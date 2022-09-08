ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

shakinthesouthland.com

Taking the Temperature After Two Weeks: College Football Madness is Back

Clemson is 2-0 and already through 1/6th of their schedule. It’s crazy how fast it goes by and a reminder to enjoy the game at hand and try not to look forward to the “big one” too much. Those who were looking forward to the big Clemson at Notre Dame game are probably shocked to see that Notre Dame may be the fourth or fifth best team on the Tigers’ schedule and are ranked behind Miami (No. 13), NC State (No. 16), and Wake Forest (No. 19).
CLEMSON, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Hot Start Pushes Clemson Past Furman 35-12

Clemson opened things off with an easy 75 yard drive that ended with a Will Shipley touchdown run. Shipley’s touchdown came after Joseph Ngata made a great catch and landed just short of the endzone. Furman was not going to go quitly. Taking a page from GT’s book, they mixed in some screens to keep negate the pass rush. The Paladins were also able to use some uptempo playcalling to catch Clemson off guard. Tigers hung on and held FU to a field goal. Clemson then marched straight up the field and DJ hit Jake Bringingstool on a nice rollout pass to put Clemson up 14-3.
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Furman coach Corico Wright a member of the 'Clemson family'

CLEMSON — As a Clemson alum, Corico Wright usually gets a little amped when he thinks about “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football.”. Wright was there, in those buses, as they circled Memorial Stadium and arrived at the venue’s famous hill. He was there, shoulder to shoulder with teammates, as they gathered around Howard’s Rock and looked out into a buzzing sea of orange in Death Valley.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Oklahoma State
dawgpost.com

HOW TO WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

ATHENS - Dawg Post fills you in on how to tune in as Kirby Smart gets the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs’ ready to play at South Carolina. According to The Googles: The game is expected to be in the low 80s. At kickoff it is exepcted to be near 82 degrees. It is expected to be sunny with little cloud cover.
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

UGA reports ticket issues hours before first home game of season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider...
ATHENS, GA
gsabusiness.com

Hotel with ties to Dabo Swinney opens in downtown Clemson

The Shepherd Hotel has opened its doors in downtown Clemson. The six-story white brick building at 110 Sloan St., which is located between College Avenue and Sloan Street, features a restaurant called Delish Sisters and a lobby with a grand spiral staircase, according to a news release. The hotel also...
CLEMSON, SC
Brent Venables
accesswdun.com

Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pick apples, explore a corn maze, and eat pumpkin donuts at Stepp’s Orchard in Hendersonville, NC

This family-owned orchard in Hendersonville, NC has u-pick apples, lots of fun family activities on weekends, and pretty amazing cider and pumpkin donuts. Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard is the very first u-pick apple orchard in Henderson County and has been in operation for more than 50 years. They know what they’re doing and we had to go check it out for ourselves. Honestly, I went for the pumpkin donuts. I love apple cider donuts but pumpkin? Yes, please!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
accesswdun.com

Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County

Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash

HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
HART COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Crews work to recover plane, pilot after crash in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, GA. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Beechcraft B55 crashed near Anderson Regional Airport around 12:30 p.m. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the plane was flying from Florida. Only the pilot was on board, according to the FAA. “They [witnesses] […]
HART COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 Sport […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wjhl.com

Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC

Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

