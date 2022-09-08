ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Children’s protective ear muffs recalled over ruptured batteries

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XgAsQ_0hnZGIUW00

FORT WORTH, Texas ( WXIN ) — Ear muffs designed to protect young children from excess noise are being recalled because the batteries can rupture, possibly causing hearing, projectile or burn injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves four models of Children’s HearMuffs sound compression ear muffs.

Models included in the recall are:

  • LA-infant-AM-WH
  • LA-infant-ASM-WH
  • LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus
  • LA-kids-AM-WH

The model is printed on the original packaging. The CPSC said they were sold in multiple colors and have a multi-mode power button to switch from Off, Active or Soothe Mode.

  • Recalled Children’s HearMuffs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2ezi_0hnZGIUW00
    Recalled Children’s HearMuffs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GWDa_0hnZGIUW00
    Recalled Children’s HearMuffs

The recall was initiated after Hearing Lab Technology received 19 reports of rupturing batteries. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The recalled products were sold nationwide and online at Sam’s Club, Kroger and other stores between January 2018 and December 2021.

BiPAP, CPAP machine masks recalled; pose risk of death

Consumers are advised to stop using the ear muffs immediately.

Anyone with the recalled ear muffs can contact Hearing Lab Technology LLC toll-free at 833-408-0479 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, or online to receive two new replacement AAA batteries free of charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#The Ear#Consumer Goods#The Recall#S Club#Children#Cpsc#Kroger#Cpap#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
DC News Now

DC News Now

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy