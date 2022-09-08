ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World close to hitting 4 climate "tipping points," new research warns

By CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

Even if the world somehow manages to limit future warming to the strictest international temperature goal, four Earth-changing climate "tipping points" are still likely to be triggered with a lot more looming as the planet heats more after that, a new study said.

An international team of scientists looked at 16 climate tipping points — when a warming side effect is irreversible, self-perpetuating and major — and calculated rough temperature thresholds at which they are triggered. None of them are considered likely at current temperatures, though a few are possible. But with only a few more tenths of a degree of warming from now, at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming since pre-industrial times, four move into the likely range, according to a study in the journal Science .

The study said slow but irreversible collapse of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets, more immediate loss of tropical coral reefs around the globe and thawing of high northern permafrost that releases massive amounts of greenhouse gases trapped in now frozen land are four significant tipping points that could be triggered at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, which is three-tenths of a degree (half a degree Fahrenheit) warmer than now. Current policies and actions put Earth on a trajectory for about 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.9 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming since pre-industrial times, according to some projections.

An aerial view of meltwater lakes formed at the Russell Glacier front, part of the Greenland ice sheet in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, on August 16, 2022. Lukasz Larsson Warzecha / Getty Images

"Let's hope we're not right," said study co-author Tim Lenton, an Earth systems scientist at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. "There's a distinct chance some of these tipping points are going to be unavoidable. And therefore it's really important we do some more thinking about how we're going to adapt to the consequences."

Timing is a key issue for tipping points in two ways: when they become triggered and when they cause harm. And in many cases, such as ice sheet collapses, they could be triggered soon — but their impacts, even though inevitable, take centuries to play out, scientists said. A few, such as the loss of coral reefs, cause more harm in only a decade or two.

"It's a future generation issue," said study lead author David Armstrong McKay, a University of Exeter Earth systems scientist. "That ice sheets collapsing is kind of that thousand-year timescale, but it's still bequeathing an entirely different planet to our descendants."

The concept of tipping points have been around for more than a decade. But this study goes further, looking at temperature thresholds for when they may be triggered and what impacts they would have on people and Earth.

Lenton likes to think of tipping points like someone leaning back on a folding chair.

"When you start tipping over backwards you have in that case a very simple kind of feedback on the forces of gravity operating on propelling you backwards until SPLAT," Lenton said.

A diver looks at the coral reefs of the Society Islands in French Polynesia on May 9, 2019 in Moorea, French Polynesia. Major bleaching is currently occurring on the coral reefs of the Society Islands. Getty Images

Study co-author Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, likened it to someone lighting a fuse on a bomb "and then the fuse will burn up until the big bang and the big bang may be further down the line."

Rockstrom said the loss of coral reefs is his biggest concern, because of the "immediate impacts on human livelihoods." Hundreds of millions of people, especially poorer tropical area residents, depend on fisheries linked to the coral reefs, McKay said.

With just a few more tenths of a degree, new tipping points become more possible and even likely. That includes a slow down of northern polar ocean circulation that can ripple into dramatic weather changes especially in Europe, loss of certain areas of Arctic sea ice, glaciers collapsing worldwide and utter failure of the Amazon rain forest.

Some of these tipping points, like the permafrost thaw, add to and accelerate existing warming — though McKay said there is still some hope.

"Even if we do hit some of those tipping points, it will still lock in really substantial impacts we want to avoid, but it doesn't trigger some sort of runaway climate change process," McKay said. "That's not the case at 1.5 degrees. And that means that how much further warming occurs beyond 1.5 is still mostly within our power to effect."

BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
