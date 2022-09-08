No. 5 Wayne State volleyball hosts No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota State to open NSIC slate

Read full article on original website
No. 5 Wayne State stays perfect with NSIC sweep of Minnesota State
WAYNE - Balanced hitting from Kelsie Cada, Taya Beller and Maggie Brahmer propelled No.5 Wayne State in a 25-12, 28-26, 25-17 Northern Sun Conference volleyball sweep over Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. Wayne State is now 11-0 and 2-0 in the league while the visiting Mavericks fall to 1-9 and 0-2 in the NSIC.
Wayne State wins defensive battle over Northern State
Saturday's and Sunday's results; Monday's schedule
Norfolk Catholic girls golf finished ninth in the 12-team Pierce invitational. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh of O'Neill earned medalist honors with an 80. Norfolk Catholic's Lydia Brockhaus' 37th-place finish was tops for the Knights. Georgia Southern defeated the Nebraska football team 45-42. Wayne State football defeated Northern State 13-6. Wayne State volleyball...
Wayne State football hosts Northern State Saturday night in home opener
No. 15 Northeast men's soccer picks up huge win in home opener
The No. 15 Northeast Community College men’s soccer team opened up their home slate Saturday with a massive challenge as they took on NJCAA Division I No. 18 Indian Hills Community College. The Hawks came away victorious by a final score of 4-2 for their first win over the...
Norfolk boys tennis second at Fremont invite
The Norfolk boys varsity tennis team traveled to Fremont on Friday to compete in the Fremont Invitational held at Fremont High School. The Panthers finished in second place in the seven-team invitational. Team scores: Omaha Westside, 40; Norfolk, 30; Gretna, 25; Columbus, 22; Fremont, 20; Bellevue East, 17; Millard South,...
Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought
AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed relationship with meth user
FREMONT — For a gregarious guy, Judge Ken Vampola moseyed quietly out of the Dodge County Courthouse on Sept. 2, his last day. No retirement party. No cake. No staffers gathered round, wishing him well. No proclamations from governors, past or present. The biggest adieu for the longtime judge? A small gathering at a local steakhouse, after hours.
Norfolk Area Pride hosts 2nd annual pride festival
NORFOLK, Neb.-- Norfolk Area Pride hosted its second annual Pride festival in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon. The festival featured over 50 vendors, live music, live speakers, and much more. Mo Bailey, who is the president of Norfolk Area Pride said she couldn't believe how much the festival has grown in...
Sheriff: Suspicious person report leads to multiple school lockdowns in Nebraska
New details emerged in the cause of multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska.
Planned outage for customers in Boyd County, parts of Holt and Knox County
COLUMBUS, Neb. - A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., to prepare for upgrades at the substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska Public Power...
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
South Sioux City Community School District issues scam alert
The South Sioux City Community School District has released a statement stating that they have received calls from community members about possible scam attempts.
NSP investigating shooting death in Rural Wayne County
Sioux City PD located man who impersonated officer
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING DEATH NEAR WISNER
Norfolk woman arrested on drug charges after reported hit-and-run
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a reported hit-and-run in Norfolk Thursday night. At 10:12 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were notified of hit-and-run accident. The caller stated that a vehicle was swerving all over the road and struck a sign in the median at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue.
Hit and run leads to DUI, drug arrest
