadarOnline.com learned that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did not travel to Scotland with their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William .

Scandal-Plagued Andrew Resurfaces

RadarOnline.com found out the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Andrew arrived in Scotland this morning, shortly before the royal family announced her passing.

Andrew, who faced accusations of sexual assault in a bombshell lawsuit that has since been settled, as well as William both looked concerned and anxious.

The 62-year-old was joined by his brother, the monarch's youngest child Edward .

It's not known at this time if they were able to say goodbye to Elizabeth.

Transition Of Power

Prince Charles arrived by helicopter earlier in the day as he prepared to assume the throne .

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," his official statement read.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he continued.

"During this period of moorings and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held," Charles' statement concluded.

RadarOnline.com has learned the royal family and officials will refer to " Operation London Bridge " amid the transition of power.

Staying Strong

Over the past several months, Elizabeth had pulled out of several royal engagements due to mobility issues and health concerns.

"It's worse than anyone knows ," a courtier said in a November 2021 report, prior to her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne.

"She's fighting for her life! We're worried she won't make it through the year," added the insider. "The palace is in panic, but they're downplaying the crisis."