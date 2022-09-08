No. 5 Wayne State volleyball hosts No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota State to open NSIC slate

WAYNE - Wayne State edged Northern State 13-6 Saturday evening in a defensive-minded Northern Sun Conference football game played at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. It’s the fifth straight meeting between the two clubs that the final score was seven points or less as Wayne State improves to 2-0 while the Wolves fall to 1-1. Northern State had the first scoring opportunity of the game on their first series, moving from their own 29 to the Wayne State 8 until a fumble was recovered by Caleb Brouse to stop the drive.

WAYNE, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO