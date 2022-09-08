Read full article on original website
Related
Trump lawyers call document probe 'misguided,' urge judge to continue blocking DOJ from records taken from Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump's lawyers argued Monday the Justice Department's criminal investigation of documents at Mar-a-Lago is "misguided."
CBP chief says Texas border patrol retweeted 'inappropriate' content from ex-Trump aide Stephen Miller
The commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a federal agency is investigating "unacceptable" retweeting of far-right posts that have been made by former White House presidential adviser Stephen Miller.
Comments / 0