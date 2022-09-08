ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bleacher Report

Jordan Poyer, Bills Agree to Reworked Contract, Includes Up to $2M in Incentives

Jordan Poyer didn't get the contract extension he was seeking from the Buffalo Bills, but they did adjust his current deal so he can potentially earn more money in 2022. Drew Rosenhaus, Poyer's agent, told ESPN's Field Yates the Bills agreed to rework the All-Pro safety's contract for this season that increased the amount he can earn through incentives from $500,000 to $2 million.
NFL
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Lamar Jackson Rejected Ravens Contract Offer 'Believed to Be Worth About $250M'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly rejected a contract offer worth "about $250 million." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens offered Jackson a deal that topped contracts recently signed by Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, but the team fell short of offering a deal that approached the $230 million in guarantees given to Deshaun Watson by the Cleveland Browns.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson May Be 'Pissed' About Leaked Contract Details

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson may not be too enthused when details of his contract negotiations with the team spilt out into the open. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Jackson declined a six-year extension worth up to $290 million with $133 million guaranteed. Mortensen also included a note that "union sources framed the Ravens' talks with Jackson as 'good faith'":
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury

Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Elijah Mitchell Ruled Out for 49ers vs. Bears With Knee Injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced. Mitchell had six carries for 41 yards before exiting. It's a tough blow for Mitchell, who was in...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After Week 1

Assumptions are always dangerous. That's even more true when formulating hot takes after Week 1 of the NFL season. The opening Sunday in the NFL is one of the most intoxicating Sundays of the entire football calendar. After months of speculation and analysis of offseason moves, we finally get to see teams on the field and have real results to talk about.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 1 Results

The Jacksonville Jaguars owned the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in both 2021 and 2022. With the expected growth the franchise is hoping to see this season, it will be hoping to not end up with the top pick again in the 2023 draft. The season didn't...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Von Miller Says Leonard Fournette's Block on Micah Parsons Should Be Taken out of NFL

Buffalo Bills veteran Von Miller doesn't like seeing blockers tee off on unexpected pass-rushers. Miller criticized a block from Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette on Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons during Sunday night's game:. No penalty was called on the play, and Fournette was mostly praised for his...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Notable NFL Rookie Grades After Week 1 Debuts

Welcome to the NFL, rookie. This is your moment. "I was saying that pretty much every play. Like wow, I'm in the NFL," Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. told reporters Sunday. The leap from the collegiate to professional levels can be an eye-opening experience. Certain high-profile draft picks contributed...
NFL
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 1 Win

For the first time, the Cleveland Browns faced off against Baker Mayfield on Sunday afternoon. And in the process, they did something they had never done during the quarterback's four-year tenure with the team. The Browns pulled out a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium,...
CLEVELAND, OH

