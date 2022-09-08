Oregon Class 6A boys soccer 2022 season preview: Repeat won’t come easy for Grant in Portland Interscholastic League

Read full article on original website
Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Wildcats football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State eyes its first sweep of a non-conference schedule since 2014 when the Beavers play Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday in Providence Park. This is Oregon State’s first game in Portland since 1986, when the Beavers played host to UCLA.
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
Bill Oram: Drake, fly fishing and other notes from a big football weekend
Most corporate picnics don’t make news. But most corporations aren’t Nike and most bashes don’t have Drake — yes, that Drake — on hand to host the company awards ceremony. Yet that was the scene at Nike’s Beaverton campus on Thursday. The annual Just Do...
‘One hit wonder’: Thunder shakes Portland
Central Catholic shows no quit in 49-0 loss to national powerhouse St. John Bosco
When the Central Catholic Rams scheduled two out-of-state powers to start their regular season, it was a signal that the two-time defending Class 6A champions were willing to face any challenge. But while the Rams passed the first test last week in beating defending Washington 3A champion Bellevue, they were...
Modern homes remain popular in Portland and other creative hubs
Real estate agents generally specialize in areas where homes come in many styles, from classic to contemporary. Jeff Weithman of (W)here focuses on modern dwellings across Oregon, constructed in the midcentury to present day with glass walls and easy indoor-outdoor living. Modernist architecture was introduced to most people when structures...
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Portland State Vikings overwhelmed by Michael Penix Jr., Washington Huskies
Michael Penix Jr. threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns, Wayne Taulapapa rushed for 94 yards and a score and the Washington Huskies easily took down the FCS Portland State Vikings 52-6 on Saturday in Seattle. Penix shined in Washington’s second straight feel-good win against an overmatched opponent to open...
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and more
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Power shutoffs happening across Oregon amid extreme fire conditions, high winds.
Take your bike to Forest Grove for a car-free overnight vacation
Sometimes, you just need to leave town. But, it doesn’t have to be a whole expensive production, requiring plane tickets or a tank of gas. If you live in Portland and you have a bike, you are surrounded by opportunities to recreate for basically the cost of a Trimet ticket, which is $2.50 for an adult.
pdxmonthly.com
Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up
Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
Portland sees measurable rain early, air quality improves Monday
Onshore flow brought a few light showers to Portland early Monday, ending a 67-day streak of dry days. Just after 6 a.m., the Portland International Airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain, coming in just four days shy of the longest streak on record set in 1967. Overall, Monday should be cooler and cloudier, with some haze left in the air from regional wildfires.
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
Portland’s West Hills residents brace for a few days without power
In Portland's West Hills, power was shut down Friday afternoon to thousands of homes and businesses as winds kicked into high gear during a red flag warning.
Watch: Wilsonville turns the tide against Westview with fake kneel trick play to end the first half
Wilsonville needed a spark trailing red hot Westview 18-7 late in the first half of Friday night’s football game. Wilsonville coach Adam Guenther dug deep into the Wildcats’ playbook and found just the play to work. The Wildcats got the ball back with just seconds to go before...
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
Portland’s first tiny house hotel closes, selling two homes on wheels
Northeast Portland’s famous Caravan-The Tiny House Hotel, popular with people wanting to test out living in a space smaller than a parking spot, has closed. Two of the original tiny homes on wheels are for sale. Caravan, the world’s first collection of rentable micro dwellings built on trailers, opened...
Tortas and birding come together with the Guero Bird Club in Portland
As the sun rose over Smith and Bybee lakes on a warm weekday morning, a small group of Portlanders shuffled down the wetland trails, pausing to raise binoculars to their eyes in unison, speaking in hushed tones about birds. It was a sight familiar to anyone who has frequented the...
Red flag warning day 2: air quality poor, tinder dry
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Saturday night across a large swath of Oregon and Washington. Strong east winds continue to dominate the Cascade ridges all the way down to the sandy beaches. Winds of 20-30 mph with stronger gusts of 40-50 mph are possible during the morning and […]
