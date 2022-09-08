Gas prices below $3/gallon in Denton, down almost $1.50 over past three months
State gas prices fell for the 12th straight week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 13-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.21 a gallon — down 32% from the record high of $4.70 set on June 15.
The current price is still 39 cents more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 8 cents this week, to $3.75 a gallon — 57 cents more than during the second week of September 2021.
