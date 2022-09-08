Read full article on original website
Related
Denver-area police officer fatally shot during ‘large family disturbance’
ARVADA, Colo. — A Denver-area police officer was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire early Sunday as the officer attempted to calm a domestic disturbance, authorities said. According to Arvada police Chief Link Strate, Dillon Michael Vakoff was killed after he and another officer responded to a “large...
2 die in alleged murder-suicide in Jefferson County
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were called to the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue at roughly 4:35 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Motorcyclist killed in Eagle County crash
A motorcyclist involved in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon died from his injuries and officials are searching for a second motorcyclist believed to be with him at the time.
‘Suspicious’ deaths under investigation in Jeffco
Deputies were investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two people Saturday evening on Ellsworth Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Sept. 9, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Someone broke out the glass to a building entrance on Aug. 31 in the 6700 block of 120th Avenue, causing...
Motorcyclist killed in Gypsum following accident with SUV
GYPSUM — A motorcyclist crashed into an SUV on Saturday afternoon and was killed at the scene on Jules Drive, according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. “At approximately 1:41 p.m., a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash was reported on Jules Drive, Gypsum,” the release stated....
3 hurt in North Federal shooting, suspect not in custody
An investigation is underway after an early morning Saturday shooting left three people injured in Denver.
Woman injured in possible road rage shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a person who shot a woman in a possible road rage incident Saturday evening. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the woman was shot while heading down East Montview Boulevard near Havana Street at around 6:15 p.m. It's not clear whether she was driving or a passenger in the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girlfriend's leg broken during argument with Denver Sheriff's deputy
DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy faces several charges after his girlfriend's leg was broken during an argument at her Aurora home, an arrest affidavit from the Aurora Police Department says. Ernest Parker was arrested by APD on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged...
Summit Daily News
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
WOLCOTT — Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was...
DougCo Sheriff’s Office warns older adults about targeted thefts in Highlands Ranch
(Geoffrey Crofte / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns older adults to remain vigilant while out shopping due to a rising number of reports of thieves targeting that demographic.
Summit Daily News
Two bodies pulled from Dillon Reservoir Friday, Sept. 9
The bodies of two drowned men were recovered from the Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. No further information is available at this time. At...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 shot in Denver overnight
DENVER — Police are looking for the person who shot three people in Denver Saturday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) was called to the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located three...
Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir
The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
Boulder police seize fentanyl, firearms, meth, bicycles
Police in Boulder seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and several stolen bicycles when they searched an apartment on Tuesday morning. Officers said the apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway has been the focus of an investigation for several weeks. After receiving detailed intelligence about the reported "chop shop," the Boulder Police SWAT team executed the search warrant Tuesday morning. Officers discovered at least 15 bicycles and a scooter as well as two firearms and numerous fentanyl pills, which were being sold from that location. Detectives wanted to thank the community for the tips they shared that led officers to the address. Charges are pending. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the owners of the recovered bicycles and scooter. You will need to provide proof that the item is yours. You can view the items here: https://bouldercolorado.gov/pearl-parkway-search-warrantIf you recognize your property or have information about this incident, please call Detective R. Montano-banda at 303-441-1906. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/
Suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death appear before judge
The four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing appeared in court on Thursday. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.The suspects are Nu Ra Ah La, 22, Pa Reh, 20, Lu Reh, 22, and Swa Bay, 19. The first three suspects are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La...
9News
3 shot in Denver
All three are expected to survive. Police are still looking for suspects.
9 indicted on suspicion of providing fake ID, alcohol before fatal prom night crash
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury indicted nine companies and individuals this week on suspicion of supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teenagers in relation to the case of a 17-year-old driver who's charged in a Boulder crash that killed two people. The crash happened April 9,...
Denver deputy arrested on domestic violence assault
A Denver jail deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Witness to fatal shooting by unlicensed security guard sues 9NEWS
DENVER — A close friend of the man who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by 9NEWS in 2020 has sued 9NEWS and its parent company TEGNA, saying that he suffered “severe emotional distress,” including post-traumatic stress disorder. Steven Wright witnessed the shooting of Lee...
Comments / 0