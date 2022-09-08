ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

36 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Summer has officially given way to the change of Fall but that doesn’t mean life gets any less exciting in Hudson County — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: New Jersey becomes the first state to teach climate change in school; Yelp names Marty’s the best cheeseburger in New Jersey; Madison Pizza Lab is officially open in Hoboken; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Jersey City holds 21st annual 9/11 memorial across the river from former Twin Towers site

The City of Jersey City held their 21st annual 9/11 memorial across the river from the former Twin Towers this morning, remembering the lives of the 38 residents lost. The ceremony, held at the 9/11 memorial near the intersection of Hudson and Grand Streets, had a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. – the time when the first plane hit the towers in 2001.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York City’s Carnegie Diner & Cafe Expands to Secaucus

Carnegie Diner & Cafe, a Manhattan comfort food staple in Midtown West, has officially opened its second location — this time in Secaucus, NJ. Located in the shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive, Carnegie recently opened its doors, introducing Hudson County to its farm-fresh menu that includes breakfast served all day, bottomless mimosas, and happy hour specials. Read on to learn more about Carnegie Diner & Cafe.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
New Jersey State
Hoboken, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Speakers Hammer DeGise as Council Approves Dirt Bike Crackdown

It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
An Unbroken District Called Brotherhood

Pitted against each other by the political machine, Ronald L. Rice and Ralph Caputo found an enduring friendship born of a Newark age suffered and mutually shouldered. Belleville’s Caputo occupied the organization’s LD28 slate in 2007, headed by D. Bilal Beasley, Caputo’s friend and fellow commissioner. The...
NEWARK, NJ
New 9/11 memorial in North Bergen

NEW JERSEY - Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terror attack on U-S soil. Several ceremonies will take place across the U.S. including in New York City to honor the nearly three thousand lives lost on 9-11. 750 New Jersey residents lost their lives during the terrorist attacks - of those, 155 of the victims were Hudson County residents.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
76 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | September 8-11

It’s the unofficial end of summer as September settles in North Jersey, and the local happenings are transitioning into fall themes. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like the Hoboken Italian Festival, the Bayonne Arts Festival, JC Fridays, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening September 8th – September 11th, 2022.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents

Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

