Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Flint police investigating complaint of contractor scamming seniors
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against a contractor exposed on ABC12 News a week ago. Robert Earl Gill is accused of targeting senior citizens by taking their money and not finishing the work he promised. “It’s something we take very serious...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Two car collision results in fatality in Gregory
On 9/10/2022 at approximately 8:00PM Unadilla Township Police were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of M36 and Dexter Traill in Gregory. A black Kia Soul driven north bound on M36 at a high rate of speed by a 28-year-old Iosco Township man rear ended Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat. The truck was driven by a 32-year-old Flint man, and passengers were a 32-year-old Howell woman and a 4-year-old. The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway and the truck collided with a power pole and power lines came down. The driver of the Kia Soul was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman truck passenger was transported to the U of M Hospital for serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The child was not known to be injured but transported to the hospital for evaluation. The crash remains under investigation. Agencies that responded to the crash included the Unadilla Township Police and Fire Departments, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Pinckney Police Department, Livingston County Ambulance and Consumer Energy.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
WNEM
Following bomb threats at two schools, local Prosecutor warns of harsh penalty
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – Following two bomb threats at two schools in Burton, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says police are looking to identify the culprits. “A lot of kids just think it’s funny, some kids want to get out of taking a test, for whatever reason it’s still a crime,” Leyton said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Huron County DTF arrests 2, seizes $4000 worth of drugs
With two search warrants in hand, the Huron County Drug Task Force closed an investigation this past Thursday, September 8, arresting two men on multiple drug related charges. Officers visited the Sebewaing home of Randal D. Nitz, age 56, and the Unionville home of 46-year-old Aron E. Kemp, finding a trove of cash, surveillance equipment, several air-guns, scales, and packaging materials, as well as $4000 worth of meth and cocaine between the two locations.
fox2detroit.com
Walled Lake man fatally shot after killing his wife, dog, and injuring daughter
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Walled Lake fatally shot his wife, their dog, and shot his daughter who is currently at a hospital. Officials said the shooting happened at their family home around 4:00 a.m. at the 1200 block of Glenwood Court. Police say they received...
wsgw.com
Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash
A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
WNEM
Two Bomb Threats in Two Days
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Suspect accused of breaking into store for cigarettes, lottery tickets arrested
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - Police arrested a suspect who is accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing cigarettes and lottery tickets. State police troopers were sent to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo’s Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St. in Auburn, on Friday, Sept. 9 about 1:35 a.m.
nbc25news.com
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
wsgw.com
Two Arrested in Huron County Drug Investigation
Two men are facing charges following a Huron County Drug Task Force investigation. Two search warrants were executed Thursday in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56, of Sebewaing and 46-year-old Aron Kemp of Unionville have both been formally charged and were in the Huron County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash bond required for release.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office: One dead following crash
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – One person is dead following a crash in Saginaw County Thursday morning. On Sept. 8, about 9 a.m. deputies were called to a reported crash on Mackinaw Road and Pierce Road in Kochville Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. A 72-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whmi.com
Woman Hospitalized After Road Rage Crash On US-23 Friday
A road rage incident led to a crash on northbound US-23 on Friday morning in Tyrone Township. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 7:30am to a single vehicle rollover crash on northbound US-23, north of White Lake Road. Preliminary investigation revealed that there were three...
Gas leak ‘contributed’ to deadly Hogarth Avenue explosion, but cause remains undetermined: state
FLINT, MI – A natural gas leak contributed to the November explosion of a Flint home that left two people dead and two injured, but the cause of the explosion is officially undetermined, state officials said.
WILX-TV
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments worked to put out the flames at a home in Dimondale. The crews responded Friday morning to a home on Pleasant River Drive, just east of N Waverly Road. N Waverly Road south of McCue Road was closed during the fire, but it...
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
US Marshals: fugitive child predator arrested in Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR – U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old. Christopher Maccines, 28, was arrested in Milan, Michigan, on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team. In April, a 9-year-old boy told his mother that Maccines had...
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kochville Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that shut down a roadway in Kochville Township. The crash happened on Mackinaw road near Pierce road around 9:00 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Comments / 0