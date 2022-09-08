Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
newyorkschooltalk.org
The UPK Seat That ‘Just Disappeared’ & the NYC Mom Who Fought Back!
(This is a guest post by Irina B., an NYC mom just starting on her public school journey.) My daughter, Ava, was offered a public pre-K spot at PS 347. We accepted our offer in May, got a call from the school, toured it and confirmed our acceptance with the below email.
Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners
"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Monday, September 12, 2022
RETIRED BROOKLYN FEDERAL JUDGE IS TRUMP’S REQUEST AS SPECIAL MASTER: The Hon. Raymond J. Dearie, who retired last month from the bench of the U.S. District Court-Eastern District in Brooklyn, is one of two candidates whom former President Donald Trump is requesting to be the Special Master to review and evaluate all materials that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Dearie, whom then-President Ronald Reagan had appointed Judge Dearie in 1986 to a newly-created seat, served as Chief Judge from 2007-2011.
Disturbed mom of Coney Island kids found dying told family she drowned them: ‘She was struggling’
Three young children died after they were found alone on Brooklyn’s Coney Island Beach in the middle of the night early Monday — and their disturbed mother is suspected of drowning them, police sources said. The kids — 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and Oliver, just 3 months old — were discovered unconscious on the beach near the shoreline at W. 35th St. Their 30-year-old mom Erin ...
Homophobic, racist remarks from Brooklyn judge removed from the bench revealed
An affidavit filed by New York State Courts Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks shed light on homophobic and racist remarks made by a Brooklyn Surrogate Court judge that resulted in her removal from the bench last year.
wskg.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads
(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
Brooklyn Judge Made Racist, Homophobic Remarks Before Getting Fired: Report
A Brooklyn judge was removed from the borough’s surrogate court last year after she allegedly made racist, homophobic, and xenophobic remarks directed at Hispanic people, according to the New York Daily News. In comments made “in the presence of United Court System personnel,” Judge Harriet Thompson allegedly derided gay men as “racist f-----s” out to “ruin me and try and get me,” claiming the “Holy Ghost” would get them in return. She also allegedly admitted that she assumed anyone with a Hispanic-sounding name was automatically a liar. “They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times,” she...
anash.org
New ‘Kevutzah’ Welcomed With Joyous Dance
A large group of bochurim from Eretz Yisroel arrived in New York on Thursday night to spend the coming year in the ‘kevutzah’ program at 770. They were greeted enthusiastically by their peers, and immediately broke into a spirited dance.
CityMD unleashes wave of surprise bills for COVID-19 tests
An exterior view of a CityMD Urgent Care facility on March 24, 2020. New Yorkers are starting to receive surprise bills for COVID-19 tests taken as far back as the early days of the pandemic. Some New Yorkers and Jerseyans are fighting charges of hundreds of dollars for tests they thought would be free. [ more › ]
Hasidic Schools in NY Are Shamefully Failing Kids
A New York Times investigation of Hasidic schools—many of which take taxpayer money—has found some are not teaching basic English and math to their students, who fail standardized tests in huge numbers. One of the biggest private schools reluctantly administered the tests to 1,000 students in 2019—and every single one of them flunked, the newspaper reports. The schools offer little in the way of secular education, filling the days with religious and Yiddish instruction and barely teaching English and math—in apparent violation of state law, with little intervention from the government. Some schools even discourage students from reading English at home.Read it at The New York Times
Compelling 9/11 photographs tell the story of our darkest day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Sept. 11 approaches, we remember the day our blue sky turned black, the day our skyline changed forever, the day we lost so many. Our very first image of the attacks 21 years ago was taken from the roof of the Staten Island Advance building in Grasmere, the moment United Airlines Flight 175 struck the World Trade Center’s South Tower.
Tenants blast deplorable conditions at Harlem apartments
NEW YORK -- Once a grand building, the first of its kind in Harlem, it is now last in the eyes of area residents.On Friday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to tenants who say it has been neglected it for years, and is now in squalor.Before you even enter the apartment building at 2034 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., you can see the first problem. Resident Chris Noel, who gets around in a wheelchair, said not only is the door not accessible, it doesn't lock."With the front door being broken, anyone can just walk in and do anything," Noel said.And as...
Fyre Fest Fraudster Threw a Party (!) When He Was Freed
Billy McFarland, the fraud behind the Fyre Festival disaster who spent four years in prison, celebrated his release by throwing himself a party at a Manhattan cocktail lounge and taking part in a photo shoot and interview with The New York Times, arranged by his publicist. Among the revelations in the resulting article is that he is looking to make a comeback in tech and has abandoned plans to write a memoir because it won’t help him pay the $25 million he owes victims of the high-priced Bahamas bash that never materialized. McFarland—who spent quite a bit of time in solitary confinement because he flouted lockup rules—also revealed that friends and family are paying the rent on his Bed-Stuy apartment and the $700 sneakers he is wearing pre-date his guilty plea.Read it at The New York Times
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
Belgian tourist slashed in the face at Manhattan subway station
New York, NY- the New York City Police Department today set a 30-year-old Belgian tourist...
Extra Extra: The search for a Long Island cat murderer intensifies
Because there's now a $6,000 reward for info on the person who shot and killed a widow's rescue cat, here are your end-of-day links: belts are in, telegrams are in (in Japan), new Pinocchio is bad, Domino Sugar factory turned into a fancy office, a couple funny moments with the Queen, a really bad song to have sex to, and more. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
The problem with tenant screening reports
Claudinne Feliciano was probably the unluckiest winner of New York City’s housing lottery. In July 2015, she was selected for an affordable apartment at Hunter’s Point South Commons, a city-backed development in Queens. But instead of getting a new, rent-stabilized unit on the Long Island City waterfront, she ended up moving back in with her parents.
September 11: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1937, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Two antiquated houses in downtown Brooklyn gave themselves up to science last night for the benefit of a group of future firefighters as their last act before going the way of condemned tenements. With 200 probationary firemen looking on from a vacant lot across the street, the four-story, eight-family brick houses at 79 and 81 Tillary St. were fired to give the rookies a closeup of the methods used by the Fire Department in besting blazes and effecting rescues. After perpetrating their deed, the firemen did such a first-class job of extinguishing the blaze that the damage was insignificant. But the wreckers will get them. Fire Commissioner John J. McElligott supervised the show and, to add to the realism, a number of policemen under Deputy Inspector McNeill maintained ‘fire lines’ and directed traffic in the vicinity. Motion pictures were taken for use in instructing the young men attending the Fire Department School.”
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
News 12
Major Owens Community Center hosts free swim lessons for children
Some Brooklyn children took part in free swimming lessons Sunday at Major Owens Community Center. The pool lanes were filled with children receiving one-on-one instruction on how to keep their heads above the water. The event was part of the Brooklyn Swims outreach program to teach children water safety tips.
