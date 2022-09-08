ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Flint police investigating complaint of contractor scamming seniors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against a contractor exposed on ABC12 News a week ago. Robert Earl Gill is accused of targeting senior citizens by taking their money and not finishing the work he promised. “It’s something we take very serious...
FLINT, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Two car collision results in fatality in Gregory

On 9/10/2022 at approximately 8:00PM Unadilla Township Police were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of M36 and Dexter Traill in Gregory. A black Kia Soul driven north bound on M36 at a high rate of speed by a 28-year-old Iosco Township man rear ended Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat. The truck was driven by a 32-year-old Flint man, and passengers were a 32-year-old Howell woman and a 4-year-old. The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway and the truck collided with a power pole and power lines came down. The driver of the Kia Soul was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman truck passenger was transported to the U of M Hospital for serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The child was not known to be injured but transported to the hospital for evaluation. The crash remains under investigation. Agencies that responded to the crash included the Unadilla Township Police and Fire Departments, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Pinckney Police Department, Livingston County Ambulance and Consumer Energy.
GREGORY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Huron County DTF arrests 2, seizes $4000 worth of drugs

With two search warrants in hand, the Huron County Drug Task Force closed an investigation this past Thursday, September 8, arresting two men on multiple drug related charges. Officers visited the Sebewaing home of Randal D. Nitz, age 56, and the Unionville home of 46-year-old Aron E. Kemp, finding a trove of cash, surveillance equipment, several air-guns, scales, and packaging materials, as well as $4000 worth of meth and cocaine between the two locations.
HURON COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash

A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Two Bomb Threats in Two Days

Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Apartment fire in Flint Township

FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Two Arrested in Huron County Drug Investigation

Two men are facing charges following a Huron County Drug Task Force investigation. Two search warrants were executed Thursday in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56, of Sebewaing and 46-year-old Aron Kemp of Unionville have both been formally charged and were in the Huron County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash bond required for release.
HURON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office: One dead following crash

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – One person is dead following a crash in Saginaw County Thursday morning. On Sept. 8, about 9 a.m. deputies were called to a reported crash on Mackinaw Road and Pierce Road in Kochville Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. A 72-year-old...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Woman Hospitalized After Road Rage Crash On US-23 Friday

A road rage incident led to a crash on northbound US-23 on Friday morning in Tyrone Township. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 7:30am to a single vehicle rollover crash on northbound US-23, north of White Lake Road. Preliminary investigation revealed that there were three...
GRAND BLANC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

US Marshals: fugitive child predator arrested in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old. Christopher Maccines, 28, was arrested in Milan, Michigan, on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team. In April, a 9-year-old boy told his mother that Maccines had...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

