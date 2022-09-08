ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Floral tributes reveal sadness in village with royal connections

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLFpw_0hnZ4bfe00

At the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland , a purple floral arrangement designed in the shape of a crown had been left on the ground.

A simple white card in the middle of the flowers read: “The heart of the world is broken.”

As the news of the death of the Queen filtered through to locals in the small village with strong royal connections, more and more people came to the imposing castle gates to lay their tributes, or simply to take comfort from sharing their grief.

The union flag on the castle flew at half-mast as the rain became steadier and more persistent, mirroring the sense of sadness among those who had gathered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsEDi_0hnZ4bfe00

These included Lyndsey Gault, 24, who had travelled from Dromore to lay flowers.

She said: “I have come to pay my respects to such an amazing, godly woman.

“She had 70 years of service to our country but also she showed us how much faith she had, even in hard times, when she was a young woman and she helped with the war effort.

“She has been so strong for our country, she dedicated her life to it and it is just so wonderful that someone would have done that for us.

“I was devastated, I don’t think I have stopped crying since I heard.”

Among those at the castle were the leaders of the two main unionist parties in Northern Ireland, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson of the DUP and Doug Beattie of the UUP.

The two political adversaries shared a quiet moment of grief as they shook hands and chatted solemnly in front of the castle gates before inspecting the tributes.

Here in the village there was great affection for for Her Majesty and many fond memories over her visits over the years of her reign

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey drew attention to the links between the Queen and the Co Down village.

He said: “This is terribly sad news, right across Northern Ireland there is an outpouring of emotion.

“We are seeing it already in Hillsborough with some floral tributes arriving already and some poignant messages from local residents.

“Here in the village there was great affection for for Her Majesty and many fond memories over her visits over the years of her reign.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales to view Windsor floral tributes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates, in what is their first public meeting since they were last seen at the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.The brothers have kept a distance from each other since the Sussexes’ quit as working royals and moved to California and their decision to speak out about their...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile knowing...
U.K.
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Beattie
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Uk#Hillsborough#Dromore#Dup
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

839K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy