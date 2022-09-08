ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Bristol Press

Experience will be driving force behind Bristol Central volleyball season

As Bristol Central gets set to kick off their season opener Thursday night, the team will be relying on their experience from last year to propel them to success. Last year, the Rams finished 15-8, losing in the first round of the Central Connecticut Conference tournament and in the second round of the Class LL state tournament to the eventual state champs Greenwich.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Eastern football blows 20-point lead, falls to RHAM in opener

BRISTOL – The goal for Bristol Eastern coming into the season was to finish when a win was in reach, and for a moment during Friday night’s home opener it looked like the Lancers were ready to do just that. But after taking a 20-point lead heading into the half, the Lancers fell apart in the second as penalties allowed RHAM to climb its way back.
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol Central volleyball falls to RHAM in season opener

BRISTOL – The Bristol Central Rams fell to the RHAM Raptors 3-1 in their season opener. Despite RHAM’s impressive play, Bristol Central led in all four matches, but the Rams were just unable to close it out. The Raptors won the first set 25-23 and the second set...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Dozens camp across Muzzy Field for second year

BRISTOL – Dozens of families took to Muzzy Field Saturday for an evening of fun and a movie before spending the night spread throughout the outfield. Around 40 campsites were booked for families looking to take part in an evening of games, popcorn, a mystery movie revealed to be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and community fellowship. Some chose to bring their own tents while others made use of equipment provided by the city.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH.com

Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin native opens indoor virtual golf facility on Deming Road

BERLIN – Locals interested in the game of golf have a new option in town. Owned by Kyle Gallo, Doug O’Leary and John Vitale, Full Circle Golf is an indoor virtual golf facility. “We’re super excited about the direction we’re taking this,” Gallo said. “Our objective when we...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

El Pollo Guapo reopens after relocating to Newington

NEWINGTON – El Pollo Guapo, a “neighborhood rotisserie joint,” reopened its doors at a new location in Newington, moving from Wethersfield, last Thursday. According to a letter posted to the restaurant's website by owners Heather and Roy Reidl, the move to 1044 Main Street was one that will provide the business with “a serious glow-up” after being unable to “make the situation work while also being able to live through the build out and maintain normalcy" at its previous location.
NEWINGTON, CT
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bristol Press

Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette

Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette, 93, of Village Gate, Farmington, died on Wednesday, (Sept. 7, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Aline was born in Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada on March 24, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Marie (Gagnon) Deschenes. A longtime Plainville resident, she worked for...
FARMINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

St. Paul falls to Seymour behind Drezek's six touchdown performance

The St. Paul Falcons simply couldn’t stop the big play air attack Saturday afternoon during their loss to the Seymour Wildcats. Wildcats quarterback Caden Drezek dismantled and frustrated the Falcons secondary throughout the contest, beating St. Paul deep for six touchdowns as Seymour cruised to a 48-6 victory over the Falcons.
SEYMOUR, CT
Bristol Press

Veronica D. Brooks

Veronica D. Brooks, 54, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 3, 2022. To view Veronica’s full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit

SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a fire at a, two and a half story, two family home on School Street. The call came in around 6pm tonight. Upon arrival the two-family residence had heavy smoke showing from the second floor, according to Fire Chief Daniel A. French.
MANCHESTER, CT

