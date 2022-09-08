Read full article on original website
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Drake Scott
Drake Scott joined Colliers | South Carolina as brokerage associate in the firm’s Spartanburg office. He served as main street director for the city of Gaffney. He also worked as an industrial equipment and machinery sales specialist, managing clients throughout Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties. Scott is a graduate...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville recognized as one the best U.S. destinations to bring your dog
Although regarded as man’s best friend, not every city is pet friendly for the pups. Greenville is though, as it was recently acknowledged as one of the best dog locations in the U.S. Compiled by travel website Lonely Planet, Greenville was one of 17 places to visit and bring...
greenvillejournal.com
Lewis Barbecue Greenville announces grand opening
Upstate barbecue lovers have another eatery to check out. Lewis Barbecue, a central-Texas style barbecue restaurant based in Charleston, will host its Greenville location’s grand opening on Sept. 14. The eatery, which took over the former Tommy’s Ham House building at 214 Rutherford St., features a large bar, and...
FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday
FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.
‘First-of-its-kind’ crime analysis center opens in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Crime analysts spend time looking over data and evidence to learn why and how crimes are happening. “You likely have seen news stories where a crime was solved, the investigation was supported or a missing person was found,” explained Dr. Michele Covington, the Executive Director of USC Upstate’s Greenville programs. “It […]
The Post and Courier
Greenville's LTO Burgers & Bites reopens with less bar, more burger
GREENVILLE — When LTO Burgers first opened five years ago it was more dive bar than high-end burger place. Now the owners have renovated, reimagined and reopened the concept as LTO Burgers and Bites. The new version is meant to be brighter with more of a neighborhood feel, General Manager Aidan Sokol said.
The Post and Courier
Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton
Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
New Swamp Rabbit Trail bridge to be installed, other projects in works
Installation of the pedestrian bridge over Haywood Road has been postponed until Friday, September 16th.
MadWorld Haunted Attraction adds new features, opens for season
As the Summer months begin to wind down, haunted houses are starting to open for the season.
greenvillejournal.com
City of Greenville asks for public comment on redistricting
The city of Greenville is asking for public input as it begins the process of redistricting. Results from the 2020 U.S. census showed the city’s four districts were no longer balanced, as each district is required to have approximately the same number of people. Between 2010 and 2020, the city’s population increased 22%.
FOX Carolina
The gift of a lifetime
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Operation Christmas Child is changing lives worldwide by spreading the love of Jesus Christ through shoeboxes full of Christmas gifts. One former shoebox recipient is now using her story to tell others how impactful the little gifts can be. Iriana Creek now works with Operation...
WYFF4.com
Upstate haunted house opens for its 12th year to hundreds in attendance
PIEDMONT, S.C. — It’s never too early for Halloween, right? Well, the owners of MadWorld Haunted Attraction don’t think so. It was lights, makeup, and screams for the opening of an Upstate haunted house. MadWorld is back and better than ever. "Every year we are adding things...
Community working to support Rankin family
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
gsabusiness.com
Management group sells Cherrydale property for $39M
Monument Capital Management, an A-Rod Corp. company and a fully integrated real estate investment firm, sold Park West Apartments in Greenville for $39 million. Monument was represented by Tai Cohen with Cushman Wakefield in the transaction, according to a news release, while the buyer represented itself. Originally purchased in 2016,...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville firm behind world-record sale at auction
Looking for a sign? In the case of this petrol-themed one, you are too late. Greenville-based Richmond Auctions set a new world record recently for the most expensive antique advertising sign sold at auction. A 48-inch double-sided porcelain Musgo Gasoline sign sold for $1.5 million (including buyer’s premium) — shattering...
WLOS.com
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
golaurens.com
Ranger-guided hike being offered at Blackstock Battlefield
On November 20, 1780, following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War. The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a unique Ranger Guided Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield that will cover the events leading up to the battle, the commanders and soldiers from both sides involved in the battle itself, and the importance of the battle to the wider history of the Revolutionary War.
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Lakeview Bar-B-Q ribbon cutting
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for new Chamber Member, Lakeview Bar-B-Q, on August 26, 2022. This family-owned business began in 2020, providing customers with delicious smoked meats and a large variety of side options. Lakeview Bar-B-Q is a full-service barbeque caterer and food truck. Business...
towncarolina.com
A Sweet Second Act
Chef David Saidat, owner of CocoBon Chocolatier in Anderson and Simpsonville, makes only chocolate he loves. At 500 pieces per day, he’s on track to love as many as 140,000 pieces this year. “Since I make all of them, I love ‘em all,” he says. “That being said, there are some that I like to make better than others.”
