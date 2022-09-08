ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

On the Move: Drake Scott

Drake Scott joined Colliers | South Carolina as brokerage associate in the firm’s Spartanburg office. He served as main street director for the city of Gaffney. He also worked as an industrial equipment and machinery sales specialist, managing clients throughout Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties. Scott is a graduate...
Lewis Barbecue Greenville announces grand opening

Upstate barbecue lovers have another eatery to check out. Lewis Barbecue, a central-Texas style barbecue restaurant based in Charleston, will host its Greenville location’s grand opening on Sept. 14. The eatery, which took over the former Tommy’s Ham House building at 214 Rutherford St., features a large bar, and...
‘First-of-its-kind’ crime analysis center opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Crime analysts spend time looking over data and evidence to learn why and how crimes are happening. “You likely have seen news stories where a crime was solved, the investigation was supported or a missing person was found,” explained Dr. Michele Covington, the Executive Director of USC Upstate’s Greenville programs. “It […]
Greenville's LTO Burgers & Bites reopens with less bar, more burger

GREENVILLE — When LTO Burgers first opened five years ago it was more dive bar than high-end burger place. Now the owners have renovated, reimagined and reopened the concept as LTO Burgers and Bites. The new version is meant to be brighter with more of a neighborhood feel, General Manager Aidan Sokol said.
Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton

Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
City of Greenville asks for public comment on redistricting

The city of Greenville is asking for public input as it begins the process of redistricting. Results from the 2020 U.S. census showed the city’s four districts were no longer balanced, as each district is required to have approximately the same number of people. Between 2010 and 2020, the city’s population increased 22%.
The gift of a lifetime

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Operation Christmas Child is changing lives worldwide by spreading the love of Jesus Christ through shoeboxes full of Christmas gifts. One former shoebox recipient is now using her story to tell others how impactful the little gifts can be. Iriana Creek now works with Operation...
Community working to support Rankin family

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
Management group sells Cherrydale property for $39M

Monument Capital Management, an A-Rod Corp. company and a fully integrated real estate investment firm, sold Park West Apartments in Greenville for $39 million. Monument was represented by Tai Cohen with Cushman Wakefield in the transaction, according to a news release, while the buyer represented itself. Originally purchased in 2016,...
Greenville firm behind world-record sale at auction

Looking for a sign? In the case of this petrol-themed one, you are too late. Greenville-based Richmond Auctions set a new world record recently for the most expensive antique advertising sign sold at auction. A 48-inch double-sided porcelain Musgo Gasoline sign sold for $1.5 million (including buyer’s premium) — shattering...
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
Ranger-guided hike being offered at Blackstock Battlefield

On November 20, 1780, following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War. The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a unique Ranger Guided Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield that will cover the events leading up to the battle, the commanders and soldiers from both sides involved in the battle itself, and the importance of the battle to the wider history of the Revolutionary War.
Lakeview Bar-B-Q ribbon cutting

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for new Chamber Member, Lakeview Bar-B-Q, on August 26, 2022. This family-owned business began in 2020, providing customers with delicious smoked meats and a large variety of side options. Lakeview Bar-B-Q is a full-service barbeque caterer and food truck. Business...
A Sweet Second Act

Chef David Saidat, owner of CocoBon Chocolatier in Anderson and Simpsonville, makes only chocolate he loves. At 500 pieces per day, he’s on track to love as many as 140,000 pieces this year. “Since I make all of them, I love ‘em all,” he says. “That being said, there are some that I like to make better than others.”
