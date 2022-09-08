ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Residents Form New PAC against Measure Q

Citizens for Laguna’s Future Officially Launches No On Q Campaign. A group of Laguna Beach business owners, residents and local leaders have formed a new political action committee to campaign against Measure Q, a ballot measure designed by Laguna Residents First PAC requiring a public vote on major developments along Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Don’t miss Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament on Friday, October 7, 2022

Play big and give big at the 6th Annual Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament presented by Dads for Daughters, to benefit Girls Inc. of Orange County! Taking place in Irvine on Friday, October 7th from 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, at [AV] Irvine, 16500 Scientific, Irvine, CA 92618, the night will feature dinner, drinks, poker, prizes, and fun. Individual tickets can be purchased for $125 and tickets for couples (one poker player and one spectator) can be purchased for $225. Ticket purchases will make a significant impact on the Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Girls Meet the Workforce program, which matches high school age girls with top local businesses to help them gain valuable experiences necessary to succeed in the workplace.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Cypress, CA
Cypress, CA
danapointtimes.com

Body Found at La Plaza Park

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
theregistrysocal.com

700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
REDLANDS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Supervisor Katrina Foley joins state officials in announcing criminal plea agreements and fines related to Orange County Oil Spill

Orange County Supervisor Foley joined California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, State Senator Dave Min, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife for a press conference announcing the filing of charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline for their role in the Huntington Beach Oil Spill in 2021. Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, resulting in $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight:. Patchy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides

When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
IRVINE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Everyone invited to join the Aquarium of the Pacific at its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival

The Aquarium of the Pacific will host its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18, 2022. This event celebrates indigenous maritime cultures in California and includes traditional music, dance, storytelling, and cultural craft demonstrations. Participants include members of the Tongva, Chumash, Acjachemen, Costanoan, Luiseno, and Kumeyaay tribes. American Indian artists will display and demonstrate cultural materials, such as basketry, items of adornment, and artifacts.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Supervisor Foley partners with OC Animal Care to waive animal adoption fees on Saturday, September 10

Adopt a furry friend and help empty overcrowding shelters with Supervisor Foley’s first annual Animal Adoption Day! This special one-day adoption event, presented in partnership with Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and OC Animal Care, will take place on Saturday, September 10, at OC Animal Care in Tustin from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During Animal Adoption Day, walk-ups are welcome; a drive through pet food pantry will provide free food and necessities from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.; adoption fees will be waived from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Pooches on the Patio, a volunteer-led doggy meet and greet event, will take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. To learn more and request an adoption appointment, visit OCPetInfo.com.
TUSTIN, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Barger Urges Governor Newsom To Expedite Repairs Of I-5 Freeway In Castaic

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked the State to allocate additional resources to repair damages to the 5 Freeway caused by the Route Fire amid traffic congestion on streets in Castaic. On Friday, Barger issued a public letter to Castaic Community Members detailing her efforts to expedite the repairs...
CASTAIC, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury

The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA

