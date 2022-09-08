Read full article on original website
This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
This Design-Forward $27.5 Million Hamptons Estate Sprawls Across 44 Acres of Open Farm
Luxury real estate demand in the Hamptons hasn’t slowed down, which makes this one-of-a-kind Water Mill property on Mecox Road even more desirable. Sprawling over 44 acres of open farm, this modern, design-forward home is surrounded by immaculate lush landscaping and mature trees with endless views of Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The home, currently under construction, is on the market for $27.5 million and, when finished, will have 11,000 square feet of living space. There are nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread over three levels with ocean views in nearly every room. The home has a floating spiral staircase...
Curbed
What Is Going on With Bed Bath & Beyond?
Bed Bath & Beyond, the store where once upon a time every teenager bought their first set of extra-long dorm sheets, has been in the news a lot lately. Stores are shutting down, lawsuits are swirling, and memes are stocking. A breakdown of the turmoil, in brief:. First and foremost:...
Melissa McCarthy Buys Newly Built Little Italy Penthouse
Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent scene partner, Ben Falcone, have purchased the penthouse unit in Manhattan’s Little Italy, reports Mansion Global. The seventh-floor condo, which has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,374 square feet, was last priced at $7.35 million, though the final price that the couple paid for their new pad hasn’t been confirmed.
mansionglobal.com
The Largest Castle in Greenwich, Connecticut, Sells for $10.4 Million
Hemlock Castle has changed hands for $10.4 million. Hemlock Castle, a historic castle in Greenwich, Connecticut, that was once home to Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee, has changed hands for $10.4 million in an all-cash deal, Mansion Global has learned. Designed by James C. Green in 1902, the Edwardian-style...
Curbed
The It’s-Not-a-Problem Apartment
It said in the advertisement for the apartment, ‘Featured in House Beautiful,’” remembers Sarah Meister of this postwar three-bedroom in a Richard Roth–designed building on the Upper East Side. “I discovered the article that called it ‘The Problem Apartment.’”. This was in late...
New rental? How to turn a bland space into a personal haven
Even though she was moving into a rental apartment, Alexa d’Argence was eager to put her personal stamp on it. “Loving my space is more important to me than my security deposit. So I just went for it with paint, shelves, window treatments and upgrading the medicine cabinet,” says d’Argence, who as a senior designer at BAR Architects in San Francisco knows something about creating a stylish space.
mansionglobal.com
The Terrace at This Chelsea Condo Is Triple the Size of the Average New York Apartment
This five-bedroom apartment with a 3,200-square-foot private terrace is in the new Cortland building overlooking the Hudson River in West which is the first design collaboration between Robert A.M. Stern’s New York firm and the Seattle-based architectural firm Olson Kundig. “When it is completed, the Cortland will be one...
Apartment Therapy
10 West Elm Finds Under $20 That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
TMZ.com
'Full House' Creator Jeff Franklin Relists Mansion, Old Manson Murder Property
"Full House" creator Jeff Franklin is taking another swing at selling his Bev Hills mansion, which features a glamorous layout, a dark past and now ... a greatly reduced price tag. The massive home has been relisted for a whopping $60 million ... a steep number, for sure, but it's...
Before and After: IKEA Cabinets Transform This ’90s Kitchen into a Sleek, Modern Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kitchen cabinets can really make or break a kitchen. By painting them or replacing them, you can totally change the vibe in your space without touching counters or appliances or flooring.
How to Sell Your Old Stuff to Interior Designers
You may well have something stuffed away in your garage, basement or under your bed that’s worth good money as someone else’s home decor. If not on your turf, there are probably multiple items at your parents’ or grandparents’ house. Spend a few minutes on HGTV...
The best toasters of 2022
Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
