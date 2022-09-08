Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Umunakwe promises no more home losses for CCSU after Devils fall to Sacred Heart 14-10
NEW BRITAIN – On the heels of a Week 1 loss at UConn, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils were ready to kick off their conference schedule from the friendly confines of Arute Field. The Devils welcomed the in-state rival Sacred Heart Pioneers, who were also on the hunt for offensive results after being shut out at Lafayette a week ago.
Bristol Press
Experience will be driving force behind Bristol Central volleyball season
As Bristol Central gets set to kick off their season opener Thursday night, the team will be relying on their experience from last year to propel them to success. Last year, the Rams finished 15-8, losing in the first round of the Central Connecticut Conference tournament and in the second round of the Class LL state tournament to the eventual state champs Greenwich.
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Promise kept, Brandon Hutchison delivers St. Joseph upset victory, morale boost
TRUMBULL — Late in the third quarter on this steam bath of a Saturday afternoon, Brandon Hutchison inched back toward his 10-yard line to set up for another punt return. “A defensive a battle!” the 5-foot-9, 170-pound St. Joseph senior yelled over at a sleepy group of media on the sidelines.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern football blows 20-point lead, falls to RHAM in opener
BRISTOL – The goal for Bristol Eastern coming into the season was to finish when a win was in reach, and for a moment during Friday night’s home opener it looked like the Lancers were ready to do just that. But after taking a 20-point lead heading into the half, the Lancers fell apart in the second as penalties allowed RHAM to climb its way back.
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
Bristol Press
Bristol Central volleyball falls to RHAM in season opener
BRISTOL – The Bristol Central Rams fell to the RHAM Raptors 3-1 in their season opener. Despite RHAM’s impressive play, Bristol Central led in all four matches, but the Rams were just unable to close it out. The Raptors won the first set 25-23 and the second set...
Bristol Press
Dozens camp across Muzzy Field for second year
BRISTOL – Dozens of families took to Muzzy Field Saturday for an evening of fun and a movie before spending the night spread throughout the outfield. Around 40 campsites were booked for families looking to take part in an evening of games, popcorn, a mystery movie revealed to be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and community fellowship. Some chose to bring their own tents while others made use of equipment provided by the city.
WTNH.com
Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern boys soccer focused on state tournament berth, beating Central
As Bristol Eastern legend Bill Sweet prepares for his 54th season coaching the Lancers, the team is getting set to compete against some of the toughest soccer powerhouses in the conference for their second consecutive year. Bristol Eastern finished last year with a record of 4-11-1. While the Lancers were...
Eyewitness News
Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a football player from Woodstock Academy was sent to the hospital after a medical incident at a game in Enfield. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. “I was walking around with my...
New Britain Herald
Berlin native opens indoor virtual golf facility on Deming Road
BERLIN – Locals interested in the game of golf have a new option in town. Owned by Kyle Gallo, Doug O’Leary and John Vitale, Full Circle Golf is an indoor virtual golf facility. “We’re super excited about the direction we’re taking this,” Gallo said. “Our objective when we...
New Britain Herald
El Pollo Guapo reopens after relocating to Newington
NEWINGTON – El Pollo Guapo, a “neighborhood rotisserie joint,” reopened its doors at a new location in Newington, moving from Wethersfield, last Thursday. According to a letter posted to the restaurant's website by owners Heather and Roy Reidl, the move to 1044 Main Street was one that will provide the business with “a serious glow-up” after being unable to “make the situation work while also being able to live through the build out and maintain normalcy" at its previous location.
Bristol Press
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette, 93, of Village Gate, Farmington, died on Wednesday, (Sept. 7, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Aline was born in Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada on March 24, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Marie (Gagnon) Deschenes. A longtime Plainville resident, she worked for...
Bristol Press
United Way of Southington's kickoff campaign features Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch cast member
SOUTHINGTON – Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” cast member Nick Tokman will speak at United Way of Southington’s Annual Dinner and Kickoff Campaign on Sept. 16 at Aqua Turf Club. “Nick has an amazing story to share. He brings the energy and motivation that aligns with...
Bristol Press
St. Paul falls to Seymour behind Drezek's six touchdown performance
The St. Paul Falcons simply couldn’t stop the big play air attack Saturday afternoon during their loss to the Seymour Wildcats. Wildcats quarterback Caden Drezek dismantled and frustrated the Falcons secondary throughout the contest, beating St. Paul deep for six touchdowns as Seymour cruised to a 48-6 victory over the Falcons.
Connecticut NIMBYs on train noise – another perspective
Recently I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd. I received a very thoughtful reply which I'd like to share.
NewsTimes
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
Bristol Press
Veronica D. Brooks
Veronica D. Brooks, 54, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 3, 2022. To view Veronica’s full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
Bristol Press
Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit
SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
Eyewitness News
Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a fire at a, two and a half story, two family home on School Street. The call came in around 6pm tonight. Upon arrival the two-family residence had heavy smoke showing from the second floor, according to Fire Chief Daniel A. French.
