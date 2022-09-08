Summer has officially given way to the change of Fall but that doesn’t mean life gets any less exciting in Hudson County — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: New Jersey becomes the first state to teach climate change in school; Yelp names Marty’s the best cheeseburger in New Jersey; Madison Pizza Lab is officially open in Hoboken; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO