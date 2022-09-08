ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Motorcyclist killed in Gypsum following accident with SUV

GYPSUM — A motorcyclist crashed into an SUV on Saturday afternoon and was killed at the scene on Jules Drive, according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. “At approximately 1:41 p.m., a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash was reported on Jules Drive, Gypsum,” the release stated....
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Bradley Ghent

Bradley (Brad) Ghent of Edwards, CO, died with his family by his side on September 3, 2022 after a hard-fought 5-year battle with ALS. He was 69 years young. A native of Ft. Collins, CO, he was born Dec. 7, 1952 to Dwight and Amy Ghent and lived in Eagle County, CO since 1991.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Highway 24 reopens following fire activity near Red Cliff

Highway 24 south of Red Cliff in the Homestake Peak area reopened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday following a nearly two-hour closure as local agencies responded to a camper fire. Crews were on the scene at approximately 4:38 p.m., and by 6:16 p.m., mop-up operations were in effect and the highway reopened at 6:34 p.m.
RED CLIFF, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Avon, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: East Vail saga lands in court

“Saga” indeed! I’ve watched with interest, the twists and turns this developer has attempted to navigate over the past several years and am amazed that the citizens of Vail and the government officials have not accepted responsibility for creating this spectacle. It’s unfortunate that the Town Council hasn’t...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Two bodies pulled from Dillon Reservoir Friday, Sept. 9

The bodies of two drowned men were recovered from the Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. No further information is available at this time. At...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Alarm#Police Sergeant#Alarms
OutThere Colorado

Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir

The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
DILLON, CO
Vail Daily

Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail

Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Vail Daily

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Minturn council still discussing downtown design, delays approval of new guidelines to October

Approval of the Minturn Town Council’s long-discussed guidelines for the future design of the downtown area has been delayed until Oct. 19. The Town Council has been making efforts to amend and replace certain land use, development, and design standards in the Old Town 100 Block Commercial Zone District, the town core area surrounding Main Street between Toledo Street and the Eagle River.
MINTURN, CO
KJCT8

$100 million grant for I-70 improvement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Support for regional transportation authority

Please join me in voting “yes” on the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority. One of the goals I am most excited about is sustainable funding to improve efforts to attract lower-cost flights into Eagle County Airport. While this aspect of the RTA is a very small part of our regional planning, having spent most of the last four decades working with corporate event planners, I know firsthand how important the vibrant Eagle County Airport is to those planners.
AVON, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado

Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

East Vail trail traffic declines a bit after two busy summers

The trails in Vail, particularly those in East Vail, saw an explosion of use in the past couple of years. That wave seems to have crested. User numbers from the U.S. Forest Service won’t be in for a few weeks, but anecdotal evidence points to fewer users on the trail this year than in 2020 and 2021.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy