Manatee County, FL

Annie Nash
3d ago

it's time to clean up the commission and give it back to the people who want and need change in our county

3d ago

The news left out the fact that PACs partially funded by developers spent hundreds of thousand sending out post cards for the challengers. It’s really all about the dark money. In the end the total amount of money spent was more on the challengers.

srqmagazine.com

A Tale of Two Blue Districts

Democrats this year hope to win a seat on the Sarasota County Commission for the first time in decades. The Manatee County Commission notably has included one Democrat on it for about as long. As it happens, the year could end with each board having one Democrat who happens to be the only Black official holding county office.
Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension

A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Charlie Crist hires Nikki Fried’s political director to post-primary team

Cramer Verde also holds positions with LULAC and the ACLU. A key staffer for Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign has now signed on to help Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. Cramer Verde, president of the ACLU of Sarasota County, announced on Twitter he has joined Crist’s team as Deputy Political Director.
FLORIDA STATE
Manatee County Commissioners set plans for additional decrease in millage

Manatee County commissioners established plans Wednesday for a further reduction in the tentative millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. Commissioners added a decrease of .10 mill to the previous decrease of .20, setting plans to lower the rate by a total of .30 mills. This change would bring the county-wide operating millage to 6.2326.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
City to vote on Bayfront Park splash pad revision next week

If the Sarasota City Commission approves an amendment to the budget for Bayfront Park renovations next week, kids could be cooling off in a new splash pad there by next summer. On the consent agenda for the commission’s Sept. 19 meeting is an amendment to the agreement between the city...
SARASOTA, FL
Sarasota Police Negotiations continue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department Union continues negotiations with the City of Sarasota. This week the union released a video to push the city to agree to what they are asking for, according to Sarasota Police Department Union President Eric Urbain. The video was put together by a...
SARASOTA, FL
Job fair lends look into who's applying to become teachers

A therapist, a U.S. Marine veteran and a money manager spent an evening sharing one common theme: They were all exploring becoming teachers. With the teacher shortage hitting the region hard, some districts have turned to job fairs to kick up some interest. And for Manatee County, it’s working.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Sarasota nears approval of seal with narrowed-down selections

“So we’re back to talk about the mullet and Michelangelo.”. That’s how Anand Pallegar, founder of Sarasota registered benefit corporation Dream Large, opened the discussion with Sarasota city commissioners about the redesign progress of the city of Sarasota’s official seal and logo. “Mullet” refers to the seal,...
SARASOTA, FL

