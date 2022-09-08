Read full article on original website
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Residents Form New PAC against Measure Q
Citizens for Laguna’s Future Officially Launches No On Q Campaign. A group of Laguna Beach business owners, residents and local leaders have formed a new political action committee to campaign against Measure Q, a ballot measure designed by Laguna Residents First PAC requiring a public vote on major developments along Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road.
Luna picks up endorsements from primary opponents in LASD sheriff’s race
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has picked up endorsements from all of his June primary opponents in his bid to replace Alex Villanueva as Los Angeles County Sheriff. Luna’s campaign announced Saturday that he has received endorsements from his seven primary opponents: LASD Lt. Eric Strong; LAX Police Chief Cecil Rhambo; LASD Sgt. […]
theregistrysocal.com
Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
oc-breeze.com
Don’t miss Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament on Friday, October 7, 2022
Play big and give big at the 6th Annual Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament presented by Dads for Daughters, to benefit Girls Inc. of Orange County! Taking place in Irvine on Friday, October 7th from 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, at [AV] Irvine, 16500 Scientific, Irvine, CA 92618, the night will feature dinner, drinks, poker, prizes, and fun. Individual tickets can be purchased for $125 and tickets for couples (one poker player and one spectator) can be purchased for $225. Ticket purchases will make a significant impact on the Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Girls Meet the Workforce program, which matches high school age girls with top local businesses to help them gain valuable experiences necessary to succeed in the workplace.
LBCC professor may lose her job after alleged elbowing incident at commencement
Staff at Long Beach City College say they're worried one of their colleagues could be fired over accusations that a student was elbowed on stage at commencement. The post LBCC professor may lose her job after alleged elbowing incident at commencement appeared first on Long Beach Post.
danapointtimes.com
Body Found at La Plaza Park
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
theregistrysocal.com
700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
oc-breeze.com
Supervisor Katrina Foley joins state officials in announcing criminal plea agreements and fines related to Orange County Oil Spill
Orange County Supervisor Foley joined California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, State Senator Dave Min, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife for a press conference announcing the filing of charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline for their role in the Huntington Beach Oil Spill in 2021. Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, resulting in $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and Orange County.
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
California Moves to Set up Gov. Newsom’s New ‘CARE’ Courts for Mentally Ill on Streets
In the next two years, California’s 58 counties will be tasked with setting up new court systems to address the needs of people with severe mental illness who often languish on the streets. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court proposal swept through the state Legislature...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight:. Patchy...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides
When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
oc-breeze.com
Everyone invited to join the Aquarium of the Pacific at its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival
The Aquarium of the Pacific will host its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18, 2022. This event celebrates indigenous maritime cultures in California and includes traditional music, dance, storytelling, and cultural craft demonstrations. Participants include members of the Tongva, Chumash, Acjachemen, Costanoan, Luiseno, and Kumeyaay tribes. American Indian artists will display and demonstrate cultural materials, such as basketry, items of adornment, and artifacts.
oc-breeze.com
Supervisor Foley partners with OC Animal Care to waive animal adoption fees on Saturday, September 10
Adopt a furry friend and help empty overcrowding shelters with Supervisor Foley’s first annual Animal Adoption Day! This special one-day adoption event, presented in partnership with Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and OC Animal Care, will take place on Saturday, September 10, at OC Animal Care in Tustin from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During Animal Adoption Day, walk-ups are welcome; a drive through pet food pantry will provide free food and necessities from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.; adoption fees will be waived from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Pooches on the Patio, a volunteer-led doggy meet and greet event, will take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. To learn more and request an adoption appointment, visit OCPetInfo.com.
Santa Clarita Radio
Barger Urges Governor Newsom To Expedite Repairs Of I-5 Freeway In Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked the State to allocate additional resources to repair damages to the 5 Freeway caused by the Route Fire amid traffic congestion on streets in Castaic. On Friday, Barger issued a public letter to Castaic Community Members detailing her efforts to expedite the repairs...
Caruso describes Bass's USC scholarship as 'corruption'; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC's School of Social Work.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
oc-breeze.com
Beach Boulevard to be resurfaced in Huntington Beach starting September 12
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resurface Beach Boulevard (State Route 39) in Huntington Beach from Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) to Ellis Avenue/Main Street. The work is schedule to begin September 12 and will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least...
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
luxury-houses.net
This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury
The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
