ON THIS DAY IN 1937, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Two antiquated houses in downtown Brooklyn gave themselves up to science last night for the benefit of a group of future firefighters as their last act before going the way of condemned tenements. With 200 probationary firemen looking on from a vacant lot across the street, the four-story, eight-family brick houses at 79 and 81 Tillary St. were fired to give the rookies a closeup of the methods used by the Fire Department in besting blazes and effecting rescues. After perpetrating their deed, the firemen did such a first-class job of extinguishing the blaze that the damage was insignificant. But the wreckers will get them. Fire Commissioner John J. McElligott supervised the show and, to add to the realism, a number of policemen under Deputy Inspector McNeill maintained ‘fire lines’ and directed traffic in the vicinity. Motion pictures were taken for use in instructing the young men attending the Fire Department School.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO