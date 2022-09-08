Read full article on original website
shakinthesouthland.com
Taking the Temperature After Two Weeks: College Football Madness is Back
Clemson is 2-0 and already through 1/6th of their schedule. It’s crazy how fast it goes by and a reminder to enjoy the game at hand and try not to look forward to the “big one” too much. Those who were looking forward to the big Clemson at Notre Dame game are probably shocked to see that Notre Dame may be the fourth or fifth best team on the Tigers’ schedule and are ranked behind Miami (No. 13), NC State (No. 16), and Wake Forest (No. 19).
shakinthesouthland.com
Hot Start Pushes Clemson Past Furman 35-12
Clemson opened things off with an easy 75 yard drive that ended with a Will Shipley touchdown run. Shipley’s touchdown came after Joseph Ngata made a great catch and landed just short of the endzone. Furman was not going to go quitly. Taking a page from GT’s book, they mixed in some screens to keep negate the pass rush. The Paladins were also able to use some uptempo playcalling to catch Clemson off guard. Tigers hung on and held FU to a field goal. Clemson then marched straight up the field and DJ hit Jake Bringingstool on a nice rollout pass to put Clemson up 14-3.
The Post and Courier
Furman coach Corico Wright a member of the 'Clemson family'
CLEMSON — As a Clemson alum, Corico Wright usually gets a little amped when he thinks about “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football.”. Wright was there, in those buses, as they circled Memorial Stadium and arrived at the venue’s famous hill. He was there, shoulder to shoulder with teammates, as they gathered around Howard’s Rock and looked out into a buzzing sea of orange in Death Valley.
shakinthesouthland.com
Clemson Tigers vs. Furman Paladins: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Live Gamethread
After a slow start last week, Clemson should be able to get started quickly as they host everyone’s favorite FCS team, Furman. The Paladins come to down for a cupcake game and we’ll get a chance to see if the Tigers can actually play some offense. Of course...
dawgpost.com
HOW TO WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
ATHENS - Dawg Post fills you in on how to tune in as Kirby Smart gets the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs’ ready to play at South Carolina. According to The Googles: The game is expected to be in the low 80s. At kickoff it is exepcted to be near 82 degrees. It is expected to be sunny with little cloud cover.
sicemdawgs.com
How to watch the Georgia vs. Samford football game: Kickoff time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. It’s the first home game of the season for UGA. Bulldog fans looking to watch the Georgia-Samford football game will find it on traditional television this...
CBS 46
UGA reports ticket issues hours before first home game of season
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider...
gsabusiness.com
Hotel with ties to Dabo Swinney opens in downtown Clemson
The Shepherd Hotel has opened its doors in downtown Clemson. The six-story white brick building at 110 Sloan St., which is located between College Avenue and Sloan Street, features a restaurant called Delish Sisters and a lobby with a grand spiral staircase, according to a news release. The hotel also...
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
WJCL
Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday
FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pick apples, explore a corn maze, and eat pumpkin donuts at Stepp’s Orchard in Hendersonville, NC
This family-owned orchard in Hendersonville, NC has u-pick apples, lots of fun family activities on weekends, and pretty amazing cider and pumpkin donuts. Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard is the very first u-pick apple orchard in Henderson County and has been in operation for more than 50 years. They know what they’re doing and we had to go check it out for ourselves. Honestly, I went for the pumpkin donuts. I love apple cider donuts but pumpkin? Yes, please!
accesswdun.com
Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County
Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
FOX Carolina
Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash
HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
Crews work to recover plane, pilot after crash in Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, GA. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Beechcraft B55 crashed near Anderson Regional Airport around 12:30 p.m. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the plane was flying from Florida. Only the pilot was on board, according to the FAA. “They [witnesses] […]
FOX Carolina
Crash causes Highway 9 to shut down in Boiling Springs, troopers say
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash has caused all lanes to shut down in Boiling Springs, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Highway 9 near Rogers Commerce Boulevard at 11:52 a.m. Injuries were reported but we do not know the extent of...
Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 Sport […]
wjhl.com
Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC
Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
