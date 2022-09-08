Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Motorcyclist killed in Gypsum following accident with SUV
GYPSUM — A motorcyclist crashed into an SUV on Saturday afternoon and was killed at the scene on Jules Drive, according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. “At approximately 1:41 p.m., a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash was reported on Jules Drive, Gypsum,” the release stated....
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Obituary: Bradley Ghent
Bradley (Brad) Ghent of Edwards, CO, died with his family by his side on September 3, 2022 after a hard-fought 5-year battle with ALS. He was 69 years young. A native of Ft. Collins, CO, he was born Dec. 7, 1952 to Dwight and Amy Ghent and lived in Eagle County, CO since 1991.
Highway 24 reopens following fire activity near Red Cliff
Highway 24 south of Red Cliff in the Homestake Peak area reopened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday following a nearly two-hour closure as local agencies responded to a camper fire. Crews were on the scene at approximately 4:38 p.m., and by 6:16 p.m., mop-up operations were in effect and the highway reopened at 6:34 p.m.
Letter: East Vail saga lands in court
“Saga” indeed! I’ve watched with interest, the twists and turns this developer has attempted to navigate over the past several years and am amazed that the citizens of Vail and the government officials have not accepted responsibility for creating this spectacle. It’s unfortunate that the Town Council hasn’t...
Summit Daily News
Two bodies pulled from Dillon Reservoir Friday, Sept. 9
The bodies of two drowned men were recovered from the Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. No further information is available at this time. At...
Mountain biker survives freak accident in Vail, credits good Samaritan
Today, one mountain biker owes the other a lifetime of beer. John Crandall is recovering after a freak mountain biking accident in Vail last weekend. “I was doing a run called Radio Flyer,” Crandall said. “Anyone who is familiar knows, there are a lot of close-proximity trees. High speed....
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir
The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
Summit Daily News
Lender secured for Dillon’s Uptown 240, but the winter took its toll on the foundation that was already laid
Uptown 240’s new lender came before the Dillon Town Council Tuesday to appease some worries about the project and assure all its path to completion was forming, although some backward steps would have to be taken before construction could continue. “There is a horizon,” Jake Porritt, managing member of...
Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail
Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Minturn council still discussing downtown design, delays approval of new guidelines to October
Approval of the Minturn Town Council’s long-discussed guidelines for the future design of the downtown area has been delayed until Oct. 19. The Town Council has been making efforts to amend and replace certain land use, development, and design standards in the Old Town 100 Block Commercial Zone District, the town core area surrounding Main Street between Toledo Street and the Eagle River.
2 men drown in Dillon Reservoir
The Summit County Sheriff's Office recovered two bodies from Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon, after searching for two men who were reportedly driving intoxicated around a nearby campground the night before.
KJCT8
$100 million grant for I-70 improvement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
Summit County Safe Passages begins campaign to build wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass
Summit County Safe Passages has officially launched a campaign for new Interstate 70 wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass in an effort to decrease crashes between wildlife and drivers traveling across Colorado. Just west of Copper Mountain, the large-scale project will feature the construction of three crossings — one overpass...
Letter: Support for regional transportation authority
Please join me in voting “yes” on the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority. One of the goals I am most excited about is sustainable funding to improve efforts to attract lower-cost flights into Eagle County Airport. While this aspect of the RTA is a very small part of our regional planning, having spent most of the last four decades working with corporate event planners, I know firsthand how important the vibrant Eagle County Airport is to those planners.
Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado
Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
East Vail trail traffic declines a bit after two busy summers
The trails in Vail, particularly those in East Vail, saw an explosion of use in the past couple of years. That wave seems to have crested. User numbers from the U.S. Forest Service won’t be in for a few weeks, but anecdotal evidence points to fewer users on the trail this year than in 2020 and 2021.
