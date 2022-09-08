Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Jordan Poyer, Bills Agree to Reworked Contract, Includes Up to $2M in Incentives
Jordan Poyer didn't get the contract extension he was seeking from the Buffalo Bills, but they did adjust his current deal so he can potentially earn more money in 2022. Drew Rosenhaus, Poyer's agent, told ESPN's Field Yates the Bills agreed to rework the All-Pro safety's contract for this season that increased the amount he can earn through incentives from $500,000 to $2 million.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Will Be Ravens QB for 'A Long Time' After Contract Talks, Harbaugh Says
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn't concerned about Lamar Jackson's long-term outlook with the franchise after the two sides couldn't agree to terms on a new contract before the Friday deadline imposed by the star quarterback. Harbaugh told reporters Friday that Jackson will be with the Ravens "for a...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Lamar Jackson Rejected Ravens Contract Offer 'Believed to Be Worth About $250M'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly rejected a contract offer worth "about $250 million." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens offered Jackson a deal that topped contracts recently signed by Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, but the team fell short of offering a deal that approached the $230 million in guarantees given to Deshaun Watson by the Cleveland Browns.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Saints WR Michael Thomas Will Play vs. Falcons After Hamstring Injury
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas' long-awaited return is reportedly imminent. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Thomas will play against the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Saturday night that Thomas was expected to be active for Sunday's season opener. The wideout had been listed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Video: Le'Veon Bell KOs Adrian Peterson in Boxing Fight Between Former NFL RBs
The boxing battle between two of the best running backs from this era of the NFL was won by Le'Veon Bell. The two-time All-Pro defeated Adrian Peterson via TKO in the fifth round at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Bell, who spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens...
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson May Be 'Pissed' About Leaked Contract Details
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson may not be too enthused when details of his contract negotiations with the team spilt out into the open. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Jackson declined a six-year extension worth up to $290 million with $133 million guaranteed. Mortensen also included a note that "union sources framed the Ravens' talks with Jackson as 'good faith'":
Bleacher Report
Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury
Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
Bleacher Report
Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt Believed to Have Suffered Torn Pec Injury vs. Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt is believed to have suffered a torn pec during Sunday's 23-20 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported the Steelers are holding out hope that it's only a partial tear, which would allow Watt to return...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Commanders' Chase Young to Return Before Midseason; Brian Robinson Eyes Week 5
The Washington Commanders are reportedly hopeful they can have star edge-rusher, Chase Young, back in action "before the midpoint" of the 2022 season as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last year, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team also believes rookie running back Brian Robinson—who was...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'You'll Continue to Write our Obituary' After Loss vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith expects some negative reviews for his team following a 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's season opener. "You'll continue to write our obituary," he told reporters. Who cares? We have 16 games." He also said, "You buried us in May. Bury...
Bleacher Report
Elijah Mitchell Ruled Out for 49ers vs. Bears With Knee Injury
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced. Mitchell had six carries for 41 yards before exiting. It's a tough blow for Mitchell, who was in...
Bleacher Report
Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After Week 1
Assumptions are always dangerous. That's even more true when formulating hot takes after Week 1 of the NFL season. The opening Sunday in the NFL is one of the most intoxicating Sundays of the entire football calendar. After months of speculation and analysis of offseason moves, we finally get to see teams on the field and have real results to talk about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 1 Results
The Jacksonville Jaguars owned the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in both 2021 and 2022. With the expected growth the franchise is hoping to see this season, it will be hoping to not end up with the top pick again in the 2023 draft. The season didn't...
Bleacher Report
Von Miller Says Leonard Fournette's Block on Micah Parsons Should Be Taken out of NFL
Buffalo Bills veteran Von Miller doesn't like seeing blockers tee off on unexpected pass-rushers. Miller criticized a block from Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette on Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons during Sunday night's game:. No penalty was called on the play, and Fournette was mostly praised for his...
Bleacher Report
Notable NFL Rookie Grades After Week 1 Debuts
Welcome to the NFL, rookie. This is your moment. "I was saying that pretty much every play. Like wow, I'm in the NFL," Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. told reporters Sunday. The leap from the collegiate to professional levels can be an eye-opening experience. Certain high-profile draft picks contributed...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 1 Win
For the first time, the Cleveland Browns faced off against Baker Mayfield on Sunday afternoon. And in the process, they did something they had never done during the quarterback's four-year tenure with the team. The Browns pulled out a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium,...
Bleacher Report
Dak Prescott Injured, Mike McCarthy Criticized by NFL Twitter as Cowboys Fall to Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys put forth an abysmal offensive effort in Sunday's 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a disappointing way to open the 2022 season for Dallas, which is hoping to be a contender in the NFC this year. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled to get anything...
NFL power rankings Week 2: Cardinals, Bengals, Patriots, Packers plummet after Week 1 losses
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is almost in the books and several teams made statements in their games, for good and bad. There's a new No. 1 in our NFL power rankings after the first week and a lot of shuffling in the order. ...
Bleacher Report
Matt Ryan, Colts Rally from 17-Point Deficit to Tie Davis Mills, Texans in Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts looked like they were on their way to a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, but veteran quarterback Matt Ryan had other plans. The 37-year-old helped lead a comeback that saw the Colts score 17 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime, which ended in a 20-20 tie.
Bleacher Report
Chris Godwin Ruled Out of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys After Exiting with Hamstring Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old Godwin is starting his sixth NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Bucs. A third-round pick out of Penn State in...
Comments / 0