ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Death: Final Moments Uncovered As Her Eldest Son Charles Becomes Monarch

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aW84M_0hnZHDXk00
James Whatling / MEGA

Britain is mourning the death of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth , as tributes pour out for the iconic and beloved figure from both the 20th and 21st centuries.

RadarOnline.com confirmed the news of her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday.

She was earlier placed under medical supervision following further evaluation by her doctors, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, noting she "remained comfortable" at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where family members rushed to be by her side.

Here's everything we know about Elizabeth's final moments and days leading up to her death:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lh4c_0hnZHDXk00
Jane Barlow/WPA-Pool/MEGA

Cancer Concerns

Mysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her Majesty's hands raised concerns that she was facing a deadly diagnosis following the release of a photo from the palace on Tuesday, showing her meeting with Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss .

"In an elderly woman like her, bruising that's not the result of trauma points to the loss of clotting component and indicates a blood cancer, like leukemia or lymphoma," Longevity expert Dr. Gabriel Mirkin , a graduate of Harvard University, previously said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FQp4_0hnZHDXk00
Ron Sachs - CNP / MEGA

Grim News As Wives Stay Behind

Following the announcement of her ailing health, RadarOnline.com learned that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did not travel to Scotland with their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgwU_0hnZHDXk00
MEGA

Scandal-Plagued Andrew Resurfaces

RadarOnline.com found out the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Andrew arrived in Scotland this morning, shortly before the royal family announced her passing.

Andrew, who faced accusations of sexual assault in a bombshell lawsuit that has since been settled, as well as William both looked concerned and anxious.

The 62-year-old was joined by his brother, the monarch's youngest child Edward .

It's not known at this time if they were able to say goodbye to Elizabeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vp14d_0hnZHDXk00
ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Transition Of Power

Prince Charles arrived by helicopter earlier in the day as he prepared to assume the throne .

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," his official statement read.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he continued.

"During this period of moorings and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held," Charles' statement concluded.

RadarOnline.com has learned the royal family and officials will refer to " Operation London Bridge " amid the transition of power.

Staying Strong

Over the past several months, Elizabeth had pulled out of several royal engagements due to mobility issues and health concerns.

"It's worse than anyone knows ," a courtier said in a November 2021 report, prior to her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne.

"She's fighting for her life! We're worried she won't make it through the year," added the insider. "The palace is in panic, but they're downplaying the crisis."

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday September 8.Here is how the day unfolded.– 12.32pmBuckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, clear their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home.– 12.45pmClarence House said Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral.A minute later Kensington Palace confirmed William would also be travelling north.– 2.39pmRoyal...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Frail Queen Elizabeth Was 'Paralyzed By Pain' But Put On 'A Brave Face' Before Leaving Legacy To Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth was "paralyzed by pain" at times before her death at 96, but she put on a "brave face" to serve as monarch, RadarOnline.com has learned.The longest-reigning British ruler died on Thursday, hours after Buckingham Palace revealed she was under medical supervision by the determination of her doctors.Elizabeth had been suffering mobility issues and a series of health scares in recent months, including her brief October 2021 hospital stay. Leaning heavily on a cane, the public figure appeared to be having a tough time during an official meeting at Windsor Castle on February 16.Pointing to her left leg...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'There Will Be A Role For Harry:' Alienated Prince Will Be Included In Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Prince Harry's estranged family may have shunned him on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death, but they won't make the same mistake when it comes to his beloved grandmother's funeral. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Harry's will be included in the activities leading up to the day of laying the late monarch to rest. Palace sources tell us King Charles, Prince William, and Harry will put their differences aside to mourn as a united family.Her funeral "will include a moment for Charles, William, and Harry," insiders to RadarOnline.com, adding, "There will be a role for Harry."This outlet is told that the...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
RadarOnline

Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign

The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
POLITICS
RadarOnline

Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?

The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.Elizabeth — who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 — had been wealthy her entire life. Like King Charles, she was born into royalty. When her mother, the first Queen Elizabeth, died in 2002, she acquired $85 million. Her personal bank account grew another $12 million after...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'

King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland."Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," an insider spilled, further corroborating the rumors of a deep rift between certain members...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Uk#Radaronline Com#Buckingham Palace#Harvard University#Scandal Plagued
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Moment Prince William offers Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand as she walks up steps in King Charles proclamation - signifying a new, warmer stage in the heir's relationship with his stepmother

This is the touching moment Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before she signed her husband's declaration. It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship while his mother Princess Diana split from Charles in 1992, and later divorce in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Middleton seen for first time since Queen’s death after skipping goodbyes

Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday. Middleton, now known as the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, was seen driving and looking rather somber while leaving Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon. The mom of three, 40, wore large black sunglasses, dangle pearl earrings, a black mock turtleneck and had her hair back in a tight ponytail as she looked straight ahead at the road. Middleton did not join her husband, Prince William, also 40, when he rushed to Balmoral Castle, Scotland to be by the Queen’s side on Thursday....
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family

Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

63K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy